Planning a playdate? Try these exciting venues in Singapore

Playdates should be about hours of fun with friends, running amuck with friends and definitely away from screens!

While you can always host a playdate at your house or take the kids to any of Singapore’s outdoor parks (they are so much fun with their water play areas and dedicated slides and sand areas), we’ve got a few other ideas to check out too.

Here’s where to go for your next playdate.

1. The Tiara Society

The Tiara Society is Singapore's first and only royal-themed dress-up indoor playland.

Imagine a royal playdate that involves dress-ups amid magical and fairy tale settings?

There’s a pumpkin carriage, kitchen and dining chamber and even a babycare area for hours of safe play.

2. Amazonia

Amazonia offers a 3,000 sq ft play-gym area, the highest wave slide in Singapore at 10m high, trampolines and an Impact Wall for group dance sessions and interactive games.

Amazonia is easily reputed to be one of Singapore’s best adventure play areas to keep little ones entertained for hours.

It can cater to your budget depending on the number of kids you want to host a playdate for and has great flexibility in its activity line-up thanks to its in-house activities.

For instance, it has an over 3,000 sq ft super large play-gym area, the highest wave slide in Singapore (at 10m high), netted trampolines and the famous nine-metre by four-metre Impact Wall for group interactive dance sessions and interactive games.

3. Forest Adventure

Forest Adventure is Singapore’s first and only treetop adventure park.

This exhilarating outdoor adventure course features a treetop obstacle course, offering three courses catering to different ages and heights.

More specifically, the Kids Course is for little ones (from five to 10 years old) and includes two zip-lines (kids seven and under need to be accompanied by an older participant).

The Junior Course is slightly more challenging, with 26 obstacles (children under 10 need to be accompanied), so it’s a great idea for a playdate for both kids and parents.

4. Jewel Canopy Park

Jewel Canopy Park is a 14,000 sqm recreational wonderland.

Jewel Canopy Park has everything for a safe (and contained playdate) as its top floor is a 14,000 sqm recreational wonderland.

There are mazes (including Singapore's largest hedge maze), bouncing trampoline nets, garden trails, giant slides, clouds of mist to hide in and of course the famous Canopy Walk suspended over a 25m above-ground web.

Start the kids off on one end of the canopy park and work your way towards the other end; it’s really a whole-day affair.

And there’s no shortage of yummy F&B options either when the kids get hungry from all that playing.

5. Super Playdate

Super Playdate by SuperPark is a unique, purpose-built, indoor activity park designed specially for little toddlers and preschoolers below 100cm.

Designed with Finnish heart and Finnish know-how, Super Playdate by SuperPark is a unique, purpose-built, indoor activity park designed specially for little toddlers and preschoolers below 100cm, so it’s perfect for another child-parent bonding playdate.

The Kids Gym play area has a slide, rock-climbing wall, foam structures, monkey bars and plenty of imaginative play areas to help develop your child’s physical development and motor skills.

6. Bouncy Paradise

Bouncy Paradise is Singapore’s largest indoor inflatable playground.

Did you know that the 20,000 sq ft Bouncy Paradise is Singapore’s largest indoor inflatable playground?

That means a whole day of bouncy playdate fun, especially if your little ones are bouncing on the largest indoor bouncy castle on the island.

It's got XTRA Bounce Zones specially designed to give extra boost to every jump; mega ball pits; flying fox stations; more than 10 different slides, including the longest rainbow slide at 20m; and inflatable rock climbing walls!

And toddlers have their own safe little Toddler Zone too, with toddler-sized climbing walls, bounce zones and slides.

7. Bounce Singapore

Bounce Singapore is a safe bouncing environment for little ones younger than four years old.

Calling all Junior Jumpers! Since we’re on the topic of bouncy fun, you can’t not think about Bounce Singapore, easily one of the most popular trampoline and indoor adventure parks.

But there aren’t many places that promise you a safe bouncing environment for little ones younger than four years old.

But at Bounce Singapore, its two-hour Junior Jumper playdates are a cinch for a fun day out.

Planned especially with keeping little toddlers in mind with their ‘walking age’, this playdate is targeted at developing early-stage movement skills in balance, agility and coordination.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

