8 things you shouldn't expect your bridesmaids to do

#1 EXPECT THEM TO GO TO EVERY SINGLE DRESS SHOPPING TRIP WITH YOU

Or every other wedding-related event. Remember, your bridal party's lives don't revolve around your wedding.

They might have a big project at work, have a new baby or are facing family issues. And booking vendor meet-ups, DIY crafting or gown shopping weekend after weekend? We'll be surprised if they don't hate you, even if it's just slightly.

#2 LOSE WEIGHT OR ALTER ANY PART OF THEIR BODY

That's just plain rude and insensitive. So.just.don't. Don't insist that they dye or cut their hair, get piercings, a tan or a tattoo just to fit in with your idea of your dream wedding, either.

#3 BE ON CALL 24/7

Keep in mind these are your besties, not your personal assistants who must respond to your requests every hour.

It's one thing to remind your bridesmaids of tasks that need to be done by a certain deadline, and another to constantly breathe down their neck and spam their phones with messages.

#4 BE YOUR WEDDING STYLIST/FLORIST/BAKER