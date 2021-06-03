8 best artisanal pizza places for delivery & takeaway

Not just an easy weeknight dinner, pizzas are at the top of the list when it comes to comfort food. But instead of your usual fast-food joint, we’re talking artisanal pizzas that showcase fresh, quality ingredients, lovingly hand-kneaded dough, and freshly cooked in stone or wood-fired ovens.

Below, our tastiest pizza picks for a dose of Italian comfort food.

1. Publico Ristorante

This award-winning restaurant is a go-to for contemporary Italian fare, and of course, its array of irresistible wood-fired pizzas.

You can’t go wrong with the Tartufata ($28), topped with black truffle, chunky porcini mushrooms, smoked scamorza, mozzarella and perfumed with truffle oil, and for cheese lovers, the Burrata ($30), with fresh creamy mounds of burrata, cherry tomatoes, arugula atop a pillowy base and drizzled with olive oil. We’re sold.

Available for takeaway or delivery. Visit its order page. Publico is at 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909.

2. Cicheti

For a taste of classic Neapolitan pizzas, direct your browser to Cicheti’s order page. The rustic-chic trattoria that’s situated along Kandahar Street doles out authentic pizzas fresh from a Naples-imported wood-fired oven.

Take your pick from the Napoletana ($20) to the indulgent Bella Napoli ($41), topped with Prosciutto di Parma, tomatoes, wild arugula, aged balsamic and a whole buratina. Bellissimo.

It’s even tweaked its pizza recipe and offers reheating instructions along with its pies so you can enjoy a fresh-out-of-the-oven taste. There’s also a selection of antipasti, wine, and dessert, or you can go for the bundles to make it a family feast.

Takeaway as well as islandwide delivery available. Visit its order page. Cicheti is at 52 Kandahar Street, Singapore 198901.

3. Plank Sourdough Pizza

While inspired by traditional recipes, Plank Sourdough Pizza gives its pies its own unique spin. They’re generous with their toppings and these come on its signature sourdough pizza base, which has been hand-kneaded and pulled, before getting popped into a wood-fired Valoriani oven.

Its efforts are reflected in the crust – lightweight and crackling with smokey flavour.

There are no names for the pizzas here, each comes with a number. There’s 4, for instance, which is topped with tomato sauce, pulled BBQ chicken, cranberry compote, camembert, and rocket leaves. 3 comes with generous slices of smoked salmon, shrimps, capers, sour cream, and dill.

There’s even a gluten-free option, available on request.

Available for takeaway at its outlets, or via Foodpanda, GrabFood or OddleEats.

4. Bella Pizza

You won’t be disappointed with the pies from Bella Pizza. The signature and all-time favourite here is the “Pizza Bella Pizza”, which has a medley of ricotta, salami and spinach.

While its other crowd-pleaser Pizza Mascarpone is sadly missing from its delivery menu, you can go for other toothsome pies like the Pizza Prosciutto E Funghi ($25), or Pizza Con Rucola ($27) with parma ham and shavings of parmesan.

For an elevated pizza dining experience, the restaurant has also launched Wine Pairing sets, or you can get creative with its DIY pizza and calzone kits.

Available for takeaway and delivery. Visit its order page. Bella Pizza is at 30 Robertson Quay, #01-14 Riverside View Singapore, Singapore 238251.

5. 800° Woodfired Kitchen

One of the newer kids in town, 800° Woodfired Kitchen is best known for its Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas. And the one in Singapore is Muslim-owned and halal-certified.

The famous international chain hailing from Los Angeles uses a high-protein Neapolitan flour that’s been imported from Naples, Italy, and the pie is cooked in the wood-fired oven at 800°F (hence its name) to nail a gorgeous smokey char and crisp crust that are puffed on the edges.

You get the option of three bases – Margherita, Pesto (Verde sauce) or Bianca (white base). From there, you can build your own pizza, with ingredients ranging from Philly beefsteak to beef salami, prawns, jalapeno, pineapple, arugula or a whole burrata.

Can’t decide? Get its specialties – its vegan Tartufo and BBQ chicken pizzas are crowd-pleasers.

Takeaway as well as islandwide delivery available. Visit its order page. 800° Woodfired Kitchen is at 11 Tanjong Katong Road, #01-52/53 Kinex, Singapore, 437157.

6. Amo Pizza

Amò Pizza’s signature slow-fermented dough are made with natural leaven, semolina, and extra virgin olive oil, culminating in a crust that remains light with a pleasant chewiness.

Classic pizza lovers can go for the likes of the Bianca, Margherita and Romana, but you don’t want to miss its signatures; the sweet-meets-savoury Pumpkin Pizza ($29.95), delicate Prosciutta Pizza ($34.25) with stracciatella, prosciutto, arugula and Fig Vincotto.

Or get the Truffle Pizza ($from $37.45) and Meat Lover’s Pizza ($35.30) for heartier slices that offer lots of umami goodness.

Available for takeaway and delivery. Visit its order page. Amo Pizza is at 33 Hong Kong Street,

Singapore 059672.

7. Lucali BYGB

Hungry at midnight? Your tastebuds and stomache will thank you if you’re ringing up Lucali BYGB for its much-talked-about 18-inch pizza.

The outpost of the iconic Brooklyn restaurant is now offering takeaway and delivery around the clock so you can get your fix late at night.

If you aren’t acquainted with the restaurant, its menu is rather compact, with just one pizza, one calzone, and three pastas (two on its delivery menu), but you can also order a salad, dessert as well as wine and beer.

Available for takeaway and delivery. Visit its order page. Lucali BYGB is at 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, Singapore 338987.

8. Pizza Express

Take a gastronomic trip around the world with Pizza Express’ new pizzas that draw on four different countries: the US, Italy, Japan and Mexico, all priced at $26.

The Japanese Okonomiyaki Pizza gets our thumbs up with its savoury bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with cooked ham, pancetta, tiger prawns, and succulent squid rings. It’s further amped up with garlic oil, seaweed, bonito flakes, Takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayo for a delicious bite.

The US-inspired pizza has all the makings of a burger, including minced beef, pancetta, mozzarella cheese, gherkins and Spanish red onions while the Italian-style Etna Pizza serves up a mix of N’duja sausage, sweet peppadew peppers, pancetta, and a sprinkling of parmesan.

If you fancy a spicy kick, go for the Chilli Beef Pizza; sink your teeth into chilli con carne, jalapeno, grilled peppers, kidney beans and even crunchy taco chips.

Available for takeaway at all three of their outlets (get 15 per cent off your total bill with takeaways); islandwide delivery via its order page, as well as area delivery on GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.