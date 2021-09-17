Restaurant review: Enjoy Eating House & Bar serves up 6-course modern zi char at Stevens Road

When someone mentions a six-course meal, your mind probably goes straight to fine dining , complete with dainty portions and a hefty price tag. But modern zi char eatery Enjoy Eating House & Bar challenges the idea that all good things must be expensive.

Their new flagship outlet along Stevens Road serves up two brand-new six-course menus: The Suí Biàn Set ($88.88/2 pax) and Xiǎng Shòu Set ($98.88/2 pax). Each stays true to the luxurious experience of the multi-course meal, while offering generous portions of Singaporean favourites with a twist.

Trio of Appetisers

PHOTO: City Nomads

Regulars at the Jalan Besar branch would already be familiar with the crowd-favourites in the Suí Biàn Set. The Xiǎng Shòu Set is the must-try with its off-menu items, exclusively available at the Stevens flagship.

Our set menu opens with a quirky Trio of Appetisers. There’s a fresh Yu Sheng Ceviche, Chef Joel’s modern interpretation of the Cantonese raw fish salad; silky, mild Pitan Tofu; and a juicy braised abalone topped with ikura.

Rendang Beef Lemongrass Skewer.

PHOTO: City Nomads

The Peranakan Bakwan Kepiting Soup that follows is an immersion into nostalgia. This rich, clear broth with Enjoy’s hand-made pork and crab meatball is classic comfort food – perfect for a rainy season. Things get even more fragrant with the Rendang Beef Lemongrass Skewer.

As the waiter brings us our dish, we can already smell the mouth-wateringly aromatic lemongrass. The grilled black Angus tenderloin is marinated so well that we can taste the rempah with every bite of the tender meat.

Miso Assam Grilled Ang Kar Prawns.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Another smoky delight quickly follows: the Miso Assam Grilled Ang Kar Prawns. These fresh sea prawns come grilled to perfection, with the sour assam flavour brought out nicely without veering into overwhelming. This is complemented by the congee whose thick, creamy consistency recalls Italian risotto.

Crab Meat Mee Kia With Truffle Egg.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Just when you think the chef is out of surprises, the Crab Meat Mee Kia With Truffle Egg is served. Unlike many truffle dishes, the smell nor taste of the truffle does not immediately hit you.

As you start mixing the thin egg noodles, the crab meat shreds, and the sous vide truffle egg into one gloriously creamy mess, the exquisite scent of the truffle engulfs you.

The desserts aren’t set in stone, so sit back and prepare to be surprised with the chef’s latest creation. The signature Chendol Panna Cotta is a silky cross between the local and Italian classic that regulars will be familiar with, while the Teochew Orh Nee is a tad more watery than the usual rendition.

Enjoy Eating House and Bar (Stevens) is located at 30 Stevens Rd, #01-07, Singapore 257840, p. +65 8511 1478. Open daily 11am–11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.