9 biggest hair colour trends of 2022, according to top hairstylists

Has the new year got you hankering for a fresh new do but dithering over what hair colours to go for? We asked some of Singapore’s top hairstylists for their predictions on the hair colour trends to be sporting this year.

And if you’re heading back to the office soon (if not already), many of these are workplace-friendly, too.

Sakura-hued tones

PHOTO: Chez Vous Hair Salon

“In November last year, K-pop icon Lisa from girl group Blackpink debuted a bob in a sakura pink hue, reigniting the public’s love for rose-pink shades. In fact, many of our customers are already enquiring about this stunning hue for the upcoming Lunar New Year!” Reveals Luis Wee, salon director at Chez Vous Hair Salon.

“We guess this is going to be a hit because this colour portrays optimism, hope, and love — things we all probably need and wish for after two years of the pandemic.”

Highlights: 'Falling Stars' highlights

According to Luis (Chez Vous), ‘Falling Stars’ highlights are trending on the Instagram grids of every top hair salon in Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

“We were surprised to see highlights becoming this season’s go-to hair colour style in these fashion capitals. After all, highlights have taken a back seat ever since balayage took over the world by storm in 2010.”

As the name suggests, the highlights are placed to mimic stars falling across the sky. “These add texture and body to our hair. And, they look equally gorgeous on hair that’s tied up or let down. Whether you are working in the office or out partying — straight or wavy — it’s a look that you’ll fall head over heels for.”

Rich browns: 'Expensive Brunette'

For Yann Beyrie, owner of his eponymous hair salon Yann Beyrie Paris, the key element of a lustrous brunette mane is to avoid one flat colour.

“‘Expensive Brunette’ is big in 2022. All about depth and dimension, it combines the deepest and lightest shades in your hair. Different brunette shades are woven in a way to enhance your haircut.”

In a way, it’s a form of French balayage, he tells us, but it’s done subtly for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Face-framing highlights

PHOTO: Prep Luxe

Remember Beyonce, Jennie of Blackpink, and Dua Lipa’s 'money pieces'? These highlighted strands that frame the face aren’t going anywhere, but are now a little more understated.

“Like adding a subtle eyeliner to make your eyes pop, these highlights do just that, but for your whole face. They’re great for giving the illusion of a smaller face. These subtle highlights pack a punch in their effect. Customised to your facial features, they highlight your best features while lengthening your face shape,” shares Den Ng, director at Prep Luxe.

Shadow roots

For those of us who love dyeing our manes a light hue, the stark demarcation when our dark roots grow out can be a pain. With shadow roots, a darker shade is applied directly to the roots of the hair to impart a soft, seamless transition.

From blondes to browns and anywhere in between, the shadow root look is one that many of Prep Luxe’s clients come back for again and again, Den reveals. “Done well, this colour technique is elegant yet trendy. Most of our clients are modern working women. The shadow root allows for longevity to any colour you decide on while still staying stylish until you return to the salon.”

Rich browns: 'Milk tea' tones

This timeless hue never goes out of trend. “It’s also suitable for Asian ladies, especially those who don’t like to wear heavy makeup,” says Liu Ziwei, creative director of Picasso Hair Studio’s Novena outlet. “This is also a cool shade, and reduces the effect of brassy tones after the colour wears off.”

Rose tea hues

PHOTO: Instagram/Picassohairstudio

“This dusty pastel shade remains an all-time favourite among millennials after a dreamy fairy-esque look,” says Ziwei (Picasso Hair Studio). And if your office is a little more relaxed on hair colours, it makes for a trendy look to rock at the workplace, too.”

Balayage

Balayage (a hand-painted highlight effect that creates a graduated look) is here to stay.

“It goes well with layered hairstyles as it gives the hair movement. It also helps to enhance the texture of the colour and the facial features of individuals,” Carmen Wong, director of You Are My Sunshine Hair Salon, points out.

“A combination of warm and cool beige undertones, especially, is most suited for Asians and Caucasians. Balayage is also best known for its low maintenance as it doesn’t produce hair regrowth banding on the crowns of the head. It’s customisable too; be it for a daily office look to a classic elegant result, you can’t go wrong with it and the look doesn’t go out of style.”

Buttery blonde

If you’re considering going to the light side, blonde is actually a colour that many can pull off — you just have to find the right shade.

If you’re going blonde for the first time and don’t want anything too drastic, buttery blonde could be for you. “This particular shade is suitable for most skin tones and eye colours, making it an easy choice for first-time blondes who want something suitable for both the office or a fun day out,” shares Den (Prep Luxe).

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.