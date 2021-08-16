8 of the best car air purifiers and sanitisers you can buy in Singapore right now

Hygiene and health should be one of our top priorities in these dark (and sickly) times. As car owners, we spend more time than you realise sitting in our cars.

Protect yourself and your loved ones from bacteria, germs, and unhealthy air with a car air purifier. And I don't mean any random car air purifier. Here's a list of the best ones in the market right now and where you can get them.

1. Philips GoPure 7101

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Best Air Refreshener in Drivers' Choice 2021

Philips GoPure 7101 is an award-winning (Red Dot Award and sgCarMart Drivers' Choice) car air purifier that can quickly and effectively analyse and automatically regulate the air quality in your vehicle in a few short minutes.

This smart device utilises the Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology that includes a HEPA layer and an Airmid-certified filter capable of removing up to 90 per cent of airborne pollen allergens.

It also comes with a built-in air sensor that continuously indicates air quality using different coloured LED lights.

Distributed By: Amici Enterprise Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6971 1688

Website: www.amici-group.com

2. 3M Vehicle Air Purifier Plus

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Utilising its advanced four-layer filtration system and 3M Nonwoven Technology, the 3M Vehicle Air Purifier Plus can filter out 99 per cent of dust, pet dander, PM 2.5 particles, 93 per cent of harmful gases and unpleasant odours.

A standout feature of this car air purifier is the smart sensor panel, which automatically adjusts the purification rate based on the air quality in your car.

You can leave it to its own devices, and it'll even let you know when it's time to change the filter cartridge (the filter replacement indicator will light up).

Distributed By: 3M Technologies Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6450 8888

Website: www.3m.com.sg

3. Blaupunkt AirPure AP1.0

PHOTO: Motor Directory

This 'plug and play' Blaupunkt AirPure AP1.0 car air purifier can provide you with cleaner, sterilised air to surround you and your loved ones while you drive.

Featuring a 3-filtration system, H11 HEPA filter, ultraviolet emitting germicidal lamp, and activated carbon filter, you're guaranteed 99 per cent clean air at any given time! Additionally, its portable nature means you can bring it anywhere for clean air, not just in your car!

The AirPure AP1.0 has a seamless touch screen panel that allows you to control the device with a single touch.

Distributed By: Amici Enterprise Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6971 1688

Website: www.amici-group.com

4. i-Drive A77 Air Purifier

PHOTO: Motor Directory

This portable and affordable i-Drive A77 is a USB-powered air purifier that comes with several interesting features.

It comes with a motion sensor that allows you to power on/off and adjusts wind velocity through gestures. It also has a digital display that shows an up-to-date reading of the humidity level, temperature, air quality and device wind speed.

A 3-layer filtration with HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter keeps the air in your car clean and odourless while filtering out fine dust from PM2.5.

Distributed By: Amici Enterprise Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6971 1688

Website: www.amici-group.com

5. Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier

PHOTO: Motor Directory

The Roidmi P8S is a high-tech and powerful car air purifier with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 70m³/hr.

This elegant machine uses an intelligent RFID Japan Toray H11 highly efficient 360° barrel-style filter to effectively absorb formaldehyde, benzene, odour, harmful PM2.5, PM0.3, pollen and other respirable particulates or harmful substances. It even comes with a high precision laser particulate sensor that detects harmful organic or inorganic particles and helps to eliminate them.

The Roidmi P8S also works alongside a handy app that allows you to operate the device, monitor the current air quality, and receive filter replacement reminders.

Distributed By: Era International Network Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6970 7756

Website: www.facebook.com/EINSingapore

6. Thinkware INavi Blue Vent Air Purifier (ACP-15)

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Suppose you're looking for a car air purifier that's simple, affordable and fits perfectly in your vehicle cup holder, just like a tumbler. The Thinkware INavi Blue Vent ACP-15 is your answer.

This cute cylindrical designed 360-degree all direction air purifier cleans polluted air in a vehicle by filtering out harmful gases, micro-organisms, formaldehyde, and ultrafine dust (PM.2.5) through its Quadruple filter system with activated carbon and H12 HEPA filter.

Besides that, it's also incredibly quiet and produces in low-speed mode (35dB), making it one of the quietest air purifiers out there. Don't worry about filter replacement - it will automatically prompt with its LED light and buzzer.

Distributed By: ZMC Automotive

Contact number(s): 6555 3560

Website: www.zmc.com.sg

7. Trapo Oxtra Air Purifier Pro

PHOTO: Motor Directory

The Trapo Oxtra Air Purifier Pro does its job, and it does it quietly. Advanced ionisation technology and electrostatic air filters ionise and capture dust alongside 99.9 per cent of allergens, bacteria, and pollutants as fine as PM2.5 and more.

Unlike most car air purifiers, it has a lifetime washable filter. This is probably the most significant pull factor for consumers as you won't have to purchase or replace the air filter.

Its laser sensor will automatically detect and adjust the fan speed according to the air quality to generate a whopping 300 litres of clean air every minute!

Distributed By: Trapo Singapore

Contact number(s): 8228 9054

Website: sg.trapo.asia

8. Air For Life Car Sanifier

PHOTO: Motor Directory

What makes the Air For Life Car Sanifier stand out from the other car air purifiers? Well, for starters, it's a unique product from the United Kingdom that comes with a filter-less germicidal ioniser and purifier.

It purifies and sanitises the cabin air and your car interior using NASA-developed technology along with its dual advanced ionisation technologies, which release human-friendly negative ions to eradicate up to 99.9 per cent of impurities.

Distributed By: OTOT eShop

Contact number(s): 9278 8820

Website: www.otot.com.sg

This article was first published in sgCarMart.