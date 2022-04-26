8 chic destination bars to check out for a night on the town with the girls

Let's face it, we're all obsessed with spending quality time with our gal pals and we know the real struggle of planning a girl's night — especially, the constant dilemma: Deciding on the best spot to hold your get-together.

We've been there and we've done our digging. So now, it's our time to share our favourite local spots that we've discovered.

Raising our glasses to the highly-celebrated girl's nights, here's our list of all the hottest destination bars for a night out with the girlfriends.

For a cosy get-together: The House Bar

This new, hole-in-the-wall (literally) bar at Regent Singapore is a secret you'll want to keep for yourself. Invitingly cosmopolitan yet with a distinct Japanese spirit, The House Bar is a boutique lounge perfect for intimate catch-ups and alone time alike.

Take your pick from an exquisite collection of sakes, Japanese whiskies, craft cocktails and premium classics alongside a curated menu of bar bites, such as Shizuoka Amera Tomato with Arctic Salt and Fatty Tuna Aburi with Yuzu.

For something more indulgent, sink your teeth into the tantalising Miyazaki Beef Sando followed by the indulgent Snow Crab Claypot Rice.

For some spicy, good vibes: Basdban

Taking over the space previously occupied by 51 Soho, basdban is the place to go for some contemporary Sichuan food. Neon signs, alfresco dining and delightful culinary fare takeover upon stepping into this laidback venue.

More than just mala (numbing spice), the fun venue offers unique starters such as Bone Marrow slathered with burnt chilli salsa, Roasted Eggplant smothered in minced garlic sauce and baked under a medley of cheeses topped with caramel popcorn and Sichuan spice, and Fried Crispy Pork Trotter served in a bag of spice mix for you to shake it all up; deep flavoured delights including Lalalalalala Fried Chicken (and clams) tossed with fragrant Er Jing Tiao green chilli chunks, Barramundi en Papillote served with pickled vegetable and bamboo shoot, as well as Crab Meat Mapo Tofu accented with aged dou ban jiang, Sichuan peppercorn and chilli powder for that extra kick.

Cap off your girls' night out with refreshing cocktails like Pepper Julep or Snow in Summer LBV and Fermented Rice Ice Cream.

For a classic G&T: ATLAS

Inspired by the '20s, this grand destination bar is the ideal place to go if you and your clique are into gin & tonic cocktails.

In fact, this bar which has made it onto The World's 50 Best Bars list, provides an endless selection of gin spirits (charting from different parts of the globe) for you to pick from and drink to your heart's content.

Address: ATLAS, 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778

For some retro fun: Mama Diam

From the house cocktails served to the nostalgic decor, Mama Diam is a place that you'll want to check out with your girlfriends and snap a sneaky pic for the 'Gram.

The speakeasy bar brings back old school vibes with a menu that puts a modern twist to iconic local favourites, such as Mamadiam's Imperial Pork Chop, Not Your Usual Curry Puff, and Soft Shell Crab Bao.

Sip on Pandan Colada or Sng Mei (sour plum) Potion on HDB stools as you reminisce the good old days.

Mama Diam, #01-01, 38 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188665

For a great view: Southbridge

This speakeasy and rooftop bar is a great spot to chill out with your gal pals.

Offering al fresco bites, an extensive list of champagnes, prosecco and craft cocktails, as well and a stunning city-scape atmosphere, Southbridge is the place to be for a casual get-together with the girls.

Address: Southbridge, 80 Boat Quay, Singapore 049868

For the adventurous: The Other Room

Located in the heart of Orchard, this award-winning speakeasy offers a delectable menu that both you and your girlfriends will melt over.

An experience at The Other Room includes a variety of bespoke cocktails inspired by the different eras and a delectable range of tapas to snack on.

Address: The Other Room, 320 Orchard Road, #01-05 Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 238865

For a relaxing weekend wind-down: Merci Marcel

If you're looking for a sweet escape on the weekend, here at Bazaar we've officially fallen head-over-heels with the très chic Merci Marcel.

Located across three different hotspots on the island, the resto and bar dishes up authentic French cuisine and a bevvy of drinks. Even local tastemakers like Andrea Chong and Isabel Tan are in love with this social dining space.

Address:

Merci Marcel Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, 01-03 to 04 Palais Renaissance, 238871

Merci Marcel Club Street, 7-9 Club St, Singapore 069403

Merci Marcel Tiong Bahru, 56 Eng Hoon St, #01-68, Singapore 160056

For an eclectic concoction: The Elephant Room

Hidden in a shophouse around Keong Saik, this secret watering hole with nuances of Indian culture is a treasure that you'd wouldn't want to miss.

Enter and you'll find an interesting menu filled with experimental cocktails you may have never heard of (King of Toddy is one), but we can guarantee that they're delicious. If your girl gang is down for this, head on over to The Elephant Room.

Address: The Elephant Room, 20A Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088391

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.