8 best brownies to try in Singapore

Chocolate lovers will enjoy these cocoa-rich delights from Singapore's top purveyors. If you ask us, it's a perfect middle-of-the-way option for when a simple chocolate chip cookie doesn't exactly hit the spot, but a slice of chocolate cake feels a tad too rich.

Whether you're a fan of cake-like brownies with a light and fluffy texture; dense and fudgy versions with a crackly crust; or creative renditions that come with the likes of matcha and Ovomaltine, you can score your loot at these bakeries serving the bittersweet treat.

BUNDT by The Backyard Bakers

BUNDT by The Backyard Bakers claims to be the OG purveyor of blackout brownies: an intensely dark, cocoa-rich and decadent take on the confection. They offer takeaway from a charming shopfront at Havelock 2. Flavours include Banana Cereal Nut Crunch, where the bittersweet bake is crowned with a sticky and crunchy cereal topping; Crunchy Ovomaltine that has an addictive filling crafted from the malted beverage; and 74 per cent Bittersweet Dark Chocolate, which will delight hardcore chocolate enthusiasts.

2 Havelock Road, #01-22, Singapore 059763, +65 9638 6769

Dee Bakes

This home-based business doles out a range of gorgeous baked goods: including cookies, birthday cakes, colourful slabs of focaccia and, of course, their trademark stuffed brownies. These gargantuan and indulgent creations are crammed with the likes of thick and luscious chocolate, creamy speculoos and gooey peanut butter fillings. We're huge fans of the dark chocolate sea salt brownie, which manages to achieve a sweet-salty-bitter balance and is perfect for a teatime treat. Visit their Instagram page to place an order.

Awfully Chocolate

While better known for its chocolate cakes, Awfully Chocolate also does a delicious brownie that's a must-try for salted caramel fans. The Salted Butterscotch Brownie consists of a dense, moreish brownie that's been generously slathered with handmade butterscotch crafted using natural sea salt - both in the centre of the dessert, as well as on the top. The full-bodied butterscotch flavour complements the chocolate extremely well, and adds a slightly salty dimension that prevents the confection from being overwhelmingly sweet.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

All Things Delicious

Situated in the vibrant Kampong Glam historic district, All Things Delicious is a Halal-certified bakery that doles out a range of scrumptious baked goods. As far as brownies go, they offer five flavours: Peanut Butter, Dark Cherry, Cheesecake, Sea Salt Caramel and, our personal favourite, Crackly Top. The latter is a chocolatey delight with a crispy surface that shatters satisfyingly when you take a bite. They also roll out a Brownie Care Pack - which contains six brownies and some cookies - that makes for a thoughtful gift.

34 Arab Street, #01-01, Singapore 199733, +65 6291 4252

Lucia Cakes

Helmed by a banker-turned-baker who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London, Lucia Cakes - which was named after the owner's maternal grandmother - is a go-to spot for brownies in the CBD. The moist and fudgy treats are baked fresh daily in small batches and come portioned into bite-sized pieces. Flavours include Triple Chocolate, Salted Dark Chocolate, Nutella, Peanut Butter and Biscoff, and your order will be packaged in an environmentally friendly cardboard box.

93A Club Street, Singapore 069461, +65 8181 3505

Edith Patisserie

If you're a fan of the chocolate and Earl Grey flavour pairing, make your way to Edith Patisserie. Among their many offerings, you'll find a chewy, not-too-sweet brownie that's composed of a moist Earl Grey brownie base, a thick Earl Grey-infused chocolate ganache and dried edible flower petals for a fragrant finish. The hazelnut brownie - made with 66 per cent Valrhona chocolate, dark chocolate ganache and roasted hazelnut praline - is worth a try too. They also make vegan brownies that don't contain any egg, dairy or gluten.

275 Outram Road, Singapore 169064, +65 6443 7150

Whiskdom

Crafted with an in-house blend of bold and earthy cocoa, Whiskdom's brownies are sure to please chocolate fiends. The offerings here run the gamut from classics such as Salted Dark Chocolate, Oreo Peanut Butter and Speculoos Delight to more inventive flavours including Raspberry Dark Chocolate, Matcha Cocoa and Hojicha. The latter contains an oozy filling made with premium hojicha from Uji, Japan. Pair it with the chocolatey exterior, and you have a bittersweet bite with wonderful roasted notes. Also worth sampling are the New York-style chocolate chip cookies.

321 Alexandra Road, #03-16, Singapore 159971, +65 8907 8981

2 Havelock Road, #01-09, Singapore 059763, +65 8907 8981

P.Osh

If you're a brownie fan who've passed through Dhoby Xchange before, you've likely picked up something from hole-in-the-wall brownie purveyor P.Osh. They've since moved to Yio Chu Kang, but still pack their fudgy, chewy and wallet-friendly bakes in white plastic envelopes that resemble medicinal packets. Other than the original brownies, chocolate lovers should sample the Tripp Earle, which comes with a swirl of dark, milk and white chocolate; and the Black Jack, crowned with a dark chocolate coating.

9 Yio Chu Kang Road, #01-41, Singapore 545523, +65 9007 0014

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.