Best things to do this week: March 27 to April 2

From Ramadan festivities, to groovy throwdowns and art and sneaker culture — here's where to go and what to do in Singapore this week. Just scroll and let the good times roll!

The biggest Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Gelam

Ramadan is here, and we're ready for the show-stopping festivities. The Kampong Gelam is back in action this year with its annual bazaar and entertainment programmes with Raikan Cahaya Ramadan.

A rousing lead-up to Hari Raya Puasa, head down to the bazaar sporting over 100 booths, dazzling lights, projections, installations, performances and a charity drive.

Highlights include more than 80 food stalls serving up treats like banh mi, butter beer, and coffee, as well as retail booths stocked with clothing, and traditional and modern collectibles. Don't forget a dynamic line-up of live performances, traditional dances and more to accompany the feasting.

Raikan Cahaya Ramadan 2023 runs till April 16, 2023 at Kampong Gelam. For more details and programming, please click here.

Ice Cream Sundays x Rainbow Disco Club

PHOTO: Facebook/Ice Cream Sundays

Known as "one of the world's most idyllic festivals", Japan's Rainbow Disco Club has garnered quite a following. Local party collective Ice Cream Sundays is bringing the party here for one night only this Saturday!

Catch Rainbow Disco Club's resident DJs, Sisi and Kikiroxi in an all-day affair of exquisite grooves. In addition to eclectic disco, and house sounds, party-goers can expect psychedelic visuals and video art by worm.grrl of Dvrk By Hei, decorative installations by Bryan Kang of Pudica, and lighting by Myles and Miho.

The event will also mark the Ice Cream Sundays debut of Nomad Solar Sound — a 100 per cent solar-powered, mobile DJ booth and sound system.

Ice Cream Sundays Presents: Rainbow Disco Club runs April 1, 2023, 3pm to 11pm at the Parents' Memorial at Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118628. For details & tickets, click here.

Catch Yeo Shih Yun's solo exhibition

Yeo Shih Yun returns with a new solo exhibition called SEPTUM. The immersive visual-theatre experience consistis of seven poems and seven new paintings, featuring collaborators like Euginia Tan, Henrik Cheng, Kelley Cheng, and Ng Yuan Ci.

Translating to 'Seven' in Latin, SEPTUM has pushed the artist's boundaries in terms of techniques, medium, and expression, while bearing her signature bold strokes and strong composition. Together with fresh colours and newfound fluidity, poet Euginia Tan presents seven abstract text poems in response to each painting.

SEPTUM by Yeo Shih Yun runs till April 30, 2023, at Supper House, 222 Tagore Ln, #04-03, Singapore 787603. Open Wednesday to Sunday 2pm to 8pm. Admission is free.

India's Craftmanship & Impact on Textile Trade

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum

Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) presents a selection of exquisite garments and textiles in its latest exhibition.

Titled Textile Masters to the World: The global desire for Indian cloth, the exhibition spotlights the historic and global impact of textile production in India, and its role in trade and cultural exchange since the fourteenth to nineteenth century.

From fashion and furnishing, to gift exchange and heirlooms, marvel at the artistry and craftsmanship of early textile masters, and discover how Indian textiles cross-influenced local designs, materials and fashions wherever they were traded.

Textile Masters to the World: The global desire for Indian cloth can be viewed at ACM, located on the third floor of the Fashion and Textiles Gallery, 1 Empress Pl, Singapore 179555. Admission is free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

Sneaker Con's Southeast Asian debut

A must for sneakerheads and street culture enthusiasts, Sneaker Con is shuffling its way to Singapore. In its first Southeast Asia debut, the highly anticipated event is said to draw collectors and their most coveted pairs of shoes from around the region, for two days of 'hype' activities.

The event will serve as a space for vendors and attendees to buy, sell, and trade some of the most sought-after footwear in the world. Look forward to the world famous Trading Pit, other collectibles, live bidding on exclusive sneakers, and appearances by popular industry influencers.

Sneaker Con SEA 2023 runs from April 1 to 2, 2023 at Singapore Expo (Hall 5), 1 Expo Drive Singapore, 486150. For details and tickets, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.