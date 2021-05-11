8 best pet clothing stores from Taobao for the cutest dogs, cats and more

Who says Taobao’s shopping haven is limited to just humans? Whether it’s for the biggest dog or the smallest mouse, Taobao’s got your back when it comes to pet clothing.

While there are online pet stores, both local and international, stocked with pet clothes, the selections are often limited or expensive. It’s usually also catered mainly for dogs and cats. However, at Taobao, no matter what you’re looking for — bowties, socks, a fluffy tutu, Disney-inspired, or just plain quirky clothes — there’s something for every pet!

Wide range of choices and wallet-friendly prices aside, Taobao’s image search function enables you to look for pet clothes that you’ve come across that may not be available in Singapore. Even if they don’t have that exact product, you’ll still be able to obtain similar options that you just might end up liking even more!

Dogs and cats: Best pet clothing from Taobao

1. Tang Wan Store

PHOTO: Taobao

This store will have you ooh-ing and ahh-ing over their adorable Disney collections! From Tsum Tsum-style poop bags to Lotso bibs and Disney character shirts, Tang Wan Store is a one way ticket to happiness!

What caught our eye: Monsters, Inc. bibs

Price: From 55 yuan (S$11.35)

2. Hua Jie Shi Pin Store

PHOTO: Taobao

Fact: Hua Jie Shi Pin Store’s hooded jumpsuits are absolutely adorable. While they provide cute panda and Totoro jumpsuits for the smaller animals, they did not leave out the bigger pets! Help your furbaby channel their inner Bane (or Hannibal Lecter) with cool leather muzzles. Take that, Batman.

What caught our eye: Cat Totoro jumpsuit

Price: From 53 yuan

3. B1GGERFISH Store

PHOTO: Taobao

Cat parents, heads up! Don’t miss out on B1GGERFISH Store, your one-stop shop for all things feline. From bread headbands to giraffe onesies, you’ll spend hours trawling their product list for adorable outfits — don’t say we didn’t warn you.

What caught our eye: Egg bib (to go with the bread headband)

Price: From 18.90 yuan

4. Liang Yue Pet Store

PHOTO: Taobao

From casual wear to super cute, your pet is now wardrobe-ready for all occasions with Liang Yue Pet Store’s varied selection of pet clothes. P.S. they even have tulle skirts that’d impress the most pampered of pooches!

What caught our eye: Frog jumpsuit

Price: From 10.80 yuan

Hamsters and mice: Best pet clothing from Taobao

5. Yi Nuo Pet Store

PHOTO: Taobao

They may be one of the smallest members of your household, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to look sharp! At Yi Nuo Pet Store, the possibilities are endless! From miniature houses and stylish pouches to carry them in, to tiny hats and Pokeballs, you’ll be spoilt for choice here.

What caught our eye: Knitted woollen hats

Price: From 14.80 yuan

6. Fun Life Boutique

PHOTO: Taobao

While this store’s target audience isn’t limited to pet parents, we couldn’t help but add them to the list for their hamster coats. These cute and comfy coverings are perfect for your hamsters to snuggle up in, especially if they’re housed in air-conditioned rooms or just in need of a sweater for rainy weather.

What caught our eye: Hamster coat

Price: From 30.90 yuan

7. Han Han Meng Pet House

PHOTO: Taobao

They may not have a lot of products, but each one comes in various designs and colours. For example, they have 17 different kinds of harnesses that’ll now allow you to bring your mouse or hamster out for a walk! Never worry about going out of style (or losing your hamster) ever again!

What caught our eye: Mice harnesses

Price: From 26 yuan

Birds: Best pet clothing from Taobao

8. Three Cockatiels Pet Store

PHOTO: Taobao

No, we didn’t forget your winged companion. Let them strut their feathers in style or kick it up a notch with the help of three-piece suits, ornate kimonos and even bumblebee costumes! With the contents of this store, you can now set up your very own runway for your birds!

What caught our eye: Cockatiel santa suit

Price: From 45 yuan

