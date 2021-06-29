9 versatile bags from local brands to brighten up your wardrobe

Covid-19 has changed our way of living and consumption habits — people are choosing to spend their money wisely on classic and versatile items that will stand the test of time. Take bags as an example. Investing in timeless designs is a great way to stretch your dollar.

Ahead, we’ve sussed out nine of our favourite bags that are not only functional, but are also stunning pieces that will take you from day to night, effortlessly. Plus, they make for great conversations. The best part? They’re all Singapore labels because we’re all for supporting local brands and businesses.

1. Green leather chain strap crossbody mini bag, $73, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Pazzion started off as a footwear distributor for various countries across Asia-Pacific and Europe, but has since evolved into a household name that provides comfortable and stylish footwear.

Today, it has over 10 stores in Singapore and is also available in countries like Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

While this local brand may be known for its shoes, they also offer quality leather bags at wallet-friendly prices. Take for example this green cross-body.

Made from butter-soft cowhide, this bag is definitely a standout piece because of its versatility — Carry it on your shoulder for work and change it up into a clutch when you head for dinner at a fancy restaurant.

2. Miller Suede tote, $632, Ling Wu at KrisShop

PHOTO: Ling Wu

First established as an inflight duty-free shop onboard Singapore Airlines, KrisShop has now evolved into an e-commerce haven that offers a wide range of products that can be purchased with cash or KrisFlyer miles – even when you’re not flying.

Since most of us won’t be travelling much for leisure in the near future, this Ling Wu bag is the perfect way to splurge your hard-earned miles on. Featuring a smooth suede upper, this purse has two centre pockets for you to neatly organise your belongings.

For the uninitiated, Ling Wu is a homegrown brand that specialises in contemporary bags using luxurious materials.

3. Chinatown blue box clutch, $85, Photo Phactory

PHOTO: Photo Phactory

Local lifestyle brand Photo Phactory is all about encapsulating Singapore’s rich heritage and realising it into your everyday essentials. Its main design element focuses on fashioning Peranakan tiles and old-school shop houses’ prints onto a range of products like coasters, masks, and of course, bags.

And we simply can’t take our eyes off the stunning creation above. Not only can you wear it as a shoulder bag, you can also hold it as a clutch if you’re off to a dinner date with that special someone. Pair it with an all-black or all-white ensemble to let the print pop.

4. Yellow structured retro handbag, $69, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

If you’re looking for a bag that’s fun yet classic at the same time, this pastel yellow number from Pazzion is your go-to. Its clean and streamlined silhouette makes this the perfect arm candy for any outfit. Best of all, it comes with an attached chain that also allows you to fashion it as a cross-body.

5. Multi pouch cross-body bag, $75.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith is no stranger to every Singaporean. This homegrown brand has gained international recognition, with its bags seen on the arms of celebs like Pixie Lott and Priyanka Chopra.

Its offerings have always been spectacular, just like this brick-coloured zip bag. Giving the classic rectangular silhouette a twist, this purse sports two separate detachable pouches that will keep your credit cards, keys and other essentials safe.

6. TS clutch, $66, Elohim by Sabrina Goh

PHOTO: Elohim

Founded in 2009 by Sabrina Goh, 11-year old Singapore label Elohim by Sabrina Goh is all about contemporary pieces with unexpected twists – think asymmetrical cuts, relaxed yet polished silhouettes and classic styles with unique details.

Featuring pine wood as its main body and PU leather for its flap, strap and tassel detail, this purse is a winner when it comes to versatility. Carry it as a shoulder bag, or hold it as a clutch by detaching the shoulder strap. This is a great buy that can take you from boardroom to Happy Hour easily.

7. Square wooden bag, $99.90, Studio Mu Yu

PHOTO: Studio Mu Yu

If you’re all about standing out from the crowd, this Square Wooden Bag by Studio Mu Yu is perfect for you. The design speaks for itself – a unique art piece fashioned from discarded wood and leather that’s surprisingly functional (you can fit your iPhone 12 Pro Max in it).

Furthermore, this local label prides itself on “creating products that do not undercut and exploit workers.” It also provides workshops where you can make your own wooden jewellery. Time to bring out your crafty skills.

8. Singapore Airlines batik clutch, $89, Photo Phactory at KrisShop

PHOTO: Photo Phactory

This purse is all about making a statement while being sustainable. It is made from un-utilised trimmings from the iconic Singapore Airlines’ blue sarong kebaya fabric.

It comes with a chain strap that allows you to sling it as a cross-body, or rock it as a clutch. Best of all, this special collaboration between Photo Phactory and Singapore Airlines is exclusive to KrisShop, which means you can’t get this anywhere else.

9. Metallic push lock crossbody bag, $79.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Forget boring, forget safe. Here’s a classic flap design from Charles & Keith that focuses on its bright orange hue – ideal for those looking to add a splash of colour to their OOTDs.

It also comes with an adjustable chain so that you can rock it as a shoulder bag or a cross-body. Need we say more?

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.