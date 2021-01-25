Here's your financial outlook for 2021 based on your Chinese horoscope

Bid farewell to the year that didn’t happen (also known as 2020), and say hello to the fortunes and opportunities that await you in the Year of the Ox.

Fortune favours the bold! Come Feb 12, 2021, we will be entering the Year of the Ox. If you believe in feng shui readings, there’s plenty to look forward to for every Chinese horoscope sign, especially in terms of money and career prospects.

So, if you’re curious about your financial fortunes, we break down your Chinese horoscope predictions for 2021, and investments you should consider making.

Disclaimer: This article serves as a light-hearted look into your fortunes and financial products that you could consider in the Year of The Ox based on Way Fengshui’s forecast.

Before investing in any of the recommended financial products, always consult financial experts (not fortune-tellers, astrologers or geomancers).

1. Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

PHOTO: Pixabay

Those born in the Year of the Rat will be relatively stable this year in terms of luck. They will see their career and interpersonal relationships improve the most as the Aspiring Star and Relationship Star shine in their favour.

Rat-signs should attend more activities to expand their social network, as this is where their wealth lies this year.

Lucky numbers: 1 and 9

Lucky colours: Black, blue, white and gold

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Rat and Monkey

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts, bonds, ETFs and robo-advisors.

2. Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

2021 may be their year, but it definitely doesn’t seem like it! This year, Ox-signs will clash with the Grand Duke and thus, receive no support from any lucky stars.

The unlucky stars have also gathered to challenge their mental resilience (sigh). In particular, the Separation Star and Desolate Star may work together to tear down their self-confidence, which will then cause them to doubt their abilities.

To overcome these challenges, Ox-signs should look at upgrading their skills.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colours: Blue and black

Compatible Chinese horoscope sign: Rat

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts and bonds

3. Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

PHOTO: Pixabay

Tiger-signs can expect a steady improvement in their luck and support from benefactors on the career front thanks to the presence of the Star of Aid and Success Star. Leveraging on this support, they should make concerted efforts to plan ahead, work hard and success will come.

That said, they should also be aware of conniving people due to the presence of the Devious Star.

Lucky numbers: 7 and 11

Lucky colours: Yellow, brown, red and orange

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Horse and Dog

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts, bonds and ETFs

4. Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

This isn’t the best year for those born in the Year of the Rabbit as lucky stars will not be shining upon them and challenges await. The presence of the Misjudgment Star and Disaster Star will make them an easy target for fraud and scams.

While it may not be a year to go big on investing in financial products, Rabbit-signs should consider investing in themselves and upgrade their communication and conflict management skills.

Lucky numbers: 3 and 11

Lucky colours: Green, yellow and brown

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Tiger and Dog

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts and bonds

5. Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

PHOTO: Pixabay

Those born in the Year of the Dragon will have a year of stable luck with no major obstacles in their way. Under the Success Star’s influence, they will not be short of helpful benefactors when met with hurdles.

That said, there are also Entanglement Stars lurking around, which may cause them to be distracted and impatient with others.

Lucky numbers: 3 and 9

Lucky colours: Green, white and gold

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Tiger and Monkey

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts, ETFs and robo-advisors

6. Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luck may not exactly be on the cards for Snake-signs, but career progress will be as the Achievement Star brings with it opportunities for promotion and wealth.

However, with unlucky stars such as the Lawsuit Star and Pessimistic Star around, they’ll need to avoid unnecessary confrontations and pay extra attention to your personal health.

Lucky numbers: 7 and 9

Lucky colours: Red, Orange, White, Gold

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Hose and Monkey

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: Insurance-linked policies, high-yield saving accounts, ETFs and robo-advisors

7. Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

PHOTO: Pixabay

After an unfavourable year, those born under the Horse Chinese horoscope will experience a significant increase of luck on all fronts.

However, it is not all smooth sailing as the presence of the Bad Romance Star may lead them to temptation that may cause the efforts put into their career or romantic relationship go to waste.

Lucky numbers: 3 and 11

Lucky colours: Green, yellow and brown

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Tiger and Dog

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts, ETFs and robo-advisors

8. Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Those born in the Year of the Goat will need to be extra vigilant this year as unlucky stars surround them with no lucky stars in sight. The appearance of the Disaster Star and Major Wealth Loss Star will cause Goat-signs to suffer some financial losses and face relationship issues.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colours: Red and orange

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Horse

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield savings account and bonds

9. Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

PHOTO: Pixabay

The stars have definitely aligned for those born in the Year of the Monkey this year! Both wealth and profits are in their favour as the Emperor Star and Prosperity Star shine brightly upon them, and benefactors are always around to lend a helping hand.

As the luckiest sign for 2021, Monkey-signs should consider making some financial investments, and when the opportunity presents itself, consider increasing the amount.

Lucky numbers: 1 and 11

Lucky colours: Blue, black, yellow and brown

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Rat and Dog

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: Stocks, robo-advisors, REITs, investment-linked policies, endowment, CFDs, ETFs and bonds

10. Rooster (1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Although there are a few unlucky stars in their orbit, those born in the Year of the Rooster can still expect a relatively positive outlook when it comes to wealth and career growth. This is thanks to assistance from benefactors, and the presence of the Prosperity Star and Wealth Star.

Roosters looking to start investing this year should consider investing in real estate related products, as luck favours them in that area.

Lucky numbers: 9 and 11

Lucky colours: White, gold, yellow and brown

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Money and Dog

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: High-yield saving accounts, robo-advisors, REITs and real estate

11. Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

PHOTO: Pexels

The presence of the Prosperity Star, Star of Benevolence and Fortune Star bring good fortune for those born in the Year of the Dog. This indicates that they can expect 2021 to be filled with career growth opportunities, fortune and prosperity — some of which are achieved with the assistance of benefactors.

Lucky numbers: 3 and 7

Lucky colours: Green, red and orange

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Tiger and Horse

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: Stocks, robo-advisors, REITs, investment-linked policies, endowment, CFDs, ETFs and bonds

12. Pig (1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

With the assistance of the Voyager Star and Abundance Star, balancing work and personal life will be a breeze for Pig-signs this year. If they have been presented with an opportunity or are setting their sights to work abroad, this is the year to do so and it may bring favourable outcomes.

Lucky numbers: 1 and 3

Lucky colours: Blue, black and green

Compatible Chinese horoscope signs: Rat and Tiger

Financial products to consider based on Chinese horoscope outlook: Forex, ETFs that track overseas indexes

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.