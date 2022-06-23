Best firming and anti-ageing facials in Singapore

We’re not going to over-use the phrase “anti-ageing facials” because your age is nothing to be ashamed about. But a lack of sleep, overwork, genetics, clogged pores, and sun damage can stress your skin and make it look more worn out than it should be!

These facials are anti-ageing in that they offset the results of environmental stress and turn back the effects of time by firming, smoothing and lifting your skin.

These facials are mostly non-invasive, focusing on improving your skin’s elasticity, tightening your facial contours, and softening skin texture to give it that youthful glow. So let’s get to it: here are the best firming facials in Singapore, chosen by the testers of The Singapore Women’s Weekly Spa Awards 2022.

Best anti-ageing facial to reduce fine lines

COMO Shambhala Anti-Ageing Facial

As a result of our daily lifestyle and exposure to the sun, our skin loses its firmness and starts to sag. This non-invasive treatment uses multi-polar radiofrequency and vacuum technology to increase microcirculation and collagen, tone and lift facial contours, and increase skin’s microcirculation and collagen production. You can add on “Targeted Extraction” for acne.

$300 for 90 minutes; additional $30 for Targeted Extraction

COMO Shambhala Urban Escape, Delfi Orchard, 402 Orchard Rd, #06-01/02, Tel: +65 6304 3552

Best anti-ageing facial for sagging skin

Annabelle Skin No-Age Youth-Enhancing Collagen Veil Treatment

This Singapore branch of a popular Hong Kong Spa flies under the radar, but it has devoted fans who appreciate the collagen-regulating and stimulating, and skin toning products that are applied to the face, neck, and décolletage.

Our tester liked the enhanced security at this salon – you have to ring a bell to get in. She also liked the emphasis on hygiene (they use single-use disposable sheets) and the relaxing lighting. She commented that the treatment was well explained. “I felt I was in good hands, and was relaxed and at ease throughout the facial.”

$298 for 100 minutes

Annabelle Skin, 1 Coleman Street, The Adelphi, #02-42, Tel: +65 6336 8975

Best anti-ageing facial for dullness

Chanel Privé No. 1 Facial

This facial uses Chanel’s new No. 1 range, which they describe as “a new generation of holistic anti-ageing beauty products”. The No. 1 range includes skincare, makeup and a fragrance mist.

At the core of this line is red camellia extract, which has a revitalising power that targets stage one of the skin’s aging process — to prevent and correct the appearance of the five signs of ageing. You’ll leave with a glow on your face and a spring in your step.

$230 for 75 minutes

Chanel Prive, level 4 at TANGS, 320 Orchard Road, Tel: +65 6738 1307

Best skin-lifting facial

SkinLab The Medical Spa Local Dynamic Micro-Massage Facial

Using dual-frequency ultrasound technology, Local Dynamic Micro-Massage (LDM) effectively activates fibroblasts in your skin — the cells deep inside your skin that make collagen.

The dual-frequency ultrasound technology rapidly alternates between 3Mhz and 10Mhz, to reach the deeper layers of the subcutaneous skin tissue. This activates the fibroblasts in skin, stimulating collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid regeneration for a lifted, firmer and rejuvenated skin.

The facial also works to boost hyaluronic acid regeneration in the skin. Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in your skin, and it attracts liquid to naturally plump up and firm your skin from inside. The facial can also include extraction, if required, to reduce visible pore size.

$398 for 90 minutes

SkinLab The Medical Spa has eight locations in Singapore. To find your nearest outlet, call +65 9770 3610.

Best skin-plumping facial

Simply Aesthetics PRDN Cell Booster Treatment

This is a highly popular injectable treatment in Korea, where it’s commonly known as “Baby Skin Booster”. This anti-ageing treatment delivers premium PolyDeoxyRiboNucleotide (PDRN) from salmon into the skin via a crystal injector.

This DNA growth-promotor helps your skin repair and renew at the cellular level to reduce over-pigmentation, dull and uneven skin tone, while adding a youthful plumpness to skin. You won’t see results immediately, but your skin will look more awake, brighter and firmer a few weeks later.

$228 for 60 minutes

Simply Aesthetics, Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Rd, #B1-28, Tel: +65 6384 2598 or Whatsapp: +65 9179 6405

Best hydrating facial for ageing skin

Asian Skin Solution Water Boost Power Facial Treatment

Did you know that Asian skin loses moisture more easily because it’s thinner, hence moisture evaporates more rapidly? This makes it prone to sagging, sensitivity, allergies, and environmental aggressors. Asian skin also has more issues with hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

This facial is designed to make your skin feel plumper, smoother and brighter. As a bonus, the therapist can also adjust the facial and tailor it to suit your skin condition.

$138 for 120 minutes

Asian Skin Solution has two locations:

Square 2, 10 Sinaran Drive #03-11/19, Tel: +65 6266 6624

Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Road, #B1-37/40/41, Tel: +65 6243 6180

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.