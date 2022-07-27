8 fashionable ways to tuck in your shirt like a pro

We all love a good oversized tee, but tucking it into your pants can sometimes make it look clunky, with all the extra fabric pooling around your waist. Same with crisp button-ups - though it's meant to look sleek, the crumpled part of your shirt becomes visible when you move around and may look dowdy to some.

So if you're looking for new hacks to dial up your looks, you've come to the right page. Ahead, we've scoped out eight hassle-free methods you can use to tuck in your tops, complete with instructional videos.

Eight fashionable ways to tuck in your shirt like a pro

Half tuck

https://www.tiktok.com/@stylewithgold/video/6992746654961126662?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Best when you're sipping on a mimosa at Sunday brunch, tuck in just one side of your button-up for a relaxed look.

Pro tip: Tuck in the side of your shirt with the buttons so it looks cleaner!

French tuck

https://www.tiktok.com/@jokimjorgensen/video/7078082889249869062?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Tuck in just the front of your shirt for an effortlessly stylish Parisian look. Finish off the fit by clutching some French pastries in the crook of your arm and voila!

Bra tuck

When rocking an oversized top, twist and tuck your shirt into your bra rather than your pants so it doesn't look as messy. And the best part about this method is that there's no need to re-tuck when trying on clothes or using the washroom.

Hair tie tuck

https://www.tiktok.com/@poshmarieboutique/video/7063583612628847918?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Ffashi

If you have an extra hair tie on your wrist, give this a whirl! Gather the bottom of your tee, scrunch it up and tuck the shirt in on itself, and you're done. It's as simple as that.

Belt loop tuck

https://www.tiktok.com/@mimachha/video/7085612202996157722?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Ffashion%2Ftren

​​Going braless or can't tuck your shirt into your bra? Try this method instead which involves twisting the sides of your shirt and tucking it into the belt loops of your pants.

Criss-cross belt loop tuck

Sports bra tuck

https://www.tiktok.com/@viktorija_bieliune/video/7009368738952662277?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Ffash If you're wearing your button-up blouse as a cover-up, tucking the button-up in this way will make you look oh-so put together.

https://www.tiktok.com/@vivianarubyy/video/7079184983478439214?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Ffashion%2F

An easy way to prevent your shirt from getting in the way of your workout, just tucks the top into the back of your sports bra, giving you airiness while not compromising on coverage.

Oversized-but-fitted cropped tuck

https://www.tiktok.com/@imhollyfrances/video/7012896692588629253?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Like oversized button-ups but not a fan of the length and bulkiness of it on your torso? Using this method will help you get rid of that, while still maintaining the look of an oversized top.

This article was first published in Her World Online.