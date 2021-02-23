8 feng shui tips for the bedroom by Joey Yap

Does feng shui in the bedroom really matter?

We’ve all had varying advice, including sleeping in a particular direction or placing different objects in the room, to ensure the smooth flow of qi or material energy. Some even believe this has far-reaching consequences on our lives and even marriage.

We consulted Joey Yap, a renowned feng shui master and founder of the Mastery Academy of Chinese Metaphysics, for his advice and most of his answers surprised us.

For instance, most of what we think we know about bedroom feng shui is outdated and even a touch pedantic. According to Joey, “Not every little thing requires a feng shui element.” Instead, he offers sensible, practical tips rooted in common sense and the psychology of rest.

Keep your bedroom tidy

“It’s not so much what you put in the bedroom, but what you keep out of it,” says Joey. As the bedroom is for rest, avoid cluttering the space with too many items. If you’re constantly dealing with a crowded vanity or have too many things next to your bed, consider getting extra storage like a drawer unit on castors.

Small plants are okay as long as they don’t block the window

Plants do not have a significant effect on the energy of a bedroom. They are neutral. However, should you choose to have plants, they should not block the window.

Part of good feng shui is being able to view the landscape from your window. This allows you to tap into the positive energy of the external environment, explains Joey.

Arrange photos in an orderly fashion

Place photographs wherever you want. But do so neatly. As too much visual clutter can affect our ability to wind down and rest, Joey suggests sticking to just a few photos in a simple layout and keeping the rest for the living room.

Avoid placing anything above your headboard

Pinterest shows us pictures of bedrooms with gallery walls and shelves of books above the bed. However, this is not recommended in feng shui.

According to Joey, it distorts the flow of qi. “In layman’s terms, this translates to a disruption of good energy flow, which could affect your ability to get a good night’s sleep. His advice: “Plan your bedroom’s layout carefully. Place bookshelves and paintings in other areas – just never above the headboard.”

There is no single “lucky” colour for the bedroom

As the energy surrounding us can change every year, there is no single colour that Joey can recommend for painting your bedroom. “Contrary to popular belief, colours do not play a part in authentic, classical feng shui,” he says.

Instead, he advises using common sense and colour psychology to choose a shade. Cool, muted colours such as blues and greens are visually restful and therefore more suitable than hues like red and yellow that inspire energy and excitement.

Steer clear of anything that obstructs the entrance

It’s best to keep the entrance to your bedroom clear. Placing something that stands in the way could block the flow of qi. Joey advises removing any potential obstructions.

“When you open the door to the bedroom, the first thing you should see is a clear space near the entrance. There shouldn’t be anything standing in your way.” Our suggestion? Have plenty of storage to minimise clutter and a messy layout, both inside and outside the bedroom.

There is no need to block energy from the bathroom

Many feng shui concepts, including the one about a foul odour in the bathroom as a sign of negative qi that should be blocked, were developed a very long time ago.

Even Joey agrees that this does not apply to modern bathrooms. “The average bathroom today is just another section of the house,” he says. “As long as you keep your bath area and toilet clean, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Water features go outside of the bedroom

While the sound of trickling water may be soothing to listen to, Joey advises against placing water features in the bedroom. In feng shui, they symbolise wealth and cash flow and are best placed near the entrance of your home or in your “wealth” corner. Having one in the bedroom may harm one’s health.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.