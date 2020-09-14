8 ways to camouflage HDB bathroom pipes (no hacking required)

Find the pipes in your HDB bathroom to be a sight for sore eyes? Consider these ways to camouflage them without needing to hack any part of your bathroom.

1. Distract with similar finishes

When in Rome, do what the Romans do. So if you have copper pipes, get other copper fixtures in the bathroom so everything looks intentional and complementary. You can do the same thing with other metallic finishes.

2. Extend and use it as a fixture

PHOTO: Voila and Notion of W

We love how the pipes in this HDB bathroom were extended and then use as fixtures. They lend plenty of character and offer a raw, laid-back look, perfect if you like the industrial style.

3. Conceal it within a tall cabinet

PHOTO: The Association

Camouflage chunky sewage pipes hanging down from your ceiling with a ceiling-mounted tall cabinet. You get to hide the ugly pipes, whilst getting some extra storage for your bathroom. Double score!

4. Cover it with greenery

PHOTO: I.Poise Design

Plants are perfect if you want to bring a sense of the outdoors in. Cascading types like the Philodendron (money plant) or the spider plant are good options for hiding tall sewage pipes.

Plus, these thrive in hot and humid environments like the bathroom.

5. Paint it black

PHOTO: Liid Studio

Nothing says chic like painting your pipes black. Good choice for a monochromatic theme! Get a paint that is suitable for your bathroom’s humid environment.

Also make sure you use primer on the surface first before painting. This will reduce the chances of the paint flaking.

Select a primer that can be used on either metal or PVC surfaces, depending on your bathroom pipes.

6. Turn it into a feature

PHOTO: Chapter B and DAP Atelier

If you can’t hide it, flaunt it we say. Take a leaf from this bathroom where the designers painted the sewage pipes a fabulous pink to go with the pastel green hues on the wall tiles.

7. Let your cat use it

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

Get the cat out of the bag and into your bathroom by turning your pipes into your fur kid’s scratching post. It’s a great DIY project for the weekend. All you need are some rope and hot glue.

8. Strategic towel placement

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

Here’s an easy pipe concealment method for wall-mounted sinks. Nothing a little strategic towel placement cannot do. Get under-sink shelves for this or consider customising one that fits under your sink.

PHOTO: Elpis Interior Design

This article was first published in Renonation.