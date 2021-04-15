8 of our favourite cafes in Jewel to chill and work at

Ever since the start of Circuit Breaker, many of us have been working from home since the earlier half of 2020. And while some of us are headed back to the office this year, WFH arrangements are still ongoing for many others.

Now, it may seem convenient to wake up next to your desk, but there comes a point in time where you may be met with WFH fatigue.

At times you’re faced with disruptions from your neighbours next door, or you might just feel like your productivity levels have been on an all-time low. Whatever the case is, if you’re looking for a new spot to work at or even a place to take a break from, consider visiting these spots here at Jewel.

1. % Arabica

If you’re one who loves cafes as much as you love quality coffee, then you’ll definitely dig per cent Arabica. The cafe first opened at 56 Arab St and has garnered the likes of many for its unique taste profiles as well as its beautiful cafe aesthetics.

Now, the cafe has expanded with over four locations islandwide, with Jewel being its latest outlet. Located on the first floor, the cafe will offer its prime selection of coffee for you to get your daily fix of caffeine.

The place is also really well lit, conducive and is the perfect spot if you’re looking to sit, back relax and catch up on your latest read.

Store location: #01-K208

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 11:00AM – 10:00PM

Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Website: https://arabica.coffee/en/

2. Arteastiq

Prefer tea over coffee? Look no further than Arteastiq. The restaurant, known for its wide selection of afternoon teas, makes its debut here on the fifth level of Jewel Changi Airport.

With a name that means, in essence, ‘the art of teasing’, Arteastiq Bistro Jewel Changi is a must for anyone who’s looking for a fun and sophisticated afternoon. Aside from its extensive selection of teas, you can also enjoy delicious international fusion dishes or even enjoy its extensive bar menu after dark.

Store location: #05-201

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 11:00AM – 10.00PM

Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 10:00AM – 11:00PM

Website: http://www.arteastiq.com/

3. Cafe Amazon

Popular Thai chain, Cafe Amazon, has proven to be one of the top coffee spots here in Jewel. Evidently, the open-concept cafe is inspired by the lush oasis reminiscent of the Amazon Rainforest and is also the first flagship store outside of Thailand.

Here, you’ll also find Singapore-exclusive dishes and drinks on the menu where you can have your first “taste of nature”.

Store location: #04-225

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Website: https://cafeamazon.sg/

4. Coffee@Works

There’s obviously no shortage of cafes here in Jewel, and adding on to the list is none other than specialty coffeehouse, Coffee@Works. Brought to you by the same folks behind Paris Baguette and Maison de PB, the cafe is a hotspot for coffee lovers.

They offer various types of coffee, from cold drip to espresso-based drinks that are made with only coffee beans of the highest quality. There are seriously a lot of options for you to choose from, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Store location: #02-237

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 11:00AM – 10:00PM

Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/coffeeatworks.sg/

5. dal.komm COFFEE

South Korean coffee chain dal.komm COFFEE, has made a name for itself after it first appeared on our favourite Korean drama, Descendants of the Sun, that took the world by storm. It first came to our shores back in 2016 at Centrepoint, and has expanded with over four locations islandwide.

Here, at Jewel Changi Airport, you’ll get to experience the trendy hangout, fueled by the integration of K-Pop music as a core theme in the lifestyle concept.

Guests will also be treated to curated music performances, a delicious spread of food and beverages, as well as purchase brand merchandise from the store itself.

Store location: #B1-276

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Website: http://www.dalkomm.com.sg/

6. Herit8ge

After a long, tiring day of working, you probably could do with a cold one. And what better way than to sip on your favourite draft beer than at Herit8ge while basking in the stunning view of Jewel’s rooftop. P.S. there’s also happy hour everyday so it’s a great watering hole for you to come and chill with your friends.

Inspired by Singapore in the 1970s, this bar also serves up delicious and modern western cuisine with a local twist — which is great especially if you’re looking to satisfy your hunger pangs.

Store Location: #05-206

Opening Hours: Sun – Thurs: 11:00AM – 10:00PM

Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Website: https://www.ffl.com.sg/herit8ge/

7. Privé

Need a break from hustling? We might have just found the most beautiful spot in Jewel for you to chill at — enter Privé. The restaurant, located beside the Canopy Park on the fifth floor offers one of the best panoramic views overlooking Jewel.

Offering an extensive affordable all-day menu of western favourites, local delights and baked treats paired with cocktails, wines or beers, Privé at Jewel is probably one of the top spots we’d recommend if you’re on the hunt for a place to sit back and unwind after a long day.

Store location: #05-204

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 11:00AM – 10:00PM

Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 10:00AM – 10:30PM

Website: https://www.theprivegroup.com.sg/prive-jewel

8. Tiger Street Lab

Otherwise known as Tiger Beer’s first-ever experiential concept store, Tiger Street Lab is the place to be for some fresh and seasonal Tiger Beer brews.

What’s unique about this bar, aside from their unique brews, is that you can also create your very own personalised Tiger Beer label, and discover designs and merchandise created by local talents too.

Store location: #05-205

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 11:00AM – 10:00PM

Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 10:00AM – 11:00PM

Website: https://tigerbeer.com.sg/

This article was first published in Her World Online.