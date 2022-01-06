Lucky colours to wear in 2022, based on your Chinese zodiac sign

With the trials and tribulations we've been through in 2021, it goes without saying that we all want our 2022 to be a smoother-sailing year, whether it's improving our health, forging stronger relationships or getting the career advancement we seek.

To give your aspirations a boost, we've referenced Way Fengshui's prosperity guide 2022. For the seasoned believers, skip to your zodiac sign now.

For those who are new to this: Each zodiac sign has different forecasts for the new lunar year, so naturally, every sign's lucky colours differ.

And just like how it sounds, wearing those few lucky colours based on your zodiac sign is widely believed to increase your luck - something we definitely don't mind having more of.

To top it off, we've included some stylish bags, shoes and clothing that are worthy of a place in your wardrobe - especially apt for those of us who believe in "New Year, New Me".

Keep scrolling to check out the lucky colours for your zodiac sign. All the best in this year of the Water Tiger!

Rat: Blue, black

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

GG Marmont quilted leather clutch, $892, Gucci on Net-a-porter.com

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Gucci

Limited edition voluminous dress, $219, Zara

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Zara

Ox: Red, orange, white, gold

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Prada Cleo brushed leather mini bag, $3,200, Prada

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Prada

Mini evening bag, price unavailable, Chanel

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Chanel

Nano belt bag, $3,100, Celine

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Celine

Tiger: Green, blue, black

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Le Pliage Green top handle bag M, $195, Longchamp

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Longchamp

Carry On Bob hat, $1,210, Louis Vuitton

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Rabbit: Yellow, brown, blue, black

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Neobain Waves case, $670, Hermès

Get it here.

PHOTO: Hermès

Everyday XL East-West Shoulder Tote Bag, $2,250, Balenciaga

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Balenciaga

Fara heels in soil, $75, Klarra

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Klarra

Dragon: Green, white, gold

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Mini reversible bag, $69, Beyond The Vines

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Sneakers in leather, $800, Givenchy

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Givenchy

Moschino lettering choker, $504, Moschino

Get it here.

PHOTO: Moschino

Horse: Red, orange, yellow, brown

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Soft small Amberley satchel, US$1,115 (SG$1,524), Mulberry

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Mulberry

Field tote 22, $650, Coach

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Coach

Ribbed scarf, $269, BOSS

Buy it here.

PHOTO: BOSS

ALSO READ: Chinese horoscopes 2022: What will the year of the tiger bring for money, joy and success?

Snake: Yellow, brown, white, gold

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Cassette small leather bucket bag, $1,690, Bottega Veneta

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Square-shape buckle belt, $1,016, Ralph Lauren Collection at Farfetch.com

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Ralph Lauren Collection

Dunk Low by you, $199, Nike

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Nike

Goat: Green, blue, black

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Puzzle hobo bag, $3,400, Loewe

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Loewe

Quilted lambskin Lola zip wallet, $820, Burberry

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Burberry

+J Supima Cotton Striped Long Sleeve Shirt, $59.90, Uniqlo

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

MONKEY: Red, Orange, White, Gold

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Mavis jumpsuit, $49.90, The Closet Lover

Buy it here.

PHOTO: The Closet Lover

Happy Snowflakes 30mm stainless steel watch, price unavailable, Chopard

PHOTO: Chopard

Love ring in yellow gold, $2,570, Cartier

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Cartier

Rooster: Red, orange

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Toe loop blade heel sandals, $49.90, Charles & Keith

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Emerald 24mm 18K white gold watch, price unavailable, Harry Winston

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Dog: Green, white, gold

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Greca logo mini watch, $1,800, Versace

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Versace

Fendi First high heel boots, $2,650, Fendi

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Fendi

Serpenti Viper ring, $7,010, Bulgari

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Bulgari

Pig: Green, yellow, brown

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

Saddle bag, $5,300, Dior

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Dior

Wide cotton T-shirt, $17.95, H&M

Buy it here.

PHOTO: H&M

Vlogo signature squared acetate frame, $375, Valentino

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Valentino

ALSO READ: Bags to get, based on your horoscope's lucky colours

This article was first published in Her World Online.