8 food-enriched beauty products your skin will thank you for

Getting your nutrients and vitamins through your diet is important but have you wondered about how that would apply to your beauty regimes? Below, some new food-enriched skincare and body care releases that’ll keep you nourished and fresh from head to toe.

1. The Body Shop

The Body Shop has launched a special edition vegan body care line for the summer season that’s berry nice. Championing raspberry seed oil and its fruit extract, the all-new Fresh Raspberry range is especially great for normal to dry skin and provides that much-need moisture for softer, smooth skin too.

The range includes a Fresh Raspberry Whipped Body Butter ($31), Fresh Raspberry Hydrating Body Mist ($20), Fresh Raspberry Shower Gel ($12) and Fresh Raspberry Exfoliating Body Scrub ($31), while the delectable fruity scent is an added bonus.

The collection is available The Body Shop store island-wide and online sites like Lazada and Shopee.

2. Briogeo

If you’re looking for a hair and scalp detox, Briogeo’s Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo ($65) might just deliver. It works in union with Binchotan charcoal to draw impurities from the scalp and hair follicle to provide the foundation for optimal scalp health, while vegetable-derived micro-exfoliators remove dead skin cells and product build-up.

The shampoo’s blend of peppermint, spearmint, tea tree and coconut oils is able to reverse scalp itchiness and simultaneously provide both anti-septic and healing properties and superior moisturisation. Not to mention, the addition of panthenol provides hair with essential nutrients and strengthens it.

3. Caudalie

Cool off this summer with Caudalie’s newest Vinosource-Hydra skincare line. Now available at Sephora, it stars the active ingredient of organic grape water – a major discovery for the skin microbiome by the Caudalie Laboratory – which helps lock in moisture and plump up the skin.

By leveraging on the prebiotic power of organic grape water, the brand is able to strengthen the skin and target skin concerns of redness and dryness. A highlight of this range is the Caudalie Grape Water Gel Moisturiser ($55) that claims to provides a boost of intense hydration for thirsty skin lasting up to 24 hours without a greasy finish.

4. Coco & Eve

Whether your scalp’s feeling irritated, agitated or just in need of a thorough cleansing, the Like A Virgin Deep Clean Scalp Scrub ($59) is just the solution for you.

With a powerful formula that taps on natural Balinese botanicals and ingredients like caffeine, coconut oil and mint, this must-have haircare product is able to fight flaky and oily scalps, strengthen hair follicles, provide hydration and calm the skin. It doesn’t hurt that it smells just like a tropical cocktail too.

5. Elemis London

A fixture in spas and hotels, the British luxury skin wellness brand is now offering an award-winning premium skincare line for use at home, available on its official site and Lazada.

There’s the Elemis London Superfood Facial Wash ($40) which is packed with ingredients like broccoli, avocado and kale and provides your skin with a deep-cleansing while balancing it and imparting a healthy, outdoor-fresh glow.

Complement the facial wash with the Superfood Facial Oil ($90) which is said to plump up, smoothen and brighten the complexion with its blend of nine superfood oils including broccoli, rosehip, flaxseed and daikon radish.

6. Fenty Skin

Looking for a body moisturiser that serves up creamy, full-bodied, hydrated realness? Rihanna’s got your back with the all-new Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream ($54; refill $48) by Fenty Skin.

This body cream will butter you up with seven luxurious oils, including heavy hitters like Kalahari melon, baobab and sunflower seed, as well as West African derived-shea butter, mango butter and glycerin. The result: skin that’s repaired, hydrated, supple and luminous. Plus, it even shares the same lush fruity-floral scent as the brand’s popular Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.

7. Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe is offering their first-ever hyaluronic-infused whipped clay treatment in the form of the Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial ($62).

Made to be used on its own (or as a complement to their TikTok-approved Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops), this gentle flash facial can be used daily in the AM or PM for a quick skin reset and is suitable for all skin types

It has rejuvenating, brightening, and exfoliating benefits due to its watermelon enzymes and antioxidants and is said to hydrate, reduce wrinkles, smoothen skin, refine pores and give you that youthful radiance in a span of just five minutes. Available at Sephora from June 24.

8. Sephora Collection

If you want to quickly clock in your skin’s vitamin intake, this will do the trick. Formulated with ingredients with 95 per cent natural origins, Sephora Collection’s newest range of Colorful Vitamin Face Mask ($7) is designed with banana fiber fabric making it highly absorbent, comfortable and efficacious.

Take your pick between the option of aloe vera, dragonfruit, mango or papaya and treat your skin to vitamins C, E, B3 or B6.

