These indoor playgrounds are perfect for your kids during the rainy season

What's the weather like in Singapore? Well, at the moment, it's raining cats and dogs. Thank goodness for indoor playgrounds then where children can be children, yet stay warm and dry.

1. Airzone

PHOTO: Airzone

Think of this as an elevated, six-storey-high playground suspended on a web of nets. Sounds scary?

The people behind Airzone say that each layer of nets can actually hold the weight of two buses and were originally made for gymnastics.

So what can you actually do here? You can lie around, hammock-style, dive into the floating ball pit, explore a 3D maze, slide down a big net bridge and wave at the other mall shoppers.

Airzone, City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road, #02-K4/K10, Singapore 208539

2. SuperPark Singapore

PHOTO: SuperPark Singapore

At most playgrounds, whether indoors or outdoors, adults are barred from joining in the fun.

But not at SuperPark Singapore which was founded by a father who was bored of sitting on the sidelines while his kid played.

So, your child and you can both try the obstacle walls, trampolines, zip wires, slides and even car racing (on a real track!) together.

Note: Tube Slide closed for maintenance till Oct 9. Skate and Scoot World closed for SuperSpook 2 till Nov 6.

SuperPark Singapore, #02-477 (North Wing), Suntec City Tower 1, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

3. Buds by Shangri-La

Just so your kids don't only associate Shangri-La Hotel with The Line buffet, the relatively new Buds concept will let them indulge in a soft-play zone (for those under four and with parental supervision) with a ball pit and slide among some of the features.

Older kids can check out the Explorer Zone where special installations let them learn and play at the same time. If the weather allows for it, there's even an outdoor playground with a giant pirate ship and a water play zone. Feeling tired and hungry just from reading this? Parents can chill out at the Recharge Café.

Buds by Shangri-La, Shangri-La Hotel, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

4. Pororo Park

PHOTO: Pororo Park

Where was this when we were young?

This is an ideal place to park your child at since it has so many attractions, like the Shark Ball Pool (try slam-dunking one of the balls into the shark's mouth and watch it slide out from its tummy), the Hinoki Pit (dig into the specially imported aromatic wood bits from South Korea) and the popular Pororo Express Train.

If your kid still has loads of energy, head for the bouncy castle, the jungle gym and the Petty Supermarket – the last is where budding supermarket shoppers can role play as customers. Very useful the next time you need their help to pick up buys at NTUC.

Note: Pororo Park is closed for refurbishment till Oct 28.

Pororo Park, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-29, Singapore 039594

5. Kidz Amaze

Housed in different Safra clubhouses islandwide, every Kidz Amaze concept varies from location to location.

For instance, Splash @ Kidz Amaze is an indoor water playground, said to be the first of its kind in Singapore, while Kidz Amaze @ Safra Jurong has an illuminated ball maze and a suspended maze (why do you think it's called Amaze?).

Kidz Amaze, various outlets

6. Amazonia Singapore

PHOTO: Amazonia Singapore

Start them young and have the kids perfect their swing in the 3D Glow Golf nine-hole mini course here. Yes, everything glows in the dark here.

And there's more glow-in-the-dark action ahead in the Spaceball room where you can shoot balls from one of eight cannons and have your scores tabulated on the electronic scoreboards.

If all this is getting a little too dark for you, the Jungle Play Gym is lit in more ways than one – it's a six-storey gym with suspension bridges, tunnels and an 8m-high slide.

Amazonia Singapore, Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #03-113, Singapore 237994

7. Canopy Park

PHOTO: Jewel Changi Airport

Of course, we can't forget about this playground: A massive multi-zone attraction that occupies the entire top floor of Jewel!

From hedge mazes to giant slides or even thrills like sky nets you can bounce on, Canopy Park at Jewel Changi will keep both you and your kids entertained for a good long time.

Canopy Park, Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.