8 restaurants where you can savour delicious tonkatsu

Although we're still waiting with bated breath for Japan to fully reopen its borders to leisure travellers, there are many places in Singapore where you can savour the country's beloved culinary exports.

This includes tonkatsu, which is commonly composed of pork loin or fillet that's been coated in panko and deep-fried to absolute perfection.

While often served with short-grain rice, thinly shredded raw cabbage and a moreish sesame dipping sauce, tonkatsu can also be enjoyed with curry, noodles and even on its own.

Get a taste at one of these top restaurants that serve solid renditions of the dish.

Tonkatsu by Ma Maison

True tonkatsu connoisseurs in Singapore will have undoubtedly dined at Tonkatsu by Ma Maison.

The Japanese export, which has an illustrious history of nearly four decades, is one of the foremost places in the city-state to sample the dish.

The version here has a light and crispy crust that shatters when you bite down, and boasts a succulent interior that's well-cooked without being overdone.

We like the deep-fried black pork loin set, which comes with refillable servings of rice, cabbage and miso soup.

333A Orchard Road, #02-35/36, Singapore 238897, +65 6733 4541.

30 Victoria Street, #01-09, Singapore 187996, +65 6338 5907.

3 Gateway Drive, #04-06, Singapore 608532, +65 6465 9556.

Katsuya

If you live in the east and don't want to venture too far for your tonkatsu fix, check out Katsuya in the Katong neighbourhood.

Besides the classic tonkatsu, their extensive menu also has other katsu offerings such as Wagyu beef and lamb. The standard Rosu Tonkatsu Set includes a moist and flavourful pork cutlet with a thin layer of breading.

Those in the mood for a saucier and spicier meal can opt for the Rosu Katsu Curry Rice, where the tonkatsu comes swimming in a pool of thick Japanese curry gravy.

85 East Coast Road, Singapore 428787, +65 6344 8183.

Imakatsu

Formerly featured in the Michelin Guide, Imakatsu is another Japanese brand that set up shop in Singapore a few years ago, and now has locations at Tanjong Pagar and The Star Vista.

It imports many of its high-quality ingredients from Japan, including pork loin from Kagoshima prefecture, salt harvested from Yamaguchi prefecture and premium Koshihikari rice.

Besides the must-try Premium Pork Loin Cutlet Zen, do sample the unique PIYOPIYO Minced Meat Cutlet: A Japanese take on the British scotch egg.

7 Wallich Street, #01-06, Singapore 078884, +65 6822 7912.

1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-17, Singapore 138617, +65 6694 6148.

Katsudon Hanakatsu

Helmed by the same team behind Tendon Kohaku — which specialises in tempura — Katsudon Hanakatsu swaps out the latter for tonkatsu and chicken katsu.

The presentation is similar to their sister concept: bowls of warm, fluffy Japanese rice overflowing with deep-fried delights.

The signature offering features a good mix of pork and chicken cutlets (spice fiends can opt for the fiery spicy version), and is simple, hearty and satisfying. You can also add miso soup with pork and vegetables for an additional charge.

3 Temasek Boulevard, #03-10, Singapore 038983, +65 6333 4386.

Tonkichi

With two spots situated along the Orchard Road retail strip, Tonkichi is an ideal place to refuel when you're all shopped out. Having opened way back in 1993, it's also one of the pioneering tonkatsu joints in Singapore.

The restaurant prepares their dishes the traditional way: Pork fillet and loin are carefully selected, coated in their special batter and deep-fried in a way that preserves the juicy quality of the meat.

They also let you grind your own sesame seeds, which ups the fragrance factor of the umami-rich dipping sauce.

350 Orchard Road, Level 4, Singapore 238868, +65 6835 4648.

391 Orchard Road, #04-24, Singapore 238873, +65 6735 7522.

Kimukatsu

They certainly do things a little differently at Kimukatsu, which originally hails from Japan. Instead of the conventional thick, singular slab of meat offered at most other restaurants, their calling card is "mille-feuille" tonkatsu.

It's made out of 25 slices of thinly shaved pork stacked together to create one large layered piece, which is subsequently coated in panko and deep-fried to finish.

It may not be to everyone's liking, but it's worth a try for the sheer novelty factor — and tastes pretty good, too.

391A Orchard Road, Basement 2, Singapore 238873, +65 9773 7890.

Hajime Tonkatsu & Ramen

Given that it's owned by a chef who trained in Japan, you can expect an authentic, yummy experience at Hajime Tonkatsu & Ramen.

It's also a great pick for those who want to enjoy their tonkatsu with ramen instead of the standard white rice. The Tonkatsu Ramen features a crunchy slab of tonkatsu made with premium, air-flown Japanese pork.

It's accompanied by chewy noodles in a flavourful broth and dressed with bamboo shoots, vegetables and spring onions. Meanwhile, regular tonkatsu sets include free-flow Niigata rice and refreshing shredded cabbage.

1 Maju Avenue, #02-07/08/09, Singapore 556679, +65 6509 9952.

301 Upper Thomson Road, #01-110, Singapore 574408, +65 6261 5602.

Ginza Anzu

The farm-to-table concept, which hails from Kyushu, doles out delicious tonkatsu from their cosy space at Great World.

Feeling indulgent? Then go ahead and splurge on the premium Ginjo Pork Fatty Loin Katsu Set, which comes with oh-so-tender meat coated in a crisp and crackly panko shell and paired with rice, miso soup, cabbage and Japanese pickles.

Those who love cheese can sample the Cheese-In Pork Loin Katsu Set: You'll get the standard pork cutlet that's been tricked out with an oozy layer of melted cheese.

1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-113/114, Singapore 237994, +65 8653 1198.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.