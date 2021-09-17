8 best pies and tarts in Singapore for delicious, sweet treats

There are times when you want a sweet treat that offers greater textural contrasts than a regular old cake, but that feels a bit more indulgent than a simple cookie.

The solution? Pies and tarts, which have firmly cemented their place on Singapore's desert radar in the past year and a half, especially as more home bakers have arrived on the scene.

Read on for our selection of some of the top purveyors of pies and tarts in the city-state.

They range from Michelin-starred restaurants to humble home operations to decades-old traditionalist, all doling out their special version of the delicious dessert.

Pecan pie from Sae Takagi

Each time Sae Takagi launches order slots for her popular pecan pies, they're snapped up within minutes. And it's not hard to see why.

The pies boast a firm and buttery base, and come stuffed with a plentiful amount of both chopped and whole pecans that have been caramelised to perfection for a wholly satisfying crunch.

Her special pecan pie cookies - chocolate chip cookies that are ribboned with gooey pecan-pie treacle and studded with roasted pecans - are also certainly worth trying if you can nab them.

Wildberry lavender pie from Elijah Pies

This is a work of art in pie form. And we're sure you won't forget to snap some pictures for the 'gram before digging in.

The lovely filling consists of yogurt, whole blueberries and a subtle infusion of lavender, while the gorgeous, marbled top layer is made up of white chocolate and dusted with flecks of edible lavender petals.

It achieves a great balance of sweet and tangy flavours, and tastes even better when eaten chilled after refrigeration.

Apple pie from Bakers on the Hill

This simple home bakery does a great rendition of the classic apple pie.

Those who like theirs with a substantial amount of pie crust will be pleased: besides the sturdy base, there's a top layer of woven pastry that's been baked until perfectly golden brown.

The generous apple filling - which isn't too sweet - consists of thinly sliced apples that have been soaked in a sugar and spice mix made up of five different spices.

This gives the pies a fragrant, aromatic kick that pairs well with the buttery crust.

Grasshopper pie from Windowsill Pies

For a pie that's a little unique and unconventional, there's the grasshopper pie from Windowsill Pies.

The two-toned main layer is made with a whipped, fluffy chocolate ganache that's sandwiched between blocks of dense flourless chocolate cake.

The pie is then crowned with a thick layer of fresh mint cream and plenty of chunky salted chocolate cookie crumbles for maximum crunch.

This is a must-try for fans of the chocolate-and-mint flavour combination.

17 Haji Lane, Singapore 189210

3 Gateway Drive, #B2-01, Singapore 608532

290D Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427542

Tel: +65 9772 5629

Whole berry tart from Burnt Ends Bakery

One of Singapore's top restaurants also happens to boast a mean bakery operation.

Besides their famous Milo doughnuts, they also have an amazing whole berry tart in their arsenal.

It comes with a sturdy, buttery and crispy pastry base, fragrant almond frangipane filling and plenty of fresh raspberries and blueberries scattered throughout.

Should you choose to enjoy a slice at the restaurant itself, it'll come served with a dollop of vanilla Chantilly cream.

20 Teck Lim Road, Level 3, Singapore 088391, +6224 3933

Banana pie from Dona Manis Cake Shop

If you have cravings for a good old-fashioned banana pie, then there's only one place to get your fix.

Dona Manis Cake Shop, located in the basement of the equally old-school Katong Shopping Centre, has been selling its signature banana pies for over three decades and counting.

It has a golden-brown crust and comes stuffed with soft and gooey banana slices that aren't overly sweet.

Desiccated coconut and chopped, toasted nuts round out the ingredients that make up this heavenly smelling treat.

865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-93, Singapore 437844, +65 6440 7688

Deconstructed lemon pie from Merci Marcel

Traditionalists may scoff at this addition, but we urge you to try the deconstructed lemon pie at Merci Marcel's Tiong Bahru location before writing it off entirely.

Part of the chic French restaurant's tightly curated dessert menu, it comes prettily plated as a thick squiggle of torched homemade meringue, crushed and crunchy biscuit pieces and a scoop of bright-yellow, tangy lemon curd topped with a sprig of mint.

It may not be your usual pie presentation, but it's definitely a fine end to your meal.

56 Eng Hoon Street, #01-68, Singapore 160056, +65 6224 0113

Dark chocolate tart from Tarte by Cheryl Koh

As one of Singapore's tart specialists - and run by an award-winning pastry chef to boot - you can't go wrong with any of the options here.

But we have a soft spot for the rich and bittersweet dark chocolate tart, which has been a menu mainstay since the brand's early days.

The luscious filling is made with Cacao Barry's Mexique 66 per cent dark chocolate encased in a crunchy and buttery pastry base, making for a decadent and crowd-pleasing treat.

1 Scotts Road, #02-05, Singapore 228208, +65 6235 3225

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.