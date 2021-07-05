8 lasting bag trends that will stand the test of time

We’re no stranger to buyer’s remorse, the feeling of regret that gradually supersedes the euphoric high that comes with purchasing shiny new items that, over time, begin to lose their appeal to us.

Naturally, many of us may hence adhere to a capsule wardrobe: investing in new styles that we’ll wear for years to come, and carefully curating a long-lasting, limited assortment of items that speaks volumes about our personal style. It is, after all, the most practical way to shop and feel good about our purchases after.

With that being said, if you’re looking to expand your tightly edited capsule wardrobe with a fresh new bag, we’ve got you covered. Having rifled through the stylish and unique bag trends in the market right now, we’ve landed on 8 styles that will fit into your lives seamlessly.

From functional filing folders that are perfect for the office to oversized shoppers that you can carry a life’s worth of essentials in, these are the current handbag trends that have great staying power.

Ahead, find your ideal arm candy to love for years and years to come.

Oversized shoppers

PHOTO: Farfetch

Though micro bags, with their teeny tiny interior (we reckon nobody’s carrying more than a lipstick in those receptacles), have captivated the fashion world lately, we much prefer their more functional counterparts.

Enter: oversized shopper bags in XL proportions. A bag trend that plays off of comically exaggerated proportions just like the micro bag, the oversized bag offers a proposition that us multitasking women can’t say no to: the ability to store and hoard all the essentials we’ll ever need, and more – much, much more.

Roomy, soft leather shoppers like Givenchy’s Large Antigona Soft tote bag makes lugging all your stuff around look incredibly stylish. The soft, unstructured shape of the Antigona Soft series renders it perfect for travelling. We also love how classic and timeless it looks.

Buy it here.

Handmade

PHOTO: Mirta

When it comes to unique, eye-catching pieces with a story to tell, handmade receptacles really take the cake. Crafted with intention, artisan-made accessories allow us to take a minute to consider what really goes into the items we buy – the workmanship, the labour of love, and what could arguably be the most important factor of all, ethical practices.

Especially with sustainability at the forefront of fashion trends right now, handmade handbags deserve their time in the spotlight.

One of the brands we’re currently keeping on our radar is Italian label MIRTA. Engaging independent Italian artisans to handcraft every bag, MIRTA’s unique receptacles have won the hearts of many fashion folks on Instagram. It’s most popular number, the Opera crossbody bag, is a statement-making piece that will set you apart from the crowd.

Crafted from high-quality Vachetta leather panels layered intricately to create accordion-style folds, this circular bag beckons you to consider the work that went into its creation. Best part? They ship to Singapore, and offer free returns if you’re not pleased with the product. We doubt you’ll ever need to utilise that feature though.

Buy it here

The everyday clutch

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

No longer reserved for formal evening functions, clutch bags have now made their presence known as a staple piece for everyday styling. There’s something so effortlessly chic and carefree about tucking a roomy clutch under the arms while going about your errands.

Hot on the heels of Bottega Veneta’s popular The Pouch bag, the It-bag that was seen nestled under the arms of what seemed like every influencer the world over, is the brand’s Point leather clutch bag. Crafted from buttery soft leather, just like its predecessor, the Point clutch features a distinctive V-shaped cutout handle – a representation of the “V” in “Veneta”, and a magnetic metal frame top.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Timeless and minimal, soft and structureless hobo bags have all the hallmarks of the ideal weekender for the busy woman on the run: they are elegant with a laidback feel, yet practical with a fashion-forward edge.

The Row’s Bindle Three bag balances sensibility and function, with a reinforced base that provides a subtle structure, and a slouchy shape that encourages versatility. Rendered in a range of truly classic colours such as beige, dark brown, and fawn, the Bindle Three bag is poised for a long-term spot in your collection.

Buy it here.

Practical holders

PHOTO: Farfetch

Gone are the days where you’ll have to lug around disposable plastic bottles, or worst yet, have to deal with the unfortunate leakage of a water bottle in your handbag.

Paying heed to convenience and functionality, designers have thought up practical water bottle carriers that can be attached to bag handles, clutched on its own, or built into utilitarian belt bags with multiple compartments.

Burberry’s bottle holder, crafted with the brand’s iconic Vintage check pattern, is the useful water bottle carrier we never thought we’d need, but would now happily endorse as an essential that will never leave our side. Shorten the strap and attach it to your favourite everyday carryall to add an instant luxe quality to your look.

Buy it here.

The new duffel

PHOTO: Farfetch

Duffel bags have always been known as a requisite for travelling. The tried and true cargo for hauling essentials and keeping them stashed neatly in compartments for accessibility, sporty duffels rank high in the list for utility purposes. Yet, it’s not often we see the duffel taking on a more fashion-forward approach.

Prada’s Pocket bag gives a sophisticated spin to the technical silhouette, offering a lighter and less bulky look to the duffel bag. Created from regenerated nylon yarns that are recycled from plastic trash and textile fibre waste (yes, it’s sustainable too!), Prada’s pocket bag has a compact shape with multiple zippered pockets and even a removable pouch to get your items organised.

Buy it here.

Pop of happiness

PHOTO: Versace

For a smile that you’ll wear all day long, inject positivity and perk up your everyday look by hauling bags in bright candy colours. Though bright colours may not have the same kind of reliable staying power that black or neutral colours possess, everyone needs at least one bold coloured bag in their closet.

It’s like the wild card that you can reach for on days where you’d want a little thrill of carrying something so different and unapologetically cheerful. When choosing a brightly coloured bag, opt for a colour that you already love and wear often so that it’ll go well with the outfits you find in your wardrobe.

Versace’s La Medusa handbags can be seen in an array of lovely shades, from lilac and baby pink to a rich strawberry red. Seen with a whimsical chain strap, this charming receptacle is the signature piece that will add a fun touch to your collection.

Buy it here.

Crescent shapes

PHOTO: Fendi

Moon gazing takes on a different meaning for the modern It-girl with lunar-inspired handbag shapes. Minimal with contemporary appeal, the new crescent shaped bags offer a pared down minimalism with its simple and clean architectural lines.

Bound to eclipse (excuse the pun) all other bag silhouettes in the attention-grabbing department, Fendi’s Moonlight cross body bag is the bag to covet.

The Fendi Moonlight bag features a curved half-moon shaped outline, contrasting top stitching that highlights its artisanal quality, and plexi glass details with gold-finish hardware outlining the sides for a truly unique finish.

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.