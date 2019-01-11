8 things you shouldn't expect your bridesmaids to do

PHOTO: Pixabay
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

#1 EXPECT THEM TO GO TO EVERY SINGLE DRESS SHOPPING TRIP WITH YOU

Or every other wedding-related event. Remember, your bridal party's lives don't revolve around your wedding.

They might have a big project at work, have a new baby or are facing family issues. And booking vendor meet-ups, DIY crafting or gown shopping weekend after weekend? We'll be surprised if they don't hate you, even if it's just slightly. 

#2 LOSE WEIGHT OR ALTER ANY PART OF THEIR BODY

That's just plain rude and insensitive. So.just.don't. Don't insist that they dye or cut their hair, get piercings, a tan or a tattoo just to fit in with your idea of your dream wedding, either. 

#3 BE ON CALL 24/7

Keep in mind these are your besties, not your personal assistants who must respond to your requests every hour.

It's one thing to remind your bridesmaids of tasks that need to be done by a certain deadline, and another to constantly breathe down their neck and spam their phones with messages. 

#4 BE YOUR WEDDING STYLIST/FLORIST/BAKER

Sure, you can get them involved in certain DIY aspects, or even dress up a simple reception table.

But to do up a full blown set-up or decorate 300 cupcakes? Sure, but just expect to face unhappy bridesmaids, a potentially wrecked friendship(s), and possibly the opposite of the Pinterest-worthy decor of your dreams - your friends aren't wedding pros, after all.

Even if they are, it's barely unreasonable to get them to do it for free, too. 

#5 GET PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP, HAIR AND MANICURES DONE

...unless you're footing the bill. It's also important to know your friends' financial situations and not expect them to purchase that designer dress just because it'll look fantastic for your celebration.

#6 BE THE MIDDLEMAN FOR YOUR FAMILY DRAMA

Amidst the stress of wedding prep and with everyone having an opinion, disagreements can arise between you and your family members (here's how to deal with your in-laws during wedding prep) in the months leading up to the wedding.

It's not up to your bridal party to play mediator or relay messages.

Don't put your friends in an awkward situation and they'll thank you for it.

#7 GET YOU A HUGE GIFT OR EXTRAVAGANT BACHELORETTE PARTY

If they're already pitching in for their dresses, hair and makeup and bachelorette parties and bridal showers, it's not fair to expect (or worse, demand) that they get you a pricey present.

Take their budget concerns into consideration when planning a bachelorette party.

#8 SPEAKING OF BACHELORETTE PARTIES...

Not everyone will be comfortable with going to say, a strip club, so don't insist. You can either change the itinerary and organise an activity where everyone will have fun, or allow your friend to sit out on this one. 

This article was first published in Her World Online 

More about
Lifestyle Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES