8 products from local labels for an at-home spa day

Aromatherapy candles, fizzy bath bombs, fragrant incense, facial treatments, body scrubs and everything else you need to turn your home into a wellness sanctuary.

International Self-Care Day will be marked on July 24. Besides making yourself a healthy meal, going for an exercise class or scheduling a therapy session, you may also consider commemorating the event with a visit to the spa to help relieve stress, recharge your batteries and give your body some all-important TLC.

But what if you're a busy mother who just can't block out the time for a full-fledged spa treatment? You can simply create your own little wellness sanctuary at home.

Check out these lovely items - including aromatherapy candles, rejuvenating facial products and colourful bath bombs - from homegrown Singaporean brands to get you started.

Incense from Carrom

Carrom was birthed during the pandemic, and celebrates the founders' South Asian cultural roots through the powerful medium of fragrance.

Besides its best-selling hand-poured soy wax candles, it also does a range of wonderful and heady incenses. These are available in scents such as rose, sandalwood and jasmine, and are created in collaboration with Boond Fragrances, a family-run operation based in Kannauj, India.

Carrom also takes sustainability seriously. All orders are packed in reusable pouches, and delivery slots are carefully planned to reduce emissions.

Facial Oil from WANT

Give your skin a glowy boost with some facial oil from WANT, a local skincare brand that fashions its chemical-free products out of sustainably sourced ingredients, including pure botanical oils and minerals.

Their standout product contains a power-packed combination of vitamins A, C and E; essential fatty acids to promote skin regeneration and prevent free-radical damage; and rosehip and Kalahari melon oil to lock in moisture.

As a bonus, the non-greasy formula can be used as both a daytime moisturiser and an overnight mask.

Body Scrub from Two Lips

Homegrown brand Two Lips may be better known for its feminine skincare products - think pH-balanced wipes and activated charcoal masks designed specifically for your vulva - but it also offers a great body scrub that makes for a solid addition to your at-home spa line-up.

Instead of the plastic-based microbeads that are used in some other body scrubs, Two Lips' formula features biodegradable konjac jelly beads and finely ground non-GMO olive stone powder to remove surface grime and dirt. It's also 100 per cent devoid of parabens, sulphates and petrochemicals.

2 Orchard Turn, #B3-37, Singapore 238801, +65 6877 4871

Bath Bomb from Bath Bomb Flings

There's nothing like soaking in a warm bath - ideally with a glass of wine, or two - to take the edge off after a long day. Add some colour to the experience with a bath bomb from Bath Bomb Flings.

The company specialises in creative and adorable bath bombs that are handmade in Singapore and contain zero parabens or preservatives.

Their products are available in vivid hues and different shapes, with many containing essential oils such as lavender, ylang ylang and eucalyptus, as well as powerful moisturising agents.

1 Ubi View, #01-22, Singapore 408555, +65 9728 1157

Facial Serum from Allies of Skin

Started in Singapore back in 2016, Allies of Skin has evolved into a global skincare brand that's stocked by the likes of Sephora, Harrods and SSENSE, just to name a few.

Treat your face to some extra TLC with one of their facial serums.

Their extensive selection includes a vitamin C serum that brightens, firms and provides antioxidant protection; a popular night serum that aids with reducing discolouration and evening out your skin tone; and a super-charged hyaluronic acid serum with kombucha, safflower oil and acai extract to help hydrate, plump and moisturise your skin.

Candle from Hush

With a candle from Hush, you can turn your bathroom into a tranquil and sweet-smelling sanctuary.

The company - which launched in 2015 - makes candles that are handcrafted in small batches with certified, therapeutic-grade essential oils. Each candle contains a special blend with different aromatherapy properties.

There's the Palo Santo, a woody and slightly smoky fragrance with warm notes of clove and sandalwood; as well as the Rosemary Basil, a fresh and herbaceous concoction that contains refreshing peppermint and spearmint.

Sheet Mask from Glowfully

Searching for a sheet mask to incorporate into your at-home spa routine? Rather than go for the usual Korean labels, why not try something from local outfit Glowfully?

The brand's sheet masks include the popular H2O Jelly Mask, which is made with carrageenan, acerola cherry and aloe vera to boost collagen production and moisturise your skin; and the Seven-Day Brightening Rescue Mask, which moisturises, calms and combats redness and inflammation with the natural assistance of chamomile, cucumber and bearberry extract.

Hair Mask from HYSSES

For 100 per cent natural aromatherapy products, you can't go wrong with HYSSES, which sources many of its ingredients such as lemongrass, peppermint and yuzu straight from the farmers themselves.

Among its extensive collection, you'll find hair masks that moisturise and treat your tresses - which, let's face it, can often be neglected in favour of skincare needs.

This chemical-free, deep-conditioning treatment - available in Lavender Hinoki and Lavender Chamomile scents - includes natural oils and botanical ingredients that can work to eliminate dandruff and soothe an irritated scalp.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

ALSO READ: Best firming and anti-ageing facials in Singapore

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.