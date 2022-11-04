$7.93 for a Singapore Airlines Suites Class experience? Travel influencer's video blows netizens away

What can you get on a plane for US$5.60 (S$7.93)?

Not much we reckon, going by our distant memories of air travel.

If memory serves us right, that measly amount will only get you cup noodles on a budget flight.

So we can imagine the collective online shock when American travel influencer travelhackingmom spilled the tea on the cost of her mum's Singapore Airlines Suites Class ticket!

Travelling from New York to Frankfurt, she uploaded a TikTok video of a tour of the A380 Suites Class – a first-class cabin complete with a full-grain leather reclining seat, bed, giant television and work desk – before dropping the shocker that her mum forked out US$5.60 and 143,000 mile points for the bling accommodation in the sky.

Singapore Airlines announced that all 12 of its Airbus A380 aircrafts would feature its Suites Class cabins back in November 2020.

Clearly impressed, travelhackingmom described the luxurious suite as "unbelievable" in her video which has accumulated over eight million views and 790,500 likes.

Understandably, most netizens were blown away by the spacious first-class suite. In the comments section, one user even went as far as comparing it to a typical New York apartment size.

Many of the netizens felt that the Suites Class cabin is more spacious than a typical New York apartment. Screengrab/TikTok/travelhackingmom

Though she wasn't exactly slumming it on the New York-to-Frankfurt flight - travelling instead in Business Class - travelhackingmom was clearly green with her mum's luxe Suites Class experience.

"I was sitting in business class which didn't (sic) suck but it's no Singapore suites!"

The Suites Class is now available on the following Singapore Airlines A380 flights:

Routes to and from Singapore - Auckland - Delhi - Frankfurt - Hong Kong - Jakarta - London - Los Angeles - Melbourne - Mumbai - New York - Paris - Shanghai - Sydney - Tokyo Narita - Zurich

Non-Singapore routes Frankfurt - New York Tokyo - Los Angeles

Some of the other Suites Class perks include exclusive First Class check-in at Changi Airport Terminal 3, featuring a private check-in area and express immigration clearance facility that brings you directly into the departure transit area.

Suites Class passengers are also entitled access to the SilverKris First Class Lounge and The Private Room.

