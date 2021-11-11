The best cushion foundations for every skin type you can think of

From old classics to new releases, we scoured high and low for the best.

For those who want to glow without sacrificing coverage

While some hate the dew, others embrace it!

The problem is that most glow-inducing bases are often light in term of coverage and so it ends up being a situation of give-and-take.

PHOTO: CNP

With CNP's Propolis Ampoule In Cushion SPF 50 PA+++ ($54), you can have it all. A godsend for dry skin types that long for that healthy sheen, the CNP cushion is infused with their highly-raved Propolis Ampoule.

The superfood is used for brightening and nourishing the skin, while fighting wrinkles. The ampoule-infused cushion cocoons the skin in hydration for a glossy finish.

It also doesn't skimp when it comes to coverage, offering a solid medium to high. Great for those who want a glossy finish without forgoing coverage, for an ultra perfected, dewy complexion all day.

For the hardworker who has long days

PHOTO: The Face Shop

We have come to expect our base makeup to last at least eight hours long. Realistically though, there are more times where we need our face makeup to last longer. Be it a long day at the office or making plans after work, eight hours just doesn't cut it anymore.

The Face Shop's Ink Lasting Foundation ($36) is housed in a slim and convenient compact for on-the-go touch-ups, which you likely would not need with this longwearing formula.

Its lightweight texture and semi-matte finish allows it to cling to the face like second skin. Claiming up to 12-hours of wear-time, your face will stay looking snatched for longer without looking cakey or stiff.

For those who want a supercharged cushion

PHOTO: La Prairie

Just like caviar, a rare delicacy that is held to the highest regard in fine dining, La Prairie is the beauty equivalent to that.

Their Skin Caviar Essence-in-Foundation SPF 25/PA+++ ($370)is the first cushion compact infused with La Prairie's caviar water. Fantastic for anyone who is dead serious about pampering their skin 24/7.

The caviar water provides anti-ageing nourishment throughout the wear-time, whilst hydrating the skin deeply, leaving a glossy finish to the skin. It has buildable light-to-medium coverage, suitable for every day.

All eight perfectly matched shades are housed in a sleek blue compact.

For those who want an all-in-one compact

PHOTO: Laneige

Doing your base on the go can be cumbersome. Don't you wish that you can have everything all in one easy compact?

Laneige heard the cries of busy girls everywhere and came out with their Layering Cover Cushion & Concealing Base ($43). Inside the gorgeous metallic pink compact is not one product, but two.

The right side contains a medium coverage cushion foundation with a semi-matte finish while the left side houses a smaller cushion containing a high coverage cushion concealer. The velvet puff also helps increase the level of coverage, making it ultra-convenient and a busy woman's dream.

For those who have money to burn

PHOTO: Sisley

If you have deep pockets, there's no reason why you wouldn't want to get your hands on the luxurious Sisley Phyto-Blanc Cushion Foundation SPF30 PA+++ ($155).

This one is an all-rounder, for all skin types and acts as both skincare and makeup. Enriched with Sisley's signature blend of essential oils and active ingredients, such as vitamin B5 and phytosqualane, keep your skin hydrated all day, despite its long-lasting formula.

Plus, the airless case keeps these ingredients fresh for longer. With medium coverage and a glowing finish, not only will your skin look healthy, it will actually be healthy.

For those who want to achieve glass skin

PHOTO: Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown recently released their Skin Radiant Glow Cushion Foundation ($75) in a sleek white compact, with an impressive SPF50 PA+++.

Though marketed as a cushion foundation, this product works more as a multi-tasker to provide a major boost of illumination.

Coverage is very sheer, so it's more of a complexion enhancer, particularly for people with already decent skin.

Pat it all over your face for a real-life soft-focus filter and add an extra layer on the tops of cheekbones for that coveted Korean Glass Skin look.

For those who prefer matte complexions but have parched skin

PHOTO: Dior

Often times hydrating products come with a glowy finish, taking it for granted that everyone with a drier skin type would automatically want that.

However, there are plenty of people with dry skin, who actually prefer a matte, more perfected formula. Especially if you live in the tropics!

Enter Dior Prestige Le Cushion Teint De Rose ($150). Housed in a decadent gold compact, the formula inside offers a soft velvety finish but its high concentration of Rose de Granville (a wild rose known for its skin regenerating properties) keeps the skin supple all day long.

For those who don't want to look cakey

PHOTO: Giorgio Armani

These days, we crave coverage but also want an undetectable finish. Oftentimes, these two things are mutually exclusive. Until Giorgio Armani's My Armani To Go The Cushion ($95) came into the picture.

Giorgio Armani are known for their immaculate base products and this might be their best one yet.

Combining a satin texture that provides ample coverage with an incredibly skin-like finish, an SPF of 23- and 18-hour hydration - all this in a gorgeous, Instagram-worthy red Armani compact. This is a fashion girl's dream cushion.

For those who want the your-skin-but-better look

PHOTO: YSL

Following the cult status of their Touche Eclat concealer pens and foundations, YSL's Touche Eclat Le Cushion ($102) will be your latest obsession.

It's made for that modelesque, backstage glow on the go. Just like Touche Eclat, it's all about natural enhancement and bouncing the light in all the right place, eliminating darkness and revealing a bright and healthy complexion.

It has a light coverage that is great for those who want to let their skin breathe and show through. Since it's YSL, gorgeous Instagram-worthy packaging is a given.

For those with normal to dry skin types

PHOTO: NARS

Nars is big on base products, so it's only natural that they are releasing their own version of a cushion compact called the Nars Aqua Glow Cushion Foundation ($68).

The packaging follows Nars' signature minimalist black and white combo that we have loved and known. It offers medium coverage and is your skin's on-the-go shield against dehydration, pollution, and sun damage.

The finish is glowy and radiant, but feels light on the skin thanks to its water-based formula. Great for normal to dry skin types, who want a glow all day.

For those who are looking for some serious coverage

PHOTO: Lancome

Lancome's Teint Idole iron-clad formula now comes in a portable gold compact so that you can easily touch up and add extra coverage throughout the day.

Though we can't imagine why you would need to because Lancome's Teint Idole Ultra Cushion ($59) delivers high coverage and a natural matte finish that will not budge until you decide to take it off.

Despite all these claims, the formula is not thick or heavy at all. It instead has a pleasant cooling sensation when you apply it, which is perfect for humid climates such as Singapore.

For a busy woman on the go

PHOTO: Sephora

Ladies who are always rushing from place to place and tend to do their makeup quickly at the back of a moving vehicle of some sort will appreciate the ultra-blendable formula of Dior's Diorskin Forever Perfect Cushion Foundation ($93).

Its flawless formula gives medium coverage that hides and blurs imperfections to reveal a flawless, satin complexion.

It's so easy to put on because the formula basically blends itself. So it's perfect for busy ladies who need quick application and flawless results.

For those with dry skin

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

Dry skin types will fall head over heels for the cult Sulwhasoo Perfecting Cushion EX ($80).

Though it works on all skin types, we feel that those with dry skin will benefit the most from using this uber hydrating cushion formula.

It delivers amazing coverage while Sulwhasoo's signature hanbang concoction of herbal extracts called JAUM Balancing Complex keeps your skin nourished all day.

The formula is further boosted with beta-glucan to soothe the skin while acting as a moisture magnet throughout the wear-time. This creamy formula is definitely holy grail status for most dry skin ladies.

For enlarged pores and texture

PHOTO: Laneige

If you are looking for a more smoothing and blurring type of cushion foundation, Laneige BB Cushion Pore Control ($44) does exactly what it says on the tin.

Cool holographic packaging aside, the formula gives a natural matte look that doesn't accentuate pores and fine lines. So you can skip the pore-filling primer with this one.

Laneige's unique cushion delivers the perfect amount of product on your puff each time, making blending a breeze. It also helps control oil throughout the day so that your skin stays flawless for longer.

For the ones who want to look totally flawless

PHOTO: Hera

This cult cushion is highly raved in South Korea, and for good reason.

This cushion foundation is no joke! Hera's Black Cushion ($75) comes in a sleek, unassuming black compact but if you want flawless, uber perfected skin, this is the cushion for you.

It has incredible coverage and long-wearing formula that has a soft matte finish. The texture is slightly thicker but once it sets, it doesn't budge.

You'll end up with perfect, porcelain skin that Korean celebs are known for. On top of that, it's sweatproof and performs well, even in humid climates. We totally get the hype with this one!

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.