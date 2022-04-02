8 salons to get gorgeous, trendy peekaboo hair

Want to add some colour to your hair but still keep it subtle? Peekaboo hair is the new trend that keeps your locks work-friendly while giving you the option of living it up by tying back your tresses.

Not only is this new hair trend absolutely gorgeous, but it requires less maintenance. Why? Well, you can't see the roots when it grows out.

So whether you're looking for muted ash purple or pops of bright colour that peek through your hair, these salons can do it for you.

Harts Salon, from $102 to $329.80

Harts Salon is well-known among the beauty community for its colour works, so it's no surprise that they are offering peekaboo hair services - or "Hidden Colour", as they call it.

Whether you're looking for hot pinks or silver, they can do it for you. Better yet, they are now having a 15 per cent promo on this service!

Complete with a one-time pre-lightening for the inner layer (where your colour will be), colour for the whole head, and bond treatment, their hidden colour services cost anywhere from $210.80 to $329.80 depending on your hair.

If you would like to opt for no bleach, they offer inner hair colouring as a standalone service from $102 to $161.50.

If you have waist or hip-length hair, you will have to pay an additional $40 to $80 respectively.

To get a more accurate quotation, drop by Harts Salon for a complimentary consultation to get your hair assessed.

Harts Salon is located at 9 Tan Quee Lan St, #02-05 Tan Quee Lan Suites, Singapore 188098. Priced from $102 to $329.80 after a 15 per cent discount. Find out more here.

Picasso Hair Studio, from $319 to $489

Picasso Hair Studio is popular for its perm services, but the hairstylists are also creative colouring experts who know a thing or two (or many) about hair colours.

Armed with the skills to recognise face shapes and skin tones, you can rest assured that your peekaboo hair colour will complement your skin nicely.

Their 3C creative colour package includes a haircut and a bond treatment, together with any number of colours you'd like for your hair look.

Depending on the amount of bleaching required for your hair, the prices range from $319 for zero bleaching, $389 for one round of bleaching, and $489 for two to three rounds of bleaching.

Picasso Hair Studio is located at 662 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188798. Find out more here.

Shunji Matsuo Hair Salon, $95

All you have to do is scroll through Shunji Matsuo Hair Salon's Instagram page to see that its stylists take hair very seriously.

They've done hair for local artists such as Elvin Ng and have even worked with SuperModel Me's contestants to bring some colour and life to their locks.

So peekaboo hair? You know they can do it right.

From $95 for a partial highlight, you can get hidden multi-toned colours that are just muted enough to not draw too much attention. This style is perfect for working women who want a chic and elegant look.

Of course, you can opt for vibrant colours as well. You can consult their article on your lucky hair colours for 2022 for some extra help in making your decision.

Shunji Matsuo hair salon has four outlets located in Ngee Ann City (flagship store), Ion Orchard, Holland Village, and Century Square. Find out more here.

ALSO READ: 9 biggest hair colour trends of 2022, according to top hairstylists

Chez Vous Hideaway, from $299

Chez Vous is a highly-raved about hair salon, and not without reason. Their newest outlet, Chez Vous Hideaway, enhances the salon experience with "spa"-like touches such as an opening and closing massage, heated shoulder pad, a Tibetan singing bowl, and more.

So if you want to do your hair and leave a salon feeling refreshed and relaxed, Chez Vous Hideaway has got your back.

If you want to cop this look, it is priced at $299 without GST and includes one round of bleaching and a complimentary haircut by the stylists. If another round of bleaching is required, it will cost an additional $100 plus GST.

Chez Vous Hideaway is located at Ngee Ann City Tower B, 391B Orchard Road, #14-04, Singapore 238874. Find out more here.

Dan Hair Design, $98

Dan Hair Design may not be as well-known as the other salons on this list, but its colour works are enough to have us wanting more.

At an affordable price of $98, you can get peekaboo hair of one colour - including bleaching and a free consultation.

In fact, its Instagram page is full of its peekaboo hair works that look just as good as any other salon.

Whether you want ash grey or bright, vibrant reds peeking out, Dan Hair Design is a wallet-friendly alternative for the working woman.

But if you are looking for a more eye-catching look, they have also done multi-coloured peekaboo hair looks that add even more character to an already outstanding style.

Dan Hair Design is located at Bugis Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain St, #02-81, Singapore 180231. Find out more from their Instagram page.

Walking On Sunshine, from $350 to $450

Not only is Walking On Sunshine in the heart of Singapore, but it also has our hearts with its gorgeous garden-themed decor and vibes.

Their directors and senior stylists are all professionals with years of experience. Some of them have even won awards and graduated top of their class in hair academies; so you know you're in good hands.

For this particular ashy pink shade, the salon says that you will have to go through multiple rounds of bleaching, so a hair treatment is strongly recommended.

For the whole package to get the above-featured colour, the price range is $350 to $450 before GST charges are applied.

Walking On Sunshine is located at Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Rd, #03-07, Singapore 238896. Find out more here.​

Aube Beauty Salon, $205

Want to get your hair done by highly-skilled Japanese beauticians in a setting reminiscent of a Tokyo salon?

Aube Beauty Salon offers just that. With products, furniture, and chairs all coming from Japan, you can get your hair done in absolute comfort.

For their peekaboo colour service, they recommend bleaching the hair at least once. Inner bleach is priced at $110 while the colouring itself is priced at $95.

The salon also suggests doing a treatment on top of the colour work. If you opt to do so, the prices of its treatments range from $65 for a three-step Mucota Scena treatment to $250 for a Keratin treatment.

Aube Beauty Salon has three outlets located in Wheelock Place, Marine Square, and Somerset. Find out more here.

Leekaja, from $140

Want to keep up with the latest hair trends in Korea? Leekaja is an award-winning Korean salon that has been praised as the best Korean salon in Singapore.

The franchise has over 200 salons worldwide, so you know they're doing something right.

Up-to-date with the latest colour trends (see: Bright pops of blue and rose gold), Leejaka's peekaboo colour service starts from $140 before GST.

However, the final price is determined by your individual hair condition, so the salon recommends going down for a proper assessment and quotation first.

And if your hair is in need of some serious pick-me-up, you can try out their Cinderella treatment that is currently undergoing a 50 per cent once-a-year promotion.

Leekaja is located at Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, #03-13, Singapore 238867. Find out more here.

ALSO READ: Do you shower the right way to keep hair and skin healthy?

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.