The best glossy lipsticks that are trending on Xiaohongshu

In case you've been living under a rock, Xiaohongshu (小红书) is the latest go-to source for all things trending when it comes to beauty.

High on its list of makeup trends is glossy lips, the pigmented high-shine lipsticks that help your pout look deliciously lush and plump.

Here, we've curated a list of lippies that give a hydrating wash of gleaming colour while plumping out that pout for a perfect score on all fronts.

Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Posh Pit, $33, Mac

PHOTO: Sephora

Although its launch in July 2021 was quiet, this lipstick went viral on Xiaohongshu and was known as the 水样子弹头 (or the watery bullet), referring to the watery and glossy texture of this lipstick.

The shades Posh Pit, PDA, and Business Casual are the most popular according to local Mac sales staff and even went out of stock at one point.

Warm, flattering shades of brick, terracotta, and nudes make the Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick an easy pick if you want to hop onto this trend.

Shop.

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in 984 Dark Flower, $56, Dior

PHOTO: Sephora

This new generation lipstick melts onto lips like a balm and promises up to six hours of comfort and wear.

What sets this one apart from the rest on this list is the sheer (Lol) variety of shades and finish. Whether you like it nude or dark, shimmery or glossy, there’s definitely a Dior Addict Lacquer Stick for you.

Shop.

Hyaluronic Happikiss in Happipeach, $50, Charlotte Tilbury

PHOTO: Sephora

A lipstick that also nourishes. Charlotte Tilbury’s Hyaluronic Happikiss includes hyaluronic acid and peptides in its formula to plump up the pout and hydrate lips for up to 24 hours.

The shades go from sheer nudes to sultry plums but our favourite would have to be Happipeach, a very flattering warm, peachy tone that helps you look more put together instantly.

Shop.

Rouge Coco Bloom in 134 Sunlight, $54, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Intense and long-wearing, Chanel’s Rouge Coco Bloom has a patented formula that delivers long-lasting shine. Ultra-adhesive, film-forming agent helps pigments stay in place for vivid colours that stay for up to eight hours.

Upon application, glossy oils settle on the surface of the lips to create a high-shine look that plumps and hydrates.

Shop.

Rouge Unlimited Lacquer Shine in RD198, $42, shu uemura

PHOTO: Sephora

Specifically formulated for Asian skin tones, shu uemura’s Rouge Unlimited Lacquer Shine features a variety of shades that are super flattering.

It glides on for a wet-look finish and leaves lips comfortably soft and smooth without feathering.

Shop.

READ MORE: The best cushion foundations for every skin type you can think of

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.