Lucky colours to wear in 2022, based on your Chinese zodiac sign

With the trials and tribulations we've been through in 2021, it goes without saying that we all want our 2022 to be a smoother-sailing year, whether it's improving our health, forging stronger relationships or getting the career advancement we seek.
To give your aspirations a boost, we've referenced Way Fengshui's prosperity guide 2022. For the seasoned believers, skip to your zodiac sign now.
For those who are new to this: Each zodiac sign has different forecasts for the new lunar year, so naturally, every sign's lucky colours differ.
And just like how it sounds, wearing those few lucky colours based on your zodiac sign is widely believed to increase your luck - something we definitely don't mind having more of.
To top it off, we've included some stylish bags, shoes and clothing that are worthy of a place in your wardrobe - especially apt for those of us who believe in "New Year, New Me".
Keep scrolling to check out the lucky colours for your zodiac sign. All the best in this year of the Water Tiger!
Rat: Blue, black
GG Marmont quilted leather clutch, $892, Gucci on Net-a-porter.com
Buy it here.
Limited edition voluminous dress, $219, Zara
Buy it here.
Ox: Red, orange, white, gold
Prada Cleo brushed leather mini bag, $3,200, Prada
Buy it here.
Mini evening bag, price unavailable, Chanel
Buy it here.
Nano belt bag, $3,100, Celine
Buy it here.
Tiger: Green, blue, black
Le Pliage Green top handle bag M, $195, Longchamp
Buy it here.
Carry On Bob hat, $1,210, Louis Vuitton
Buy it here.
Rabbit: Yellow, brown, blue, black
Neobain Waves case, $670, Hermès
Get it here.
Everyday XL East-West Shoulder Tote Bag, $2,250, Balenciaga
Buy it here.
Fara heels in soil, $75, Klarra
Buy it here.
Dragon: Green, white, gold
Mini reversible bag, $69, Beyond The Vines
Buy it here.
Sneakers in leather, $800, Givenchy
Buy it here.
Moschino lettering choker, $504, Moschino
Get it here.
Horse: Red, orange, yellow, brown
Soft small Amberley satchel, US$1,115 (SG$1,524), Mulberry
Buy it here.
Field tote 22, $650, Coach
Buy it here.
Ribbed scarf, $269, BOSS
Buy it here.
Snake: Yellow, brown, white, gold
Cassette small leather bucket bag, $1,690, Bottega Veneta
Buy it here.
Square-shape buckle belt, $1,016, Ralph Lauren Collection at Farfetch.com
Buy it here.
Dunk Low by you, $199, Nike
Buy it here.
Goat: Green, blue, black
Puzzle hobo bag, $3,400, Loewe
Buy it here.
Quilted lambskin Lola zip wallet, $820, Burberry
Buy it here.
+J Supima Cotton Striped Long Sleeve Shirt, $59.90, Uniqlo
Buy it here.
MONKEY: Red, Orange, White, Gold
Mavis jumpsuit, $49.90, The Closet Lover
Buy it here.
Happy Snowflakes 30mm stainless steel watch, price unavailable, Chopard
Love ring in yellow gold, $2,570, Cartier
Buy it here.
Rooster: Red, orange
Toe loop blade heel sandals, $49.90, Charles & Keith
Buy it here.
Emerald 24mm 18K white gold watch, price unavailable, Harry Winston
Buy it here.
Dog: Green, white, gold
Greca logo mini watch, $1,800, Versace
Buy it here.
Fendi First high heel boots, $2,650, Fendi
Buy it here.
Serpenti Viper ring, $7,010, Bulgari
Buy it here.
Pig: Green, yellow, brown
Saddle bag, $5,300, Dior
Buy it here.
Wide cotton T-shirt, $17.95, H&M
Buy it here.
Vlogo signature squared acetate frame, $375, Valentino
Buy it here.
This article was first published in Her World Online.