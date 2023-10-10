Govt task force rolls out measures to tackle haze in Singapore

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

SINGAPORE — Government agencies rolled out action plans and advisories to tackle the haze situation after its inter-agency haze task force met on Saturday morning (Oct 7).

The task force, led by the National Environment Agency (NEA), met as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the unhealthy range — 101 to 200 — in the east and central regions.

NEA said it would provide daily haze advisories, including a 24-hour PSI forecast, so that the public can plan activities and events for the following day.

In its first daily advisory on Saturday, NEA noted that the health impact of the haze varies, depending on individuals' health status, the PSI level, and the duration and intensity of outdoor activity.

"The elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities, and persons with chronic lung disease and heart disease should avoid such activities," it said.

The Ministry of Health is working with healthcare institutions, including public hospitals, polyclinics and nursing homes, to put in place measures to deal with an increase in the number of patients with haze-related medical conditions.

It will also deploy air purifiers and fans, as well as portable air coolers, to reduce ambient temperature at these locations, where appropriate.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and schools have in place a continuity plan to ensure the well-being of students and staff during a haze situation, and will take their cues from NEA readings.

For example, schools will avoid all outdoor activities and indoor physical activities if the 24-hour PSI reading is in the very unhealthy range, which is from 201 to 300. MOE will consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is hazardous, which is when the 24-hour PSI reading exceeds 300.

All classrooms of primary and secondary schools, MOE kindergartens and special schools have been equipped with air purifiers, and teachers will monitor students who are unwell or have pre-existing lung or heart conditions.

Similarly, the Early Childhood Development Agency has advised pre-schools to monitor air quality levels and comply with health advisories. All pre-schools have air purifiers, and each school has at least one enclosed room with an air purifier turned on to accommodate children who may become unwell or develop respiratory problems due to the haze.

Pre-schools will also minimise prolonged outdoor activities and strenuous indoor activities for children when the air quality is in the unhealthy range. Children with underlying chronic heart and lung conditions will be exempted from physical and outdoor activities.

The Ministry of Manpower has reminded employers to follow its haze guidelines and to prepare their companies and workforce to minimise or mitigate the impact of haze effects.

The Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team departments have calibrated the level and intensity of training and outdoor activities based on the 24-hour PSI level to ensure the health and safety of all service personnel.

Community activities organised by the People's Association and its grassroots organisations will also be guided by the 24-hour PSI forecast issued by NEA.

Air-conditioned rooms in all community centres and clubs, and selected residents' committee and residents' network centres will be on standby for members of the public who need respite from the haze, should the 24-hour PSI reading cross into the very unhealthy range.

The task force also advises members of the public on the usage of N95 masks. While such masks are not needed indoors or during short exposure such as while commuting, a healthy person who has to be outdoors for several hours when the air quality is in the hazardous range may protect himself by wearing one.

For vulnerable individuals, the best protection is to avoid or minimise outdoor activities when the forecast air quality is very unhealthy. If they have to be outdoors for several hours, they may wear an N95 mask.

The elderly, pregnant women and those with severe lung or heart problems who have difficulty breathing at rest or on exertion should first consult their doctors on whether they should use the N95 mask.

