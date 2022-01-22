8 red shoes to buy for Chinese New Year from $50

In Chinese culture, red is an especially auspicious colour, symbolising meanings such as luck, fortune and happiness.

And especially in the period of Chinese New Year, many would deck themselves (and their houses) in red in hopes of gaining extra prosperity.

But if red is too striking and OTT for you to wear as a dress or other outfits, shoes take you to the next step forward (pun intended).

Here, we’ve curated eight pairs of stylish footwear for a Huat Lunar new year.

Chloris Patent Leather Rose-Embellished Mary Jane Pumps, $269.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Chunky heels, a square toe and a very tactile, three-dimensional rose, this pair of Mary Jane pumps from Charles & Keith’s latest collaboration with Shanghai-based label Shushu/Tong is unlike any other.

Exuding a gothic yet preppy vibe thanks to its retro look that’s reminiscent of old-school glamour, this red patent-leather pair is a must-have if you’re into the delicate, child-like aesthetic.

Sling Deep Red, $219, Toufie

PHOTO: Toufie

Looking to add a little edge and toughness to match your feminine cheongsam? We suggest opting for this sling deep red design from Toufie, another Singaporean footwear label.

Featuring a timeless angular block heel, this classic suede piece will add the right amount of oomph to your look this CNY and it’s even versatile enough to be worn to the office too.

Fabric Kitten-Heel Shoes, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

The perennial pump design is given notches of opulence by popular retailer, Zara, with its unique construction and playful fabric detail. As part of its CNY collection, Zara also touts comfortable shoes too with its flexible technical latex foam insole, that’s specifically designed to offer greater comfort with every step.

Red Colour Blocked Chained Moccasin, $83, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Can’t stand walking in heels for the whole day? We might have found the perfect pair for you. Pazzion recently launched its new range of shoes, and we can’t help but to gush over its latest Colour Blocked Chained Moccasins. Not only is it perfect for the occasion, but it’s versatile enough to be worn with your other casual outfits in your wardrobe.

Since 1854 Lock It Flat Mule, $1,180, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

What’s not to love about flat mules? They are chic, comfortable and you can wear them with just about anything. For an investment-worthy option that you can wear all year round, peep Louis Vuitton’s Since 1854 Lock It Flat Mule that arrives in a new signature canvas that’s designed by Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Strappy Heeled Sandals, $69.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

Strappy heels are a wardrobe must-have for their sexy while breathable style. We especially love this Pedro pair, that’s constructed with an angular square toe and a 75mm stiletto heel.

Gabine Buckled Leather Mules, $75.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Looking for a pair of shoes that will match your new Mini Gabine Saddle Leather bag? Enter Charles & Keith’s Gabine Buckled Leather Mules.

Here, the stunning pair sees a timeless design that’s modest, yet modern. What’s more, it also comes with a 2.5cm trapeze heel so you can comfortably walk in them while you’re out for the whole day.

Bow-Detail Wedge-Heel Sandals, $287, Kate Spade from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

If you want to add height without sacrificing comfort, wedge sandals are a category of footwear to consider.

What we love most about this design is that the bow detailing infuses a touch of feminity to the classic design. On top of that, this pair too will work great on tropical vacations with a lacy sundress.

