8 alternative wedding venues in Singapore that don't cost a bomb (2019)

If we’re going to be totally honest, hotel wedding venues in Singapore are a snore for everyone but the happy couple.

In between the Powerpoint presentation, the champagne tower, the swirling dry ice and the Ed Sheeran playlist, there is little that hasn’t been reduced to a cliché. And they’re overpriced to boot.

1. REGISTRY OF MARRIAGES

The ROM office isn’t just some government office where you go and sign the documents legalising your marriage, while secretly fretting about the actual wedding banquet.

For those Singaporeans who are too lazy to hold an actual wedding banquet, you can turn that visit to ROM into a mini celebration.

You can get a solemniser to come to your wedding venue and solemnise your marriage at the wedding ceremony.

Or… you can just hold your entire marriage ceremony at ROM.

You’re allowed to bring up to a 20 people to attend your solemnisation.

Afterwards you can head out to a restaurant or bar for a post-wedding celebration, smug in the knowledge that you’ve saved yourself a five figure sum.

Address: 7 Canning Rise, S179869

Venue cost: $42 marriage fee*

*If at least one of you is Singaporean or PR. If both of you are foreigners, the marriage fee is $380.

2. HORTLAWN

Take partying in the park to a whole new level by holding your wedding lunch or dinner at one of Singapore’s many parks and gardens.

If you’re holding your wedding outdoors, you can usually arrange for a temporary gazebo to be set up to protect your guests from the sun or rain.

One of the more popular wedding venues right now is HortPark, which is pretty yet affordable.

It has several event spaces for rent including the HortLawn, which costs $1,070 (inclusive of GST) to rent for a full day on Fridays to Sundays.

Not all parks and gardens are affordable though, the “usual suspects” like Botanic Gardens get really pricey – think $6,000 per day.

Also, take note that if you are renting the venue, you also have to think about other things like floral arrangements, catering and seating, which may add on to the venue rental cost.

Most of the parks governed by NParks have on-site venues that can be booked for events. You can do the venue booking online through their portal.

Address: 33 Hyderabad Road, S119578

Venue cost: Varies, see NParks venue rental rates

3. TANJONG BEACH CLUB SINGAPORE

Why go all the way to Bali or Phuket for your wedding when Singapore is an island with its own beaches?

There are several venues (usually a beach bar or restaurant) at Sentosa and East Coast Park where you can hold a wedding ceremony and dinner.