8 fashion labels to shop for modern cheongsams this Chinese New Year

It’s time to work your CNY sartorial magic again, and we don’t mean putting on your regular reds and pinks. This year, why not change things up with modern iterations of the cheongsam (think: dresses and matching separates in bold silhouettes with eye-catching prints and unexpected details)?

Here, we roundup our favourite labels giving the traditional dress a whimsical, edgy spin.

Popular cheongsam label The Missing Piece carries covetable styles with unexpected details such as cape-sleeved frocks, off-shoulder maxis and laced numbers with waist cut-outs. Go matchy with the entire fam—yes, men, boys and girls included—with the label’s varied offerings.

Shop online or visit 10 Winstedt Road, #03-06, Singapore 227977

Ong Shunmugam needs no introduction. Known for their striking designs with a modern twist, you’ll want to check out the homegrown label’s Cheongsam 2022 for bold, printed dresses and separates that will continue to work hard in your wardrobe beyond Chinese New Year.

Shop online or visit 43 Jalan Merah Saga 01-76 Singapore 278115

Looking for something exquisite? Established Singapore couturier Goh Lai Chan has got you covered. The designer has been creating modern cheongsams for almost 30 years, with a long list of loyal clients. Expect impeccable craftsmanship and delightful, off-the-rack designs set to impress.

Shop online or visit #03-20 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859

Conceptualised and created for the modern woman, Lark and Peony prides itself in “weaving modernity, comfort and sensibility into every piece [they] create.” You’ll find cheongsams, peplum tops and flared dresses featuring retro prints, as well as oriental style dresses in pastel shades of rose, meringue, and lilac—whimsical favourites to do your house visits in.

Shop online.

YeoMama Batik boasts handmade batik designs aimed at empowering the batik craft and community in Indonesia. Thoughtfully designed by a mother and daughter duo who believe that everyone deserves to look good and feel good regardless of age and body shape, the label’s offerings include printed cheongsams, dresses, jumpsuits and outerwear, as well as fun styles for men and kids.

Shop online or 65 Ubi Road 1, #01-87 Oxley Bizhub 1, Singapore 408729.

Hong Kong fashion brand Shanghai Tang is the go-to label for contemporary ready-to-wear collections that nod to Chinese heritage. From cashmere knit qipaos to silk crepe dresses and jacquard jackets, the label’s versatile pieces will take you from desk to dinner.

Shop online or visit its multiple store locations including The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Raffles City.

We love the myriad styles from Joli Pretty that can be mixed and matched to create different looks. With eye-catching details such as intricate lace and embroidery, unique colours and vintage fabrics, you’re bound to find something you love for the festivities.

Shop online.

OliveAnkara celebrates the richness and diversity of different cultures by melding traditional attire (cheongsams and kimonos) with African wax-print fabrics. These vibrant styles are sure to give your CNY outfit a playful spin.

Shop online or visit #01-02, 79 Chay Yan Street, Singapore 160079

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.