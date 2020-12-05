8 tips for setting up a home office easily

With the vast majority of employees forced to telecommute thanks to circuit breaker measures, working from home is now the new normal. If you've been struggling to adjust to working from home, you're not alone.

As many as 65 per cent of Singaporeans report difficulty in adjusting to work-from-home arrangements, citing an increase in stress and anxiety level.

It is likely that part of the reason for the difficulties lies in the stark difference between the fully equipped offices we're used to, and our homes, which are mostly intended for rest and relaxation (unless you have the luxury of space for a study room).

The solution is to set up a proper home office where we can get down and focus on work. Here are eight tips to help you set up a home office without having to embark on a major home improvement project.

1. Find a corner

While we're conditioned to work eight hours a day, human beings don't actually function that way. When left to our own devices, we can actually do more work while spending less time on it.

This means that when working from home, you may not need a fully functioning office. Instead, all you may need is a corner where you can focus for the time needed to complete your tasks.

Hence, any unused corner or spot in your home that is likely to remain undisturbed is a good starting point for setting up your home office.

2. Make sure it's well-lit

Be sure to have your chosen home office spot well-lit, as proper lighting can affect everything from productivity and alertness to mental wellness.

Natural lighting is best, as not only will you receive cues to mark the passing of time, but exposure to daylight can also help your body adjust its circadian rhythm, leading to improved sleep.

If your chosen corner isn't well-lit, invest in a good desk lamp. You'll want to get one that lets you adjust the colour temperature; studies have shown that warmer colours can create comfort and relaxation, while cooler colours can foster alertness and productivity.

3. Have everything within easy reach

PHOTO: Unsplash

Wherever you make your home office, be sure to make space for everything you need to do your work. That means having your files, folders, stationery and mobile within easy reach. And oh, don't forget your favourite beverage mug too.

Use drawer inserts, organiser trays, pen baskets and such to help keep things tidy and organised and imbue your home office with a suitable work vibe.

4. Use shelves or standing drawers

One of the biggest challenges of working from home comes from the relative lack of movement and sense of being cooped up. Break your home work routine up and give your legs a stretch by working temporarily at a standing desk.

All you need is a level surface at a suitable height where you can put your laptop - think shelves, bookcase or even a standing cabinet.

5. Create a niche

Another way to set up a home office is to create a niche by rearranging your furniture. Large free-standing furniture works best for this, acting as a handy partition that helps you disconnect your workspace from the rest of the house.

Other ways to create a niche for your home office are by using folding screens or curtains that you can draw to hide your work space away.

6. Switch to a loft bed

PHOTO: Unsplash

If your apartment is starved for space, trying to add in a home office might be challenging. In this case, create some space by switching to a loft bed, which is designed to raise your bed off the floor and closer to the ceiling.

By elevating your bed this way, you've instantly created a space underneath, ideal for tucking in a desk and a chair for an instant home office. Depending on the model of the loft bed you install, you may even gain some storage space under the stairs.

7. Use a fold-down desk

PHOTO: Unsplash

Another space-saving idea for easily creating a home office is to install a fold-down desk. When paired with a folding chair, this set-up can provide a handy work space when you need it.

Add some shelves on the same wall so you can put away your laptop and work files when done.

8. Just use the dinner table

Sometimes setting up your ideal home office is not a case of where, but when.

Most of us really only need a proper table, chair and our laptops to do our work while at home.

So instead of jostling with your children attending their home-based learning at the dinner table during stuffy afternoons, why not simply wait till everyone's finished with their dinner in the evenings?

You'll get the whole table (and probably the kitchen even) to yourself, allowing you to better focus on replying to those irate customer emails without raising your own blood pressure.

This article was first published in Her World Online.