Chinese horoscopes 2022: What will the year of the tiger bring for money, joy and success?

There’s something about a new year that bring anticipation for a better future. If you follow Fengshui or Chinese horoscopes, you’ll be wondering about your chances for money and success in the Year of the Tiger 2022. To find out what’s ahead for your family’s star signs in 2022, Way Fengshui Group has shared some insights into the ups and downs that lie ahead. The goal is to be aware of trends so you can maximise your good fortune.

2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger – and in Fengshui this means it’s a year made for bold action. The Tiger is known for its power, daring, and ability to do everything on a grand scale. This is markedly different from 2021’s year of the Metal Ox, which was all about hard work and pragmatism.

Think about it: in 2021 the world had to plod through months of pandemic lockdowns and WFH isolation. It wasn’t glamorous or fun, but we plodded on because we knew it was necessary.

But Tiger years are times of change, even more so because next year is a Water Tiger. Water is connected to being sensitive, creative and open to change. But water is also an extremely powerful natural force. It can conquer fire and go around any obstacle in its path and not loose its way.

Tigers are also quick to take action, so be prepared in 2022 for situations to change quickly. On the down side, this can mean hot tempers and drama at home or at work. On the up side, a Tiger year can also bring unexpected good news and turn crazy dreams into glorious reality. Some horoscope signs can get burned, while others rise to glorious new heights. So get ready for a wild ride.

To find out what next year has in store for your horoscope specifically, read on and get ready.

Rat (born in 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rats are hard workers. No-one can ever accuse a Rat of being lazy. But you Rats also like to plan ahead, partly because you feel very responsible for the welfare of your family. In the fast-paced Tiger year your careful plans may need to be adjusted often, so be prepared for change. At work, you’ll see more success if you have a Plan A, plus a backup Plan B, Plan C… and so on. Be ready to pivot.

At times, you may feel that luck is not on your side in 2022, but be aware there is opportunity in every crisis. To improve your money and success in interpersonal relationships, keep these two things in mind: Stay calm and avoid overreacting. Rats have lots of energy and you never give up, but you do sometimes tend to panic first. Believe in yourself!

Don’t scrimp on necessities like healthcare in 2022. Focus on self-growth and leave some budget to upgrade and upskill. Believe in yourself, dear Rat. When it comes to your money success Year Of The Tiger 2022, remember that you are smart and you can adapt to make the best of changing opportunities.

Single Rats are likely to get attention, but you must observe carefully to avoid falling for charlatans. If you’re feeling anxious and alone, it’s easy to wish for someone magical to “make it all go away’. But watch what they do, not just what they say!

At home, and with your family, rising stress levels can affect all relationships, so make extra effort to keep your mood in check. Go for a walk when you feel your stress level rising, and aim to be kind and patient to your partner. Showing your care with occasional gifts or surprises can improve your relationship.

Ox (born in 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Flourishing romance and career success are on the cards! This year, the Abundance Star promises monetary rewards for the Ox, as long as you work hard. But Ox always work hard, don’t they?

When it comes to your money success in the Year Of The Tiger 2022, your wealth looks to be generally stable, but don’t take it for granted. There will be little unexpected expenses. When it comes to investments, stay true to your careful Ox nature and do your due diligence.

Do the research and don’t be too quick to take the advice of flashy strangers. Prior to making larger investments, it will also help to discuss your plans with your family. Another point of view can point out potential pitfalls you may have missed.

Family is well starred for your horoscope this year. Ox who are dating may find their future life partner – or even consider setting down. Any prior conflicts look to be resolved and your relationship is stable in 2022. Married Ox who are looking to add a child to the family also have Fengshui on their side. So take time to carve out time together for your partner and enjoy your family time together.

Do pay attention to your health and wellbeing this year. 2021 was a challenging year for many Ox, but you’ve made it through and now you can have a little fun and relaxation.

Tiger (born in 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Get ready to roar, Tiger! This could really be your year if you get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to make the most of your opportunities. Focus on self-enrichment, take that study course or use your SkillsFuture credits to re-train.

Your money success Year Of The Tiger 2022 rests on you grasping new strategies. Because new methods promise opportunities for your career, business and wealth! If you follow Fengshui, the presence of the Grand Duke star in your horoscope may bring some stress and insecurity but as long as you pay attention to details at work, all should be fine.

Generous Tigers love to shower their family with gifts. But this year it will pay you to stick to a realistic budget. Do your comparison shopping before you buy and you’ll stay in control. For keen investors, you must keep an eye on the market and know when it’s time to let go of an investment.

You’ll also stand to gain more than expected if you expand your social circle. But do be aware of insincere new friends. You’re very shrewd, and you can usually smell a fake friend, but this year you may be tempted to trust the wrong person. Single or married, every effort counts in a relationship and the key to avoiding a love or relationship crisis is to stay sincere and make good on promises.

Rabbit (born in 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Congratulations! It’s been a challenging few years for the sensitive Rabbit. You’ve worked hard and it has not always been recognised. But in 2022 your horoscope is shining with luck.

So how is your money success in the Year Of The Tiger 2022? Your wealth and success may have been a bit erratic over the last few years, but in 2022 your hard work looks to be rewarded. You’ll be respected by your colleagues and rewarded with an uninterrupted income stream.

To secure your wealth and success in 2022, consider seeking help in financial management and investments. Opportunities abound, but take time to do your research before you invest. You’ve worked hard for every cent, so don’t let schemers cause you to lose your hard-earned wealth.

People born in the year of the Rabbit have great taste. You’re sensitive and you appreciate fine art, beautiful fabrics and fine designs. In 2022 you must be careful not to be blinded by emotions or lavish gifts.

Singles, keep a lookout for like-minded individuals at work. Your friendship may blossom into that special relationship you’ve been dreaming about. Married Rabbits will enjoy a stable family life – so this is the ideal year to put a little effort into reviving the spark in your relationship. Make time for a romantic staycation together. Rabbits love luxury, after all.

Gentle Rabbits will enjoy the excitement of The Year of the Tiger 2022, but may be overwhelmed at times. Take time to relax when you need it – and seize the chance to tie up any loose ends before the Rabbit year comes in 2023.

Dragon (born in 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

What will your wealth and success be like in 2022? According to Fengshui teachings, Dragons in 2022 should bear Murphy’s Law in mind: “anything that can go wrong, will.”

This does not mean that everything you do is doomed. Far from it! But you may face unexpected expenses and times when finances are tight. So be smart and do your research, and plan your budget well. Business people should adopt a conservative approach and look into maximising efficiencies at work. Are your company’s internal operating policies up to date? Can you improve productivity?

Dragons are blessed with great strength of character and real leadership qualities. But this sometimes mean you can’t be bothered to explain yourself to others – you just go ahead and do it. In 2022 this habit can lead to misunderstandings that can cause you to drift apart from your family and friends.

Keep an open mind when sticky situations arise, and clarify yourself when necessary. Proper communication is key to resolving any relationship issues. If you’re single, enjoy it! The Year of the Tiger is your time to work towards what you want in life.

Snake (born in 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

The Year of the Tiger 2022 is a good time to be a Snake. But it won’t always feel this way! This energetic year can be a bit stressful for the reserved Snake, but your calm and diplomatic nature will be a real asset at work – you may find your colleagues come asking for advice this year.

Money and family success are within reach in 2022 for those of the Snake zodiac. Your favourable career, wealth and windfall luck promise great returns. Look out for opportunities as benefactors are around to guide you – you may find that the Tiger’s artistic creativity inspires you this year. Besides keeping an emergency fund, you may want to diversify your investments and grow your longer-term wealth.

As lucky stars elevate your relationship luck, you must shed the habit of overthinking and keeping things to yourself. Singles are likely to meet a potential partner who is pragmatic and caring, while those in a relationship will enjoy stability at home and with your partner. If you’ve been dating for a while, this may be the year you discuss marriage? If you’re married, maintain the spark with your spouse by exploring new activities together.

When it comes to your health, take the time to de-stress. Meditation or quiet hobbies like gardening can give you the time out you need.

Horse (born in 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

The Horse can expect promising career prospects, wealth and success in 2022, and the stars look set for good investments. Of course you need to be proactive and work hard. But the good news is that benefactors are around you to lend their support. When investing, look beyond the surface and research carefully. You may want to consider small investments in reliable financial products.

Do beware of unscrupulous people at work. You are generally too free-spirited to get involved in petty office politics, and that’s useful now. In the Tiger year 2022 tempers can flare at work. Your neutrality will minimise potential conflicts before they dampen your mood.

At home, you’ll need that spirit of neutrality because mindless meddling from family members may affect your love relationship. It is best to stay open and be honest with your partner to resolve all challenges.

For single Horses, why not keep your options open? Pay attention to your environment for a potential partner. Love could be right under your nose.

Goat (born in 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Good news for Goats when it comes to wealth and success in The Year of The Tiger 2022. Opportunities for promotion and salary increment are finally here! Stay down to earth and work hard to enjoy good earnings. You may even have surplus to spare.

With the support of benefactors, success is within reach at work if you plan to start something new or invest in business ventures. What goes around comes around, and helping others will definitely bring you more gains. If you follow Fengshui, be aware the Indulgence Star may cause you to want to spend extravagantly, so do aim to stay in control of your finances.

Relationship-wise, singles may meet a potential partner. You may want to take things slower to cultivate your relationship. Those in a relationship can consider marriage while married couples may look into welcoming a child.

The energy of the Year of the Tiger will make Goats more sociable. Your flourishing relationship luck means you’ll be meeting more like-minded friends and potential collaborations. You are magnetically popular this year, and everyone wants to be your friend.

Monkey (born in 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

It’s not going to be a walk in the park for the Monkey this year but things are not as bad as they seem. When it comes to wealth and success in 2022 you are still blessed with lucky stars that bring you considerable gains as you advance in your career.

Despite your comfortable position, you may feel inclined to earn extra income – after all, the Monkey like to stay busy. But think twice before taking action. In the Tiger Year 2022 it may seem like everyone seems determined to do things their own way, and that can be frustrating for the Monkey.

If you follow Fengshui, the Major Wealth Loss Star is around your sign. This does not mean you are doomed. It just reminds you to be more mindful of finance matters. Think twice before you make huge investments or agree to co-sign for a loan for a friend.

Your social life is busy as ever – the sociable Monkey can easily meet like-minded individuals through mutual friends. Singles, if you’re uncertain of your potential partner, it’s okay. Take the time to interact more before reaching a conclusion.

If you’re planning to get married, choose an auspicious wedding date. Married Monkeys may face some testing times, but you can revive the relationship through amiable discussions. And it’s smart to seek counselling when necessary.

Rooster (born in 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

If you follow Fengshui and Chinese horoscopes, here’s great news. The Rooster is the luckiest of all zodiac signs in The Year of the Tiger 2022. People born in the year of the Rooster can look forward to sustained wealth and success, with the extra benefits of possible windfalls or bonus payments. Your horoscope is well set up for business to flourish, with salary increments. Of course, to reach your financial goals, you start with proper life and investment planning.

Optimal relationship luck for Rooster people indicates romance in the air. Singles may meet a partner and start a budding romance. Attached and married Roosters will enjoy their relationship. It will be a busy year for you, so make sure you spend enough quality time together. Share your thoughts with each other because open communication can bring you closer to each other.

There’s going to be a lot of fun and choices ahead, so do need to take time for yourself when you need it. You enjoy the passion of the Tiger Year, but you need to pace yourself too.

Dog (born in 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. In the Chinese horoscope the Dog is idealistic, loyal and brave. You’ll need all those great qualities this year because hard work is the key to your wealth and success in 2022.

Dogs at the start of their professional journey can expect a successful start. The good news is that according to the Chinese horoscope, your income looks to be fairly stable. Manage your finances wisely and save for a rainy day.

Instead of stock investments, consider investing in new skills for self-improvement, If you haven’t used your SkillsFuture credits yet, now’s the time! Dogs believe in the saying that hard work is the key to success and this year your determination and perseverance can help you to overcome all challenges.

It’s true that you will have some periods of doubt in 2022. You may even feel lonely and lost – but those times will pass. Mundane routines can make you feel dull and lonely.

Dogs sometimes hesitate to say what’s on their mind, but this is not the year to hide behind Whatsapp or text messages. Bridge any distance between you and your family, friends and colleagues by taking the initiative. Voice out your thoughts, or get together for some quality time.

If there are any issues with your family, friends or spouse, resolve them instead of leaving things hanging. Think twice before acting impulsively and it will all work out in the end.

Pig (born in 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky stars shine on the Pig in the Year of the Tiger. When it comes to your wealth and success in 2022, your horoscope says you will sail through life and work with happy tidings. In the Chinese horoscope Pigs are known for their courage and open-minded enthusiasm – this energy works well with the energy of the Tiger Year 2022.

You may have lots of ideas this year, seeing new opportunities in everything! If you are an aspiring entrepreneur with sufficient capital and good money-making ideas, you may find benefactors or colleagues ready to jump on board and make your dream a reality.

Pigs are great networkers. And you’re especially good at it this year. If you follow Fengshui, know that the Relationship Star guides you to better communicate with others and put them at ease. This year, socialising is a great way to boost your happiness. If you are single, this may be your year to find love.

Water Pigs born in 1983 and Wood Pigs born in 1995 and 1935 will feel especially empowered in 2022. Pigs love luxury but do try to avoid flaunting your wealth this year.

Pigs in a relationship will bask in love and may discuss marriage. Married couples will also enjoy a harmonious time together and may welcome a new child.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.