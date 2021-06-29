8 skincare products that are made for our warm and humid weather

Despite the weatherman reporting that there will be more thundery showers to come, temperatures are still expected to soar to 34 deg C. And we have not even talked about the humidity and the fact that we are all in masks when we step outdoors.

While it may be logical to skip applying layers of serums and creams due to our weather, it is important – if not essential – that our skin gets the hydration it needs.

Our beauty hack: opt for skincare products that come in lightweight , fast-absorbing formulas that sit comfortably on the skin without leaving an oily or greasy residue.

Ahead, we recommend the products that could just be your skin saver in this weather.

1. Dr.Jart+ Ctrl-A Teatreement Moisturiser, $41

PHOTO: Dr.Jart+

Formulated with a Teatreement Solution that is enriched with tea tree leaf extract and tea tree leaf oil, this weightless moisturiser glides over the skin without leaving a greasy or tacky finish, making it ideal for humid days.

It aids in reducing the appearance of blemishes and rebalances the skin’s pH as well as its moisture levels for a plumper, smoother complexion.

Plus, it also contains a Green Calming Complex to soothe, hydrate and calm redness and irritation.

2. Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner-Serum, $42

PHOTO: Fenty Skin

While it does dispense as a slightly viscous texture, this absorbs into the skin without leaving a sticky residue and instead, feels refreshing upon application.

The vegan formula is said to deliver abundant moisture for a plump complexion while targeting enlarged pores, dark spots and rebalances the skin’s sebum levels.

3. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum, $42

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

Though our skin tends to get oily during hot, humid days, it does not mean we should skip applying hydrating serums.

This is powered by three types of antioxidant-rich plum extracts and features a lightweight texture that strengthens the skin’s barrier while soothing and repairing damaged complexions.

It is also made with a next-generation hyaluronic acid that come in five different molecular weights to melt into the different layers of the skin for an instant smoothening effect.

4. Yehwadam Artemisia Toner, $55

PHOTO: Yehwadam

A refreshing toner saturated with superior calming ingredients – its key ingredient artemisia is known for its skin-soothing effects – that comes in a water-like texture, perfect for humid days. It is also said to be equipped with purifying effects and helps attract and retain moisture in the skin by forming a moisture barrier.

ALSO READ: Hydrating moisturisers that won't leave your skin sticky in Singapore's weather

5. Dr. Andrew Weil for OriginsTM Mega-Mushroom Soothing Hydra-Mist, $46

PHOTO: Origins

Pampering our skin with a spritz of fast-absorbing and refreshing face mist is a definite must-have during hot and humid days.

This is formulated with reishi hyaluronic acid and tremella mushroom, which is known to hold more than seven times its water weight to leave skin feeling hydrated, calm, and refreshed. The micro-fine mist sprays evenly onto the skin and aids in reviving dull, tired complexions.

6. Kiehl's Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++, $56

PHOTO: Kiehl's

This non-comedogenic, water-light sunscreen is enriched with an advanced Anti-Pollution Technology that aids in providing high protection against UVA and UVB rays. The new refreshing texture offers an instant cooling effect with a reported 24-hour hydration.

7. Diorsnow Ultimate UV Shield Tone Up SPF 50+ PA+++, $90

PHOTO: Dior Beauty

Applying a layer of foundation on hot, sticky days may not be the most ideal, which is why opting for a tone-up sunscreen that evens out skin tone and imparts a radiant finish may be a quick solution.

This product does exactly that while protecting the skin from hyperpigmentation, photo-ageing, and oxidative stress effects induced by blue and infra-red light, thanks to its combination of edelweiss plant and a plankton extract.

8. Clarins Total Renewing Mousse Cleanser, $54

PHOTO: Clarins

Infused with tamarind pulp extract, which is said to be a form of AHA, this cleanser aids in sloughing away dead skin cell buildup and excess oil accumulated during humid days.

Plus, this is equipped with a superior formula that is known to reinforce the skin’s hydrolipidic film and acts as a barrier on the skin microbiota to keep moisture locked for a plump, supple and balanced complexion.

ALSO READ: 7 tips to keep your makeup from melting in Singapore's humidity

This article was first published in Female.