8 TikTok & Instagram accounts for fun recipes, cooking hacks & more

TikTok isn’t just for random dance challenges, there has also been an explosion of food content with crazy recipes, fun food hacks, and more that have collectively gained millions if not billions of views. And who can forget the viral “TikTok pasta” as well as Dalgona coffee.

Below, we’ve rounded up Instagram and TikTok personalities to follow for cool food content, from those replicating viral food trends to creative recipes and even bento lunches for kids.

Ramen King Ivan

If you’re looking for new (or wacky) ways to enjoy your ramen, then check out Ivan McCombs’ (Ramen King Ivan) TikTok account. Ramen waffles, ramen burgers, ramen pasta chips… he’s pretty much turned ramen into every dish imaginable, and takes in requests from his followers, too.

You can also check out our list of ramen hacks.

Sulheejessica

Racking your brains over what to make for the kids’ lunchbox? Jessica Woo crafts bento boxes for her kids that are almost works of art. And they don’t just look pretty, they’re easy to whip up and nutritious, too.

Her tone is conversational and soothing, almost like having a friend chat with you while she preps her kids’ lunches with kid-friendly and easy-to-eat options; you’ll see kimbap rolls, fruits cut into fun shapes, refreshing salads and more.

Chef Bob

Meet Local TV personality Shahrizal Salleh aka Chef Bob, who’s also the host of Yahoo TV’s web series, Bob’s Gastronomical Trail: Asia.

After being labelled a boomer by his niece and nephew, he jumped on the TikTok bandwagon. Tune in for video recipes on Asian delights (he specialises in Malay cuisine), cooking hacks, local food recommendations, all accompanied by his rambunctious personality and infectious laughter.

ALSO READ: I tried this viral TikTok 'carbonara' ramen hack on 4 different types of instant noodles to see which one tasted the best

Chef Chris Cho

If there’s anyone who can make tuna rice balls look tempting and fun to make, it’s Korean-American chef Chris Cho. Based in Philadephia, he had a stint as an executive chef at the Ritz-Carlton in New York City before setting up his own restaurant, Searabol.

You’ll be sucked into a void of his arsenal of videos with approachable recipes on Korean fare, from japchae to Korean pancakes and jjajangmyeon. Paired with high-octane energy and easy-to-follow steps, it’s earned him hundreds and thousands of fans.

Emmymade

Chinese-American Emmeline “Emmy” Cho is more of a YouTuber, who posts most of her videos on the video streaming platform, where she tries out interesting recipes and hacks.

You’ll appreciate her adventurous palate; she replicates plenty of crazy recipes, including those from prison cookbooks, ones of jello moulds from the 50s. It’s so rather intriguing to hear her detailed descriptions of the food she tries – you could almost taste them vicariously through her.

Eitan Bernath

This 19-year-old might have learnt cooking from YouTube and The Food Network, but it’s enough to have bagged him nearly two million followers on TikTok.

Bubbly and entertaining, he showcases and replicates recipes in a casual and upbeat way; he stands out for the way he haphazardly throws ingredients around. Get on his page for videos of him testing out everything from deep-fried frozen pizza (yes, it’s a thing) to Mcdonald’s hashbrowns.

Tabitha Brown

For vegan content, check out Tabitha Brown’s TikTok page. One of, in not most-followed vegan cooks in the world, she currently has 4.7 million followers on the platform.

The TikTok sensation went on a vegan diet to combat years of chronic pain, and has never looked back since. She’s a favourite with her audience for vegan recipes, lifestyle information and her warm personality.

ALSO READ: I try this Sprite Indomie recipe that's viral on TikTok — here's why I wouldn't recommend it

Dudecancook

If you’re looking for recipes on more sophisticated dishes, check out Sonny Hurrell’s page. The professional chef breaks down delicious meals with easy-to-follow instructions.

Here, for instance, he tackles the lamb rack, right from how to carve it. You can have a restaurant-standard meal right from your kitchen.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.