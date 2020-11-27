8 foods that give you more energy

Fish

Fish, especially salmon, is packed with omega-3 fatty acids that are great for optimising our brain functionality. Fish is known for enhancing our brainpower and memory. So try eating fish instead of other meats during lunch to keep your brain energised throughout the day.

Blueberries

This small berry contains antioxidants that can improve your short-term memory loss and motor coordination and even reduce your risk of cognitive damage. If you want something more refreshing, try freezing them up before consuming!

Avocado

This fruit has healthy unsaturated fat that that helps to improve your blood flow, which fuels your brain cells and gives it an extra boost. Add it to your salads or blend into a smoothie to get your brain juices flowing.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate contains both antioxidants and caffeine that can definitely give our brain the energy it needs! These components can help you to focus better too. According to a 2013 study led by Harvard researchers, participants who drank two cups of hot cocoa a day for 30 days had improvements in blood flow to the brain and in tests of their working memory.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of Vitamin E. According to a study from the University of California, Los Angeles, consuming walnuts can be beneficial to our cognitive functions. This is also a great replacement if you’re not a fan of fish because walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids too.

Leafy Vegetable

Dark green leafy vegetables contain Vitamin K, which helps to keep our brain healthy. According to research from the Rush University Medical Center, Vitamin K in green leafy vegetables could possibly help slow cognitive decline. So eat your veggies!

Eggs

Eggs yolks are rich in omega-3 fatty acid DHA that is great for our brains. They are also a great source of choline. Choline is a vitamin that is almost essential to your brain development and can help improve your short-term memory. Start your day right and have some eggs for breakfast.

Bananas

This popular fruit contains an amino acid, which helps to preserve our memory and improve our mood.

Packed with potassium, bananas can also help to keep your mind focused. So have a banana within the day!