8 wedding guest dresses under $300 that are stylish but won't outshine the bride

You're not the bride or the bridesmaid, so you're worried you might be overdressed to a wedding.

Point is, you still want to look fab – just not so fab that people might notice you more than the bride. So don't do that, please.

The key to looking like you nailed your attire as a guest to keep to muted tones if you're going for an exaggerated silhouette (like puffy sleeves) or if you choose a bright colour, then you would want something more streamlined and minimalist.

And, you want to pick a dress that you can wear to the office, for a weekend brunch or dinner date – nothing too costly but gives you the mileage you want.

Sounds impossible? Well, here are eight reasons to love us cos we've got your shopping sorted. Scroll down for the prettiest fits under $300.

Selena Midi Dress, $74.15, Nobody's Child

PHOTO: Nobody's Child

Shop.

Textured Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $129, & Other Stories

PHOTO: & Other Stories

Shop.

Asta Ruched Stretch-jersey Mini Dress, $141, Rotate Birger Christensen

PHOTO: Rotate Birger Christensen

Shop.

Open Back Midi Dress, $137, ASTR The Label

PHOTO: ASTR The Label

Shop.

Kismet Cutout Gathered Midi Dress, $64.90, Her Velvet Vase

PHOTO: Her Velvet Vase

Shop.

"Red Carpet" Column Dress With Front Folds, $289, AKINN

PHOTO: AKINN

Shop.

Ariele Cotton Sweater Dress, $265, Reformation

PHOTO: Reformation

Shop.

Crochet-look A-line Dress, $109, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Shop.

ALSO READ: Reworked fashion in Singapore: Style with a new purpose

This article was first published in Her World Online.