8 craziest McDonald's menu items around the world

Think McGriddles in Singapore is cool? Here are 8 other crazy McDonald’s menu items around the world, from India to Canada!

I don’t know about you, but nothing else represents comfort food better than McDonald’s menu items (don’t @ me).

Remember the last time you were stuck in a strange city and somehow craved familiarity? You strolled along the foreign streets looking for even the tiniest connection to home, but to no avail.

Then in the distance, you caught sight of that beautiful glowing neon sign — the Golden Arches in all its glory — and like a moth to a flame, you followed the light.

Well, that was the past. Conversely, due to the monotony of the pandemic, we now find ourselves craving new experiences . Borders might remain closed for the time being , but that doesn’t mean we can’t use this time to start planning for our next food adventure.

Are these eight whacky McDonald’s treats worth jet-setting over for? You decide.

1. Canada : Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry

Sweet tooths, this one’s for you — think luscious vanilla ice cream evenly peppered with milk chocolate chunks for extra bite. The highlight being the river of Cadbury Creme Egg® fondant coursing through the creamy soft serve.

Price in Canada: CAD$3.40 (S$3.63)

2. China : Oreo Spam Burger

At the end of 2020, McDonalds China threw foodies all over the world in a frenzy with their Oreo Spam Burger that was boasted to be an “unimaginable double surprise”.

Before you brush it off completely, the reviews were not all bad. Some were pleasantly surprised by the amount of texture and harmonious blend of sweet and saltiness.

Either way, all 400,000 of the limited-edition burgers were snapped up by noon. If we ever get to try in, you can bet that we’ll be washing it all down with a piping hot cup of latte garnished with a sunny-side-up biscuit for extra oomphf.

Prices in China:

Oreo Spam Burger – ¥13.14 (S$2.72)

Coffee With an Egg – ¥21

3. Hong Kong : Ham N Egg Twisty Pasta

Save this one for a rainy day (in Hong Kong) — or perhaps when you’re looking to escape the heat or the queues. You might be craving a plate of Chee Cheong Fun or bowl of congee, but!

McDonald’s HK’s version of pasta might just bring you more satisfaction than you think. Expect a sunny side up and a thick slice of luncheon meat layered over macaroni soup. Cool down after with a glass of Okinawa Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea.

Prices in Hong Kong:

Ham N Egg Twisty Pasta – HK$23.50 (S$4.10)

Okinawa Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea – HK$22

4. India : Big Spicy Paneer Wrap

If I had to make a local comparison just by glancing through the ingredient’s list for McDonald’s India’s Big Spicy Paneer Wrap, I would assume it tastes like a spicy veggie quesadilla — think McSpicy patty (but hold the chicken), wrapped up with loads of cheese in whole wheat flat bread. There’s even veggie mayo and mustard to tie it all together.

Price in India: INR$149 (S$2.80)

5. Ireland : Katsu McNuggets

You’re there for their lush rolling hills and fresh Guinness pints but McDonald’s Ireland has now given you yet another reason to hop on over when this pandemic is over. Katsu McNuggets?

Yes! A snack that would otherwise be usually found on the streets of Japan has made its way on the menu of McDonald’s Ireland. The best part? It’s served with our favourite sweet and savoury curry dip (how’s that for a taste of home?).

Price in Ireland: €2.90 (S$4.64)

6. Italy : Baci Perugina McFlurry

I know what you’re thinking — oh great, another chocolate covered McFlurry. Ice cream aside, what actually sets this brand apart is the wrappers used to envelop their chocolate covered hazelnuts. Yes, but the wrappers are not blended in there are they?

Well no, but legend has it that back in 1922, love notes were hidden in the chocolates to keep the founders’ relationship a secret. This may not be an exceptionally whacky treat but we felt that it was pretty apt for romantic Italy.

Price in Italy: €2.30 (S$3.70)

7. Japan : Ginger Pork Burger

Picture yourself in snowy Hokkaido in the peak of winter, huddled in layers as you fight your way through the onslaught of wind to get dinner.

Yes, there are other options — but McDonald’s is just right there. With warm inviting lighting and glass windows frosted up from the heaters. You cave in and decide to grab a bite at the Golden Arches.

What should you order? Well, we would go for this limited edition Ginger Pork Burger that’s pretty much self-explanatory. It may not be crazy whacky but we’d bet it’ll be extremely satisfying.

Price in Japan: ¥200 (~S$2.50)

8. Netherlands : McKroket

Made with 100 per cent real beef, this burger is advertised as your “typical Dutch burger”. Think tender meat encased in a crispy batter, slathered in mustard to cut any chance of cloying (aka jelak-ness). We’re sold.

Price in Netherlands: €2.50 (S$4.00)

