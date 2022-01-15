8 lucky red lippies for your Chinese New Year visiting

Known to bring luck, joy and good fortune, red is the symbol of the Lunar New Year. And the easiest way to wear the auspicious colour is with a red lipstick, simply because a red lip never goes out of style.

Here is our shortlist of auspicious reds that will please even the fussiest elderly folks.

Powder Kiss Lipstick Lunar New Year (limited edition), $36, Mac Cosmetics

Not used to wearing bold red lipsticks? Fret not. While incorporating a red lipstick into your look may be overwhelming at times, you can still pull off a red lippie combo with a subtle shade like this newcomer from Mac Cosmetics.

Boasting a powdery matte finish, the Powder Kiss Lipstick boasts a beautiful soft-focus colour that feels cushiony and lightweight on your lips.

On top of that, it also comes wrapped in a stunning peony-printed packaging that makes for a beautiful gift for your friend or even for yourself.

Lunar New Year Lipstick (limited edition), $52, Charlotte Tilbury

Limited edition lip colours encased in a lucky red tiger packaging, and that flatter every skin tone — enter Charlotte Tilbury's limited edition Lunar New Year Lipsticks.

Within the range, you can expect shades like Walk of Star, a soft, muted berry-rose red that's ideal for olive skin tones, while K-romance is a bright berry red, that's perfect for fairer complexions.

Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick Lunar New Year (limited edition), $55, Givenchy

Set your lips ablaze this New Year with this sultry shade by Givenchy.

This year, the Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick arrives in the brand's bestselling shade, Rouge Graine N°37, encased in a beautiful red velvet packaging.

Featuring a soft and lightweight texture, the lipstick delivers an ultra-matte colour that looks rich but feels comfortable on the lips. With its long-wearing formula, rest assured that you'll have this lippie on the whole day while you're out visiting.

Bobbi Brown x Monopoly Collection Luxe Lip Color, $52, Bobbi Brown

Fans of Monopoly this one's for you. Bobbi Brown has teamed up with the classic, all-time favourite game, Monopoly, to release a new makeup collection that features its mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags.

Aside from its eyeshadow palette and cleansing oils, there's one particular must-have from this collection that we can't stop gushing over. And if you haven't guessed it, it's none other than the collection's Luxe Lip Color lipstick in Parisian Red.

With a rich formula that's been said to boosts moisture levels while intensely rejuvenating lips, the lipstick delivers maximum coverage while keeping your lips conditioned, even after it's been removed.

Glide it over your lips this CNY and you'll definitely feel like a million bucks in no time.

Rouge Pur Couture CNY & V'day 2022 Collector, $60, YSL Beauty (Available from 24 Jan onwards)

There's nothing more auspicious than this luscious highly pigmented lip colour in fearless red and black colour codes made famous by M Saint Laurent.

Besides that, what many love about this luxe range from YSL Beauty is that the lipsticks here actually offer nourishing protection and a rich bold colour payoff that's sure to turn heads.

Rouge Unlimited Amplified Matte Lipstick, $44, shu uemura

If there's one thing shu uemura is known for, it'd have to be their amazing range of lipsticks that feel luxurious as they look.

This time, the brand has launched its Rouge Unlimited Amplified Matte Lipstick that supposedly features a more intense colour payoff in one stroke.

Formulated with Japanese Tsubaki oil, the lipstick also delivers a velvety finish that feels sublime on the lips.

Rouge Artist Metallics Lipstick, $35, Make Up For Ever

A bold fiery red to complement your new CNY outfit? Yes please.

While it has a hypnotising shade with a high shine finish that glistens in the light, the lipstick doesn't budge and lasts up to 24 hours of hydration while smoothing your lips.

Also, it comes in a limited edition red-hot packaging that's totally apt for the festivities.

Rouge Dior Couture Finish Refillable Lipstick, $56, Dior

A timeless and sensual crimson red inspired by the first red lipsticks created by the late Christian Dior.

Available in multiple shades, this lipstick comes in four couture finishes: Satin, matte, metallic and velvet, that are extra long-wearing, yet feels oh-so-comfortable on the lips.

Plus, it now comes with a refillable case, embracing the sustainable efforts of the House of Dior.

This article was first published in Her World Online.