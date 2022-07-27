8 top spots for spicy Sichuan cuisine

Get your taste buds ready for a tongue-tingling and spicy experience at these restaurants in Singapore that specialise in fiery, pungent and numbing Sichuan delights.

Regional delicacies from China have been gaining worldwide popularity over the past few years, as more diners from the West move beyond viewing the country's cuisine as a one-dimensional monolith.

Leading the pack is Sichuan food, which hails from China's southwestern area and is known for its fiery, pungent and numbing flavours.

While Sichuan's most famous culinary export is arguably the hotpot chain Haidilao, there are a myriad of other restaurants in Singapore where you can get your fill of mala grilled fish, dry-fried chicken with chilli, mapo tofu, beef tripe and dan dan noodles. Here are some to try.

TANYU

For grilled fish drenched in fiery sauces, you can't go wrong with TANYU, which has locations at Bugis Junction, Westgate and 313@somerset.

Although the brand hails from Shenzhen in Guangdong, they specialise in items made with the mouth-numbing flavours that Sichuan cuisine is famous for.

We recommend the whole limbo fish cooked with mala or fresh green pepper. The fish is firm and succulent, and soaks up the addictive sauce well. Order some rice, Sichuan pickles and cold noodles with shredded chicken for a complete meal.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

Birds of a Feather

You can sample modern Sichuan food with a fusion twist at Birds of a Feather.

Housed within two conservation shophouses that have been designed to evoke the nature-filled scenery of Chengdu, it doles out dishes that marry traditional cooking techniques, recipes and ingredients with influences from other cultures.

Think pan-seared pork dumplings with Sichuan dressing, butternut puree and fried sage; crispy barramundi with mustard greens, sour vegetable fish broth, ikura and Japanese rice; and ice jelly with osmanthus poached pear, white fungus and pistachio soil.

115 Amoy Street, #01-01, Singapore 069935, +65 9755 7115

Sichuan Alley

If you're a fan of noodles, then make a beeline for Sichuan Alley. Located in the heart of the CBD, the casual concept styles itself as a noodle house serving slurp-worthy Sichuan delights.

On the menu, you'll find their signature braised beef and pig intestine noodles, which can be ordered with your choice of broth; traditional fare such as dan dan noodles; and less spicy options including king prawn and vine pepper noodles.

Other items include boiled dumplings with a spicy chilli vinaigrette, mapo tofu rice and pickled chilli beef tripe.

51A Telok Ayer Street, #01-01, Singapore 048441, +65 9755 1058

Chengdu

Mala lovers will have a field day at Chengdu, which specialises in cuisine made with fiery Sichuan peppercorns and chilli.

You'll find assorted cold dishes including bean noodles in traditional chilli sauce and pork belly in garlic; classic Sichuan favourites such as spicy chilli chicken, spicy beef with bean curd and beef with pickles in sour soup; as well as nourishing broths that run the gamut from pork ribs and radish soup to mixed mushroom soup to trotter soup.

Come with an empty belly, and we promise you'll leave satisfied.

96 Amoy Street, Singapore 069916, +65 8533 9928

Si Chuan Dou Hua

If you want to enjoy Sichuan cuisine in a fancy setting, reserve a table at Si Chuan Dou Hua. This fine-dining Chinese restaurant which opened in 1996 is one of the pioneers of authentic Sichuan cuisine here.

They also serve Cantonese fare and premium Chinese teas prepared by a team of tea masters.

Recommended dishes include chilled chicken with spicy bean paste; marinated black fungus with preserved chilli; boiled sliced fish in Sichuan pepper sauce; and diced chicken served with dried chilli and cashews. Wash everything down with fragrant tea or some Chinese wine.

80 Raffles Place, #60-01, Singapore 048624, +65 6535 6006

181 Kitchener Road, Level 3, Singapore 208533, +65 3138 5359

7500 Beach Road, Level 1, Singapore 199591, +65 3138 6711

Si Wei Mao Cai

This Chinatown restaurant serves traditional Sichuan cuisine in a no-frills setting.

You'll discover unique dishes that may not be available at other Sichuan spots - think stewed duck with potatoes; stir-fried chicken with lotus root and chilli; beer-braised beef tendon and black fish; and beef lung with chilli oil - alongside stalwarts such as spicy stir-fried frog and boiled fish in a scorching mala sauce.

Come with a large group so you can try as many things as possible. The casual ambience is also great for a night of dining and drinking.

33 Mosque Street, Singapore 059511, +65 6223 1170

Chong Qing Grilled Fish

This is another solid option for Sichuan-style grilled fish. Here, it comes slathered in an aromatic sauce made from over 20 types of herbs and spices, and is ideal for a moreish dinner or filling supper.

You can choose your desired fish, flavour, spice level and sides. Our go-to order is the patin fish with the spicy numbing flavour - a knock-you-out blend that will have you sweating, but eagerly going back for more.

Those who can't take spicy food can opt for the pickled cabbage flavour, which has a pleasant salty-sweet-sour taste.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

Old Cheng Du

Old Cheng Du in Chinatown serves a veritable feast of Sichuan favourites made with fresh ingredients.

They include dishes like spicy marinated steamed chicken with lotus root, fried peanut and mashed garlic; boiled fish with lettuce, celery and plenty of chilli and Sichuan peppercorns; and freshwater eel in pickled chilli.

The pickled dishes are a flavour bomb of salty, spicy and sour notes, and everything comes in pretty generous portions. They also offer a decent grilled fish drenched in mala gravy.

80 Pagoda Street, Singapore 059239, +65 6222 6858

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.