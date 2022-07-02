8 luggage brands so chic, you’ll be able to spot your bag ASAP on the conveyor belt

With travel restrictions pretty much back to pre-Covid times, many of us are gearing up to get back to jet-set life. And yes, travelling is fun, but there's one aspect of travelling which we can unanimously agree we hate - lugging baggage around.

After all, what's so fun about hauling all that bulkiness around, especially when it involves the stairs?

Luggage may still mostly be purely utilitarian, but there is an increasing number of well-designed luggage options for those who want to look good while scurrying around the airport. As pretty as these suitcases may look, you won't have to worry about sacrificing function for form. The luggage may look great, but it works even better.

P.S. Pandemic travel still requires extra planning, paperwork and patience - be sure to use this handy travel tool that allows you to check on the right requirements for entry.

Away

Made with materials like polycarbonate and aluminium, Away's luggage pieces have exploded in popularity for its functionality, through and through.

For your Away carry-on, you can get a powerful ejectable USB charger so you can continue to charge your devices even when you're away from your luggage. We can only imagine this will come in so, so handy during long journeys.

The brand's Flex range of luggage features a handy zipper expansion (no more sitting on your luggage and desperately tugging at the zipper) and a handle on the underside that comes in handy when you're hoisting the luggage up (no more grabbing the disgusting wheel because there's nothing else to hold onto at the bottom).

Away luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

Calpak

No matter what kind of traveller you are, Calpakhas got you covered. From adorable mini 28L carry-ons for weekend getaways to large 96L trunks for the whole family, this brand has it all.

As for the luggage exterior, it ranges from pleasing pastel hues like Jade and Pink Sand to instantly recognisable marble and terrazzo prints. The lightweight polycarbonate luggage has plenty of pockets and compartments, perfect for those who love organisation.

If you can't get enough of Calpak's pretty colours, they also sell travel-appropriate duffel bags, pouches and more in the same shades.

Calpak luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

Floyd

For those of you who would like for their luggage to have as much character as you, Floyd's endearing retro suitcases are for you. Inspired by 1970s skateboarding culture and California's famed Venice Beach, these jazzy suitcases come in a plethora of colours and the same wheels that you see on skateboards.

That's how you know the wheels work well, as they've been tested on halfpipes around the world - and if they're stable enough for people to skateboard on, they're definitely good enough for your luggage!

Floyd luggage is available in three sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

Roam

If you want a piece of luggage that truly screams 'you', Roam's bespoke luggage will tickle your fancy for sure. Green, blue or pink front shell? How about the back? And what colour would you like for the zipper, wheels and handles? It's all up to you!

Hand crafted with polycarbonate and fabrics made with recycled materials, Roam pieces are made to last - they even offer lifetime warranty for your luggage.

Roam luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

Delsey

Choose what fits you best from Delsey's different ranges of luggage - the expendable Titanium works great if you always find yourself needing extra storage at the end of the trip (no judgment here, we've all been there), while the stylish and light Turenne includes shoe and laundry bags for your fashion needs.

Alternatively, get one of Delsey's grooved Segur 2.0 luggages that contain a fully detachable and washable inner lining.

Delsey luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

Rimowa

Rimowa's luggage has always been iconic, frequently making appearances alongside A-list celebs at the airport. The most recognisable of the brand's designs is undoubtedly its aluminium Original suitcase which is robust and lightweight, owing to its expert German design.

The Original aluminium suitcases are available in multiple sizes, and in titanium, black, silver, and the newest addition to the family, gorgeous Quartz Pink.

However, if you'd prefer a different shell, RIMOWA's suitcases are also available in lightweight polycarbonate, in both glossy and matte finishes and several hues - look out for their limited edition collections!

Rimowa luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

July

July's Carry On Light is the lightest double-wheel suitcase in the world, coming in at a mere 1.8kg. Despite this, it packs a lot - the carry-on has spacious 32L capacity. For a smooth journey, all of July's pieces feature adjustable handles with three different heights and double spinner wheels for a silent and smoother ride.

For the business traveller and on-the-go worker, the Carry On Pro is the one for you. In addition to the Carry On Light's features, it has an ejectable battery for you to charge your devices and a useful water-resistant sleeve on the front that contains a padded 16" laptop compartment.

Even better, this sleeve detaches, giving you the freedom to pop your suitcase in the plane's overhead compartment while your laptop stays with you.

Enough about the carry-ons, July's checked luggage deserves a mention too. The suitcases are pretty impressive, with durable German polycarbonate shells to protect from rough handling, a handle with over 20 heights (!), a hidden smell and stain-resistant laundry bag and more.

July luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

Lojel

Best for when you're packed in a tiny hotel room, Lojel's suitcases cleverly open on the top to give you full access to the contents of your luggage without taking up double the space.

With Lojel, you know your baggage will arrive safe and sound, as their luggage pieces are made with their proprietary plastic that's so hardy, it won't get scuffed.

Other than the usual zipped suitcases, this brand also has zipper-less options that use three secure latches instead - quick and easy!

Lojel luggage is available in multiple sizes, including check-ins and carry-ons.

This article was first published in Her World Online.