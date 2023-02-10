8 rising Southeast Asian fashion brands to dress up in this year

Whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, Lemon8 or just about any other Gen Z outlet, fashion is indeed a passion for these netizens.

And with demand, comes supply. A rising powerhouse in the industry, Southeast Asia is quickly climbing the fashion ladder with new players that are changing the game.

If you're in the market for unique designs, out-of-this-world creativity, and quality beyond compare, here are eight regional brands we love.

Elpis Clothing

PHOTO: Elpis Clothing

Wrapping up elegance, romanticism, sophistication and luxury into each design, Elpis is Vietnamese fashion brand that is already garnering a strong fanbase.

Intricately designed and meticulous sewed, you definitely get your bucks worth here with lace panelling, structured pieces and luxe couture.

Best sellers include the Under Bust Waist Levels Shorts ($132.50) lined with Japanese silk, the Black Lace Corset ($99.40), and the mesh Long Puff Sleeves, Bateau Neckline Shirt ($120.60). Prices start from $40, up to $360.

Shop the brand here.

W0dd

PHOTO: W0dd

Handmade with silver 925 in Bangkok, W0dd is an artistic expression of genderless, symbolic, and hybrid jewellery.

Newly founded in 2021, the brand is a collaboration between two owners who share bravura in graphic design and interior design.

Known for its aesthetics and custom alphabet jewellery, whilst metal choices include gold vermeil, or sterling silver. Every piece is plated with anti-tarnished & 18k gold half-micron by Thai local artisans.

The recent collection launched in November 2022 also spotlights punctuation in the form of ; ? ! { } … @ , into sculptural jewellery pieces like earrings, ear cuffs, necklaces, and rings.

Shop the brand here or at Plop Apparels, 17 Haji Lane, Singapore 189210.

Unbiased

PHOTO: Unbiased

Another 2021 bloomer, Unbiased is designed with slow fashion and longevity in mind.

Each piece is handmade in limited quantity, made on an order-to-order basis - and the cherry on top? You can also leave your measurements with the brand for a fits-like-butter fit.

Previous collections have seen dreamy curations like Modern City Backless Top ($149) with buttons running down the front, ruching on the bust, gathered shoulder straps and an open back.

Newer designs feature sold-out skirts like the deep U-shaped mermaid Butter Skirt ($95) and the timeless all black Noire Skirt ($95).

Shop the brand here.

Caramel Monster

PHOTO: Caramel Monster

Based in Vietnam and Singapore, Caramel Monster effortlessly tackles the fashion vs environmental concerns debate.

With a production based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, the brand is committed to ethical practises, mindfully sourced over mass-produced products, and desire for sustainability.

Garments are made for your feel good days with favourites like the Chloe Maxi Dress ($89), as well as the Aida Midi Dress ($109) in a variety of neutral and bold colours.

Shop the brand here.

Herref

PHOTO: Herref

Herref is a young Thai brand that's soon becoming the talk of the town.

Here, you'll find yourself shopping for sleek and chic dresses as well as satin-finished corsets, tops and bottoms that look flattering on just about anybody.

The must-get is the Beloved Dress (THB 1,590), now available in many hues including red, black, white, pink and more. The new Friend Top (THB 1,990) is also gaining popularity featuring a satin tank top with stretchable straps and adjustable ribbon. The top is available in two beautiful shades, Yellow and Cherry Blossom.

Shop the brand here.

Dear Jose

PHOTO: Dear Jose

Hailing from Saigon, Dear Jose has quickly infiltrated even the Western fashion market.

Made for the modern romantic woman, the contemporary brand's has captivated its consumers with romantic, fresh and liberal designs. The brand hopes to transform the Vietnamese women's wardrobe through trendy and chic pieces.

Priding itself on fluid silhouettes that remain wearable through the changing of trends and season, some best-sellers include the Clover Cut-Out Knitted Top ($75) with bold cut-outs and the ultra-feminine A Love In Bloom Floral Mini Dress ($93).

Shop the brand here.

Sunnies Studios

PHOTO: Sunnies Studios

Originating from the Philippines in 2015, Sunnies Studios keeps you and your eyes prepared for anything — from road trips to all day laptop working, from prescription glasses to sunglasses and everything in between.

Keep your eyes just as fashionable as your outfit, with quality frames that are tailor-made for every face shape, size, and style, with an option of customising them according to your needs.​

There's also a nifty virtual try on for online shoppers, so you know you're getting the right look. The brand also has a sister company dealing in cosmetics, Sunnies Face.

Shop the brand here.

Avantika the label

PHOTO: Avantika the label

If neutral, quality clothing is what entices you, Indonesian brand Avantika will fit right into your closet. Expect bodycon clothing that feel like second skin in hues of nudes, terracotta, and the basic black and white.

Made for everyday wear, try out the Bianca Crop Top (Rp165) that can be paired up with anything, or the comfy Audrey Set (Rp 485-950) which comes with a rushed shirt and flowy pants. You'll also some basic swimwear and bodysuits made by the label too.

Shop the brand here.

ALSO READ: Superga captures trainers young and old with new Pokemon sneaker collection

This article was first published in City Nomads.