8 best office chairs in S'pore to work from home for all budgets (2020)

It’s time for Phase 2! But even as Singapore transitions into a post-circuit breaker period, working from home continues to be the new normal for many. And it’s a godsend for those who really need that extra hour of sleep or hate squeezing onto public transport during rush hour.

But working from home has its drawbacks, too. If you thought it would give you some reprieve from endless meetings, you’re wrong. Thanks to Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet, meetings plod on, sometimes causing us to work even longer hours at home.

Working from home all day can also be hell for your body when you’re seated on a cheap plastic chair and hunched over a laptop for at least 8 hours a day. To reduce your risk of getting destroyed by lower back pain, invest in a comfortable, ergonomic chair.

Here are some models that won’t break the bank, or your back.

Chair brand Price Delivery fees Forty Two Wayner Office Chair $45 (U.P. $89) $7.90, free for orders above $300 Jiji Executive II Office Chair (Black) $89.90 Free on orders above $250; $9.90 for orders under $250, $30 for bulky items Comfort Design Kasa Midback Office Chair $99 (U.P. $148) $30, free for orders above $500 vHive Stellar Office Chair $159 Free Take A Seat M20 Office Chair $219 Free Wihardja Axel Office Chair $385 $50 with stairs / $50 without stairs Secretlab Omega From $499 $20 Herman Miller Aeron $2,199 (U.P. $2,579) Free

(*Disclaimer: prices are correct at time of writing)

What to look out for when choosing an office chair

A good office chair can boost productivity by allowing you to stay comfortable and focused for longer periods of time.

The back is usually the first part of the body to suffer from sitting down all day. So look for a chair with back or lumbar support, which usually comes in the form of extra cushioning on the backrest.

Not all office chairs come with armrests, but these are good to have as they give you extra support if you need to lean on something.

Also consider material. Leather tends to be more expensive and feel more luxurious, but unless you’re prepared to sit in air conditioning all day, a breathable material like mesh would be more appropriate in Singapore’s climate.

Another thing to look out for is adjustability. The best office chair in the world is pointless if it’s too high or low. Armrests and tilt may also be adjustable.

Here are some that we’ve picked out:

Forty Two Wayner office chair

PHOTO: FortyTwo

This online shop specialises in furniture and home décor. They do not have a physical showroom, which means that it’s business as usual during the pandemic.

The Wayner Office Chair is as cheap as it gets. At the time of writing, it’s on sale at just $45, down from $89. Fitted with a mesh backrest, a cushioned, adjustable seat and armrests, it’s pretty value for money, although there’s no headrest.

Delivery costs $7.90 and you pay an extra $9.90 to have someone assemble the chair for you.

This is one of the most inexpensive options available, but don’t expect a super ergonomic experience. If you’re on the fence, they offer free returns within 100 days as well as a lowest price matching guarantee.

Jiji Executive II office chair (black)

This entry level office chair by home office furniture retailer jiji.sg is one of the cheaper models on the market.

With a frame made of mesh and nylon, foam cushioning, structural backframe and moveable armrests, it ticks most of the boxes for a comfortable office chair. While the features are quite basic, it is of decent quality considering its price of just $89.90.

Comfort Design Kasa Midback office chair

Comfort Design is a furniture company offering a full range of both residential and corporate furniture.

Their Kasa Midback Office Chair is a budget-friendly option that punches above its weight, if you don’t mind the lack of a headrest.

It is made of breathable mesh, has a tilt mechanism that makes the chair less rigid as well as adjustable backrest tension and fixed height armrests. Delivery costs $30 and is free for orders above $500.

vHive Stellar office chair

This furniture retailer has seven shops in Singapore and also sells its products online.

Their Stellar office chair comes with tilt lock so you can customise to an angle that suits you, as well as adjust the height. It comes with armrests but no headrest, which might be an issue for taller people. If the lack of headrest is not an issue, this is an affordable option at just $159. Delivery and assembly are free.

Take A Seat M20 office chair

TakeASeat.sg is a local lifestyle brand carrying products such as electric, adjustable standing desks, study desks for kids and of course, ergonomic office chairs for working adults like yourself. Fun fact: it was founded by a former police officer!

Their M20 office chair is highly adjustable. Everything from the lumbar support and headrest height to armrest height and seat height can be adjusted. The mesh backrest provides ventilation in Singapore’s hot, humid weather, and the mesh seat comes with cushioning.

At $219, the chair is quite affordably priced, and delivery is free.

Wihardja Axel office chair

This local brand specialises in teak and suar wood furniture. They also sell a range of other furniture and homeware such as office chairs.

Their Axel office chair comes with a mesh back and seat and nylon base, as well as an adjustable headrest. At $385, it’s a little pricey considering the rather basic features. Delivery costs $50 and there’s a one year warranty.

Secretlab Omega

Secret Lab’s Omega series gaming chairs not only look luxurious, but also have lots of ergonomic features, such as their cold-cure foam mix that’s comfortable without ruining your posture, a full-length reclining backrest and a tilt mechanism that lets you adjust your chair at your desired angle.

You have a choice of PRIME 2.0 PU Leather, SoftWeave Fabric and NAPA Leather upholstery, from cheapest ($499) to most expensive (from $999). Their warranty is 5 years, with a 2-year extension if you share a picture of your chair on social media.

Delivery charges are $20, and you can pay another $29 to have the chair assembled on the spot.

Herman Miller Aeron

Who remembers the furore caused when news of the Ministry of Manpower buying Herman Miller chairs for staff in 2011 came out? Those chairs must be something huh?

Herman Miller is a premium global home furnishings brand. If you want a truly comfortable office chair that isn’t an eyesore, AND won’t wince at paying a four figure sum, their Aeron is a US-made chair with fully adjustable arms as well as breathable mesh surfaces.

It’s kitted out with features to improve posture and comfort, such as adjustable pads for lumbar support and a choice of three different sizes. While the chair is no doubt comfortable and of high quality, it does not have a headrest, so if that’s a must for you, consider some of Herman Miller’s other models.

Oh, and did we mention it comes with a 12-year warranty?

Xtra-eshop.com.sg is selling the Aeron at $2,199 (U.P. $2,579), with free delivery.

Where to buy office chairs in Singapore

Many furniture shops now maintain websites where you can order their products and have them delivered to your home. Other than the retailers mentioned above, here are some other places where you can buy office chairs.

IKEA – Needs no introduction. Affordable but may not last forever.

Hipvan – Stylish furniture at wallet-friendly prices.

Lazada – This one-stop-shop for any product you can imagine also sells office chairs. This is a good place to look if you’re after a particular brand.

Castlery – Good looking mid-range furniture if you want your set-up to look more home than office. Their home office range is limited though.

Furnituresg – Budget furniture with a lowest price guarantee.