8 Muslim-owned food and fashion businesses to celebrate Ramadan

In case you missed it, Ramadan has begun. Observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community, so we figured, why not #supportlocal and do your shopping with Muslim-owned business in Singapore this season?

In the lead-up to Hari Raya Puasa celebrations on April 22, get some good old retail therapy in — from fancy attire, to jagua henna, sparkling new jewellery and plenty of food.

Naezily

Created for the modern Muslim female, Naezily aims for simplicity in its fashion designs. Their high-quality apparel sport a touch of a classic tailoring from a feminine perspective to transform everyday staples.

Based in Malaysia and Singapore for quick shipment and convenience, check out the growing brand's new 'Raya Collection'. We're head over heels for the Maya Kaftan ($83), available in lilac, brown, green and pink colour-ways. The Modern Baju Kurung ($68) In Burgundy is a stunningly chic piece. Shop Naezily here.

MizArtLane

Juggling school, work and their own home-based business, the owner behind MizArtLane has a passion for baking. Muslim-owned and run, this business specialises in Halal bento cakes and other baked goods like Tiramisu.

Expect quirky texts, buttercream cartoon characters of yourself and other intricate designs. For the season, folks with a sweet tooth can look forward to pillowy Tapak Kuda 30cm rolls. Flavours include Nutella ($12), Oreo Cream Overload ($17), Biscoff ($17), Red Velvet Cream Cheese ($20) and more.

See MizArtLane’s creations and ordering information here.

Indian Inks SG

An artistic venture of Indian-Muslim Shereen Begum, Indian Inks SG is the place to check out if you're in the market for some wearable art. The artist delves in both henna and Jagua henna tattoos that last between two to three weeks.

Get Raya ready with swirls of Ephemeral 'tattoos' with meticulous designs and your requests in mind. Well-versed in both traditional as well as modern motifs like butterflies, flowers and dragons, Shereen will be doing henna and Jagua at the Geylang Bazaar between April 15 to 21, 2023, 11am to 11pm. Check them out here.

Teh Tarik Shus Bro

Down for some Teh Tarik? Teh Tarik Shus Bro is sweetening up the month of Ramadan with its creamy delicious Mama Teh Tarik. The quintessential Singapore drink is available in both hot or cold pouches, and are delivered right to your doorstep.

Ideal for family gathering or corporate events, the tea is also available in boxed sized. The range of delectable flavours include Teh Tarik, Teh-O, Kopi-O, and Kopi with Milk & Nescafe. Keep a lookout on their socials for their Ramadan giveaways and more. Check them out here.

Qismat Gems

Sparkling jewels to go with your Raya fit is a must in our books. A home-grown Indian-Muslim business, Qismat Gems is here to add a little twinkle in your life.

Dealing with affordable semi-precious gems, here you'll find the likes of rich red rubies, royal green emeralds and everybody's favourite amethyst turned into jewellery that'll last you a long time. Ready to find your your forever gem? Slide into their DMs for more information. Check them out here.

Cookbookbyri

Break your fast with some super tasting delights, courtesy of Cookbookbyri. Made fresh, the Muslim-owned business is known for their savoury bakes. If you mouth is not already watering from the photos above, the Sushi Bakes are a must try — think deconstructed sushi roll baked like a casserole.

Each batch is drizzled with Mentaiko sauce and a sprinkle of leeks and Japanese cucumbers. They are also currently doing some Ramadan combos. Check them out here.

Simple Rays

Home-grown in Singapore, Simply Rays is a modest fashion label that has something for the whole family. Matching family outfits just got the upgrade with the 'Raysraya 2023' collection.

With intricate patterned designs combined with solid colours, we're keeping an eye out for the bold yellow Ibiza set, the navy blue Barbados baju kurung or the elegant Lisbon set. They also have hijabs to mach each of your outfit, so no one misses out! Check them out here.

Adoughtive by Didi

Get your cravings cured at Adoughtive by Didi. Amongst the pioneers of the edible cookie dough trend in Singapore, they sell the addictive snack in tubs — both big (470g) and small (120g).

Popular flavours include Caramelised Beschuit, Cookies & Cream, Brown Butter, Solero and Ovo Bueno. Keep a lookout on their Instagram to visit them at one of their booths at local markets and festivals to get your sweet fix. Get shopping here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.