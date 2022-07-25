Dare to bare with these 12 mesh pieces

A '90s staple, mesh has always been the go-to fabric for the summer with its thin fabric and contouring effect on the body.

A base for mixing and matching, you can either wear it on its own or layer it with other garments. A throwback staple that you can wear today, you can channel the '90s in these cool, yet classic mesh basics.

Paneled Bodysuit, $705, Mugler

PHOTO: Mugler

The iconic paneled mesh bodysuit is surprisingly not that difficult to wear. Not far off from his late predecessor, Cadwallader stays true to the brand DNA with its contrast of sexy, classy and avant garde.

Style it with a blazer, low rise straight leg jeans, pointy toe pumps and an Hourglass bag.

Secrets Dress, $274.54, Majorelle

PHOTO: Majorelle

Naked, but not completely naked, this mesh overlay polkadot dress is a playful contrast between sweet and sexy, innocent and worldly. Wear it with square toe sandals and a structured bag for a night out or sneakers for the day.

Summer Slip Dress, $47, Parade

PHOTO: Parade

A modern day iteration of Carrie Bradshaw's naked dress, this dress will keep you cool in the heat. For rainy days, pair it with a jacket to keep you warm.

Although it doesn't ship to SG directly, you can use vPost, who will courier it for you, or mail it to your US address.

Lace Back Tee in Baroque, $305, Miaou

PHOTO: Miaou

Created as a collaboration with model Paloma Elsesser, this baroque print tee is designed to fit plus sizes. Featuring a cutout and lace up back, you can adjust the straps to see how you want your tee to fit. Pair it with a skirt or jeans.

Mesh Pants, €430 (S$610), Ottolinger

PHOTO: Ottolinger

Clueless meets Euphoria with these party-approved pants. Wear a black minidress over these pants for a modern take on the '2000s trend and style it with black sandals.

Sienna Shirt in Power Mesh, $120, Susamusa

PHOTO: Susamusa

Locally produced in the UK, Susamusa is London's next big thing thanks to its vintage-inspired designs and ethically conscious DNA. Wear it over a black slip dress and style your hair into a bow for a Jennie-inspired look.

Leopard Mesh Dress, $410, Danielle Guizio

PHOTO: Danielle Guizio

The go-to designer of idols and supermodels, Danielle Guizio never fails to serve main character energy through her designs.

A soon to be cult item, break the algorithm by pairing it with down to earth Birkenstocks or elevate it with Amina Muaddis.

Blotter Mesh Print Top, $402.11, Coperni

PHOTO: Coperni

Up and coming label Coperni serves psychedelic vibes with this trippy mesh top. Style it with a miniskirt and platform shoes for the ultimate Bratz vibe.

Marcie Top, £270.00 (S$450), Poster Girl

PHOTO: Poster Girl

London's hottest cult "It" Brit label never misses style points with its signature keyhole cutout and heart button motif.

Sitting snugly on the shoulders, this lacy mesh top contours your arms and defines your waist. Tear a page out of the Hwa Sa lookbook by pairing it with a matching flowy skirt and naked sandals.

Ruched Mesh Midi Skirt, $889, Dries van Noten

PHOTO: Dries van Noten

Sporty mesh gets a dose of classic Grecian drapery in the form of this midi length skirt. Featuring a white elastic waistband, you can wear it with a white tee or crop top and naked sandals.

Sunniva Corset, $406, Are You Am I

PHOTO: Are You Am I

As seen on Megan Fox, the naked corset is bound to help you break the algorithm. Designed by Rumi Neely, the corset's sharp boning and contour helps you achieve the hourglass look while boosting your bust.

Wear it with your favourite jeans and sneakers for a dressed down, yet sexy take on the weekends.

Gradient Mesh Dress, $354, Fal-Ash

PHOTO: Fal-Ash

A popular silhouette of the 2000s, get ready to embrace the Y2K comeback with a bigger bang in this mesh ombre gown.

Featuring drawstrings at the waist and back, you can adjust the dress to however you wish you fit! You can wear it on its own or throw on a black tank top underneath it if you aren't ready to take a big style risk at a party.

This article was first published in Her World Online.