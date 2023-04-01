8 mindfulness exercises to do with your child

In today's fast-paced world, children are often exposed to various stressful situations that can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. As parents, it is important to help our children develop mindfulness exercises that can help them cope with these stressors, improve their overall well-being, and enhance their quality of life.

Mindfulness refers to the practice of being present and fully engaged at the moment, without judgment.

It is a powerful tool that can help children develop self-awareness, emotional regulation, and compassion for others.

There are various mindfulness exercises that parents can do with their children to cultivate these skills at an early age.

In this blog post, we will discuss some of the most effective mindfulness exercises that parents can do with their children.

We will explore fun and engaging activities that involve breathing exercises, body scans, and visualisations.

Additionally, we will delve into how parents can incorporate mindfulness practices into their daily routines with their children, such as during meal times or bedtime.

1. Begin with simple breathing exercises to help your child focus and relax

PHOTO: Pexels

Mindfulness exercises can be beneficial for both you and your child.

They help to increase focus, decrease anxiety, and promote a sense of calmness.

Begin with simple breathing exercises to help your child focus and relax. Find a quiet place where you and your child can sit comfortably.

Encourage your child to close their eyes and take deep breaths in through their nose and out through their mouth.

You can count the breaths together to help your child stay focused. This exercise helps to promote relaxation and can also be done at bedtime to aid in peaceful sleep.

2. Practice mindful listening by having your child listen to different sounds and identify them

PHOTO: Unsplash

Practice mindful listening is a type of mindfulness meditation that involves paying attention to the sounds around us.

By having your child learn to identify different sounds, they can sharpen their listening skills and reduce distractions in their environment.

To practice, find a quiet space and have your child close their eyes.

Ask them to focus on the different sounds they hear, starting with the loudest and then working their way to the quietest.

Encourage them to try and identify each sound, such as the sound of a car passing by or the rustling of leaves in the wind.

Notice how they concentrate and observe the sounds with curiosity and without judgment.

This exercise can help your child develop their concentration skills, learn to appreciate the present moment, and enhance their awareness of their surroundings.

3. Use guided imagery to encourage your child to imagine a peaceful, happy place

PHOTO: Unsplash

We recommend using guided imagery as a tool to encourage your child to imagine a peaceful, happy place.

This technique allows children to use their imaginations to create mental images of a calming and safe environment, which can help them reduce stress and anxiety.

By guiding your child through a visualisation exercise, you can help them focus on their senses and escape from negative or overwhelming thoughts.

Encourage your child to use all of their senses to create a full picture of their peaceful place, including the sights, sounds, smells, and textures they might encounter there.

This exercise can be a helpful tool for children to use in a variety of situations, from bedtime routines to calming down after a particularly stressful event.

4. Incorporate movement into mindfulness exercises with yoga or stretching pose

PHOTO: Pexels

As a parent, it's important to teach your child the benefits of mindfulness exercises to help them better cope with stress and anxiety.

Incorporating movement into mindfulness exercises is an effective way to get your child to focus on their body and increase their awareness of the present moment.

Yoga and stretching poses are two great ways to combine mindfulness and movement.

Yoga poses help improve posture, balance, and flexibility while also calming the mind.

Stretching poses release tension in the body and allow your child to connect with their breath.

Encourage your child to try simple yoga or stretching poses, like child's pose or downward dog, and guide them through breathing exercises with each pose.

By incorporating movement into mindfulness exercises with yoga and stretching poses, you can help your child develop a healthy mind and body.

5. Encourage your child to focus on their senses by paying attention to the taste, smell, and feel of their food

PHOTO: Pexels

As part of a holistic approach to maintaining your child's emotional and physical well-being, it is important to promote mindfulness in their daily activities, including mealtime.

Encouraging your child to focus on their senses by paying attention to the taste, smell, and feel of their food can help them develop a healthy relationship with food and cultivate mindful eating habits.

Mindful eating involves tuning into the body's signals of hunger and fullness, savouring the taste and texture of food, and practising gratitude for the nourishment it provides.

Try asking your child to describe the flavours and textures of their food, or to guess the ingredients in a meal based on its aroma.

Promoting mindful eating practices early on sets the foundation for a lifetime of healthy eating habits and can help your child become more attuned to their body's needs.

6. Practice gratitude by having your child name things they are thankful for each day

PHOTO: Unsplash

Cultivating gratitude is an essential aspect of mindfulness, and it can be an excellent practice to share with your child.

One fun way to introduce this concept is to have your child name three things they are thankful for each day.

This simple exercise can help your child focus on positive aspects of their life, and build a sense of appreciation for the world around them.

Once your child has named their three items, take the time to encourage them to think about how each one makes them feel.

This exercise can be done before bed or before starting the day and is an excellent reminder to your child that there are always things to be grateful for, even on tough days.

By practising gratitude together, you can help your child develop an optimistic outlook and build resilience over time.

7. Use visualisation exercises to help your child imagine positive outcomes for challenging situations

Visualisation exercises can be a powerful tool to help children imagine positive outcomes for challenging situations.

As parents, we want to arm our children with coping skills that will help them deal with difficult circumstances in a calm and positive way.

Visualisation exercises can assist with this process by allowing children to mentally rehearse for stressful situations before they occur.

This technique is particularly useful for children who struggle with anxiety or have difficulty managing stress.

Encouraging children to use their imagination to picture themselves succeeding in an upcoming event or having a positive experience in a challenging situation can build their confidence and help reduce their anxiety.

By using visualisation exercises as a mindfulness practice, children can learn to tap into the power of their own imagination and develop effective strategies for managing their emotions.

8. End each session with affirmations to build your child's self-esteem and confidence.

End each mindfulness session with positive affirmations to build your child's self-esteem and confidence.

Affirmations are simple yet powerful statements that can help your child develop a positive mindset and believe in themselves.

Encourage your child to repeat these affirmations out loud or silently to themselves, and emphasise the importance of believing in the statements they are saying.

Some examples of positive affirmations include "I am loved," "I am capable of achieving my goals," and "I am kind and compassionate to myself and others."

Consistently incorporating positive affirmations into your mindfulness practice can help your child cultivate a sense of self-worth and confidence that can benefit them for years to come.

To conclude, practising mindfulness with children not only helps kids understand their emotions but also builds a stronger connection with them.

It helps them develop empathy, compassion, and resilience, which are essential life skills.

Mindfulness exercises can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it fun and easy for kids to learn.

By spending just a few minutes each day practising mindfulness, parents can help their children navigate through difficult emotions and enjoy the present moment.

So go ahead and try some of these exercises with your child today!

ALSO READ: Planning a playdate? Try these exciting venues in Singapore

This article was first published in theAsianparent.