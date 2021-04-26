8 places with indulgent afternoon tea to pamper mum this Mother's Day

If it’s been a while since you and Mum have spent time together, there’s no better way to catch up than over a leisurely afternoon tea with a delightful spread and soothing cuppas. We spill the tea on the best places that serve up indulgent afternoon treats for Mother’s Day celebrations.

1. The Marmalade Pantry

The Marmalade Pantry’s A Royal Afternoon Tea Set, which is a Mastercard exclusive, offers new menu additions like Spicy Crabmeat Dip with Fried Mantou as well as perennial favourites like cupcakes and buttermilk scones.

Along with the tea set, you can also go for a pasta dish of your choice such as Seared Scallop and Prawn, and Marmalade Mac & Cheese, or Hokkien Noodle.

To complete the afternoon affair, sip on a tea of choice from homegrown brand Monogram Tea or toast to the remarkable woman in your life with three glasses of De Bortoli Emeri Pink Moscato Sparkling Wine.

Price: $80++ per set for dine-in; $70+ per set for delivery

The Marmalade Pantry is at #04-11A, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801; #01-01, Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079333, and #01-02/04, Oasia Hotel Novena, 8 Sinaran Drive, Singapore 307470.

2. 10 Scotts at Grand Hyatt Singapore

Head to Scotts at Grand Hyatt Singapore with an empty stomach. Its sumptuous four-course afternoon tea starts with a platter of sustainable seafood on a high-tea stand, together with items like croque monsieur and New England clam chowder.

For the main course, there’s a choice of Poached Sustainable Barramundi with organic vegetable escabeche or Roasted Roaring Forties Lamb Saddle served with Ratatouille Vegetables.

And of course, it isn’t afternoon tea without something sweet and the restaurant’s serving up Victorian Sponge Cake topped with Strawberry Chantilly Cream, Salted Caramel Ice-Cream disguised as a flower pot, Musk Melon, and Champagne Truffles.

Price: $98++ per adult (with alcohol) and $68++ per adult (non-alcohol)

Seatings are at 12.30pm and 3.30pm daily. Grand Hyatt Singapore is at 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211.Visit its website, or call 6732 1234 for reservations.

3. L’Espresso at Goodwood Park Hotel

If you’re down for a feast, make a reservation for L’Espresso’s English Afternoon Tea Buffet, which spotlights afternoon tea classics as well as local flavours.

Nibble on sandwiches such as Trio of Ham and Paprika Pork & Semi Dried Tomato Roll, or sample local flavours with a modern twist like Crispy Carrot Cake Stick with XO Sauce and Chutney Chicken Curry with Freshly Baked Mini Baguette.

Scones are a tea-time classic, and the ones here are served with strawberry jam, Nutella, Devonshire clotted cream and butter. Leave room for dessert, which includes the likes of Chendol Panna Cotta.

Price: $55++ (adult), and $33++ (child)

Seatings are at 12.30pm and 3pm from Mon to Fri, and 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm on Sat and Sun. L’Espresso is at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221. Visit its website for reservations.

4. The Rose Veranda at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

Treat Mum to a sophisticated afternoon tea experience at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore’s Rose Veranda, which overlooks the pool and lush greenery. For the month of May, it features the Nyetimber x The Rose Veranda: High Tea Special.

Your three-course high tea starts with an array of savoury sandwiches, like Tian of Avocado and Classic Egg and Ham with Truffle Pressed Panini. That’s followed up with main course options of Poached Salmon Roulade or Grilled Chicken Paillard.

Then dig into indulgent sweet treats like Strawberry Yuzu Roulade, Litchi Raspberry Choux House Baked Vanilla & Rose Infused Scones, macarons and more from the three-tiered dessert stand to complete your meal.

Sip on a range of exclusive tea or go for a special Nyetimber tasting flight of three sparkling wines ($58++).

Price: $78++ for two diners from May 1 to 7, and May 10 to 31. $88++ on May 8 and 9, 2021

Seatings are at 12.30pm and 3.30pm. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Shangri-La Hotel Singapore is at 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350.

5. MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental Singapore

MO Bar’s popular Afternoon Tea set has made a comeback, and now with a new set menu of savoury and sweet treats that’s available daily.

Sink your teeth into the crowd-pleasing Potato with Citrus Mayo and Chicken Floss, Black Truffle Egg Mimosa Kueh Pie Tee with Chives, the sweet and salty Nutty Pistachio Choux as well as Earl Grey Chocolate Mousse with Banana Crémeux and Chocolate “Pain de Gênes.

Price: $48++ per person and $88++ for two

Available daily from 3pm to 5pm. MO Bar is at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797. Visit its website, e-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com or call 6885 3500 for reservations.

6. Hilton Singapore

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore

It’s a rose-hued affair at Hilton Singapore for the month of May.

The hotel has rolled out an All-Pink Mother’s Day Afternoon High Tea Set with specially curated rose-hued sweet and savoury delights.

Dig your fork into Champagne Rose Cheese Cake, Gula Melaka Scones, Crabmeat & Beetroot Roulade, Crispy Fish Bites on a pink Sesame Brioche Bun, as well as ruby chocolate pralines.

For beverages, you get a choice of ‘Pink’ hot chocolate, black coffee or TWG English breakfast tea.

Or upgrade with a succulent seafood platter ($58++) or free-flow prosecco ($20++ per person). Even better – mum gets to dine free with three paying guests with the order of the All-Pink Mother’s Day Afternoon High Tea sets for the whole month of May.

Price: From $78++ for two

Available from May 1 – 31, 2021, 2pm – 4pm. Hilton Singapore is at 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883. Visit its website, emailsinhi.F&B@hilton.com or call 6730 3390 for reservations.

7. One-Ninety Bar at Four Seasons Singapore

If Mum prefers Asian flavours, the elegant One-Ninety Bar’s Peranakan Weekend Afternoon Tea could be right up her alley.

The medley of dainty sweets and savoury treats include Kaya and Butter Toast, Kueh Salat, Buah Keluak Tart, Kueh Pie Tee, Otah Toast, Roti Jala as well as Vanilla and Pandan scones that are fresh out of the oven.

If you’re up for an afternoon tipple, go for the trio of locally-inspired craft cocktails. There’s the aromatic Kopi-O, Pandan Kueh, and a floral and citrusy gin-based Kampong Fizz.

Otherwise, there’s the Candlenut Signature Tea Blend of oolong and butterfly pea flower with notes of jasmine and pandan.

Price: $68++ per person with a choice of craft cocktail and a choice of Candlenut Signature Tea Blend, freshly brewed Lavazza coffee or Gryphon tea; $48++ per person with a choice of Candlenut Signature Tea Blend, freshly brewed Lavazza coffee or Gryphon tea

Available on all weekends of May 2021, from 2pm – 5pm. One-Ninety Bar is at Four Seasons Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646. Email one-ninetybar.sin@fourseasons.com or call 6831 7671 for reservations.

8. Lobby Lounge at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Filled with old-world charm – think dark wood furnishings, intricately patterned doors and plush armchairs, the Lobby Lounge at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore offers an elegant space to celebrate with Mum.

For afternoon tea, savour a five-course spread with tempting morsels like Maine lobster kueh pie tee, chilli crab quiche, smoked salmon focaccia, a decadent Grand Marnier cream choux puff and heady Baba au Rum that’s made with rose liqueur.

A tea pairing with TWG Teas is available.

Price: $58+++ per person (with tea pairing)

Available from May 5-9, 2021. Lobby Lounge is at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. Visit its website, e-mail reservation.15stamford@kempinski.com or call 6715 6871 for reservations.

