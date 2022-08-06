8 bakeries in Singapore offering delicious muffins

Be it for breakfast, an afternoon snack or a post-dinner treat, these scrumptious muffins from Singapore's beloved bakeries are sure to whet your appetite.

Although often outshined by the likes of donuts and cupcakes, the humble muffin is an equally delicious treat that shouldn't be overlooked. Its history can be traced back to the 10th century, when it purportedly first emerged in Wales.

The muffin is said to have made its stateside debut in the 19th century, when an English baker who moved to the United States apparently started churning them out from a shop in New York.

You'll find many bakeries dishing out muffins in Singapore: From hawker stalls to artisanal operations to home-based businesses.

Check out these locations for scrumptious muffins in various textures and flavours, including classic chocolate, fragrant coconut and fruity berry.

AJ Delights

These wallet-friendly bakes draw snaking queues at Alexandra Village Food Centre, filled with hungry diners waiting to get their hands on the popular muffins.

AJ Delights is helmed by a couple of former home bakers who make their wares fresh each morning.

Top flavours include the moist and decadent Dark Chocolate; Mixed Berries Streusel, which comes with layers of raspberries and blueberries in a vanilla base and is finished with a walnut cookie crumble; and Peanut Butter that sports a luscious filling and crispy cookie bits.

Address: 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-82, Singapore 150120

Number: +65 8821 2157

The Muffinry

For handmade muffins crafted with high-quality ingredients, you can't go wrong with The Muffinry.

These colourful confections are available in traditional options including Banana Walnut Chocolate, Apple Blueberry Crumble and Triple Chocolate, as well as more unique selections such as Ondeh Ondeh, Lychee Raspberry and even the savoury Green Eggs & Ham.

You can cop them in a box of six - ideal for sharing with the rest of the family or taking to your next gathering.

Address: 1 Irving Place, #01-20, Singapore 369546

Number: +65 9724 0445

Doughter Bakery

Mochi muffins, anyone? These confections are home-based business Doughter Bakery's calling card, and are perfect for those who prefer their muffins to have a chewier texture.

There's the Double Chocolate with a crunchy top and fluffy interior and the Matcha & White Chocolate that boasts an earthy, bittersweet undertone.

There's also the Banana Walnut made with real bananas - you won't find any artificial flavouring here - toasted walnuts and a thin layer of crumble for some extra crunch; and, our personal favourite, the Kaya & Coconut that's infused with a fragrant kaya jam and dusted with toasted coconut flakes.

Uggli Muffins

When it comes to food, we prioritise taste over looks. That's certainly the case at Uggli Muffins, where the large bakes come in asymmetrical and haphazard shapes that don't exactly conform to the conventional muffin aesthetic.

But given how delicious they are, we doubt anyone would care.

We also love them for their crusty and slightly charred surfaces, which provide a lovely textural contrast. You can select from a range of rotating flavours including chocolate, Oreo, banana walnut and blueberry.

Address: 127 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #02-34, Singapore 310127

Number: +65 9877 9020

Address: 202 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208888

Number: +65 9877 9020

Burnt Ends Bakery

At this bakery offshoot of the Michelin-starred restaurant of the same name, you'll find all manner of drool-worthy baked goods.

Besides their famous donuts, sourdough loaves and cookies, they also turn out muffins, with flavours that switch up periodically.

Former editions include a mixed berry muffin studded with juicy blueberries and raspberries, and a coconut muffin crowned with golden-brown coconut shavings.

Currently on deck is a chocolate hazelnut muffin crammed with crunchy nuts and ample chocolate chips.

Address: 7 Dempsey Road, #01-01, Singapore 249671

Number: +65 9624 9534

SL II Muffin

With multiple locations in different parts of Singapore, this old-school bakery is a convenient spot to pick up some muffins when those random cravings hit.

Those who prefer basic flavours will be delighted at the options here. You can select from the likes of apple cinnamon, chocolate chip, oatmeal, raisin, blueberry and more.

They're not too sweet, and go well with a strong cup of coffee for afternoon tea. The business is also known for its egg tarts, so you may want to consider nabbing a few of those, too.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

Baker's Well

Founded in 2004, Baker's Well has been keeping Easties well-fed with its great range of baked treats since opening its doors.

The muffins have a crusty top and soft and spongy interior, and they don't skimp on the chocolate chips, blueberries and other ingredients.

We like the moist chocolate banana muffin; the white chocolate chip muffin for a twist on the classic flavour; and the mixed fruit muffin, which is ideal for those who can't make up their mind on which fruit-based option to go for.

Address: 35 East Coast Road, Singapore 428754

Number: +65 6348 6864

Plain Vanilla

Sure, their brand may be synonymous with cupcakes, but Plain Vanilla is also where you'll find some stellar muffins that make for a satisfying breakfast (though not like we've never had a cupcake first thing in the morning).

You can sample the Blueberry Lemon Breakfast Muffin, which is packed with fresh blueberries and a dollop of lemon curd; or select the Raspberry Dark Chocolate Breakfast Muffin that features colourful ripples of raspberry compote and hefty chunks of dark chocolate.

Both come with a sugar-crusted top.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.