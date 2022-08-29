Reworked fashion in Singapore: Style with a new purpose

Singapore loves its sustainability, but while rifling through thrift stores for choice pieces definitely sidesteps the trap of fast fashion, clothes cannot be worn forever. Wear and tear make preloved pieces either unviable or undesirable - that's where upcycling comes in.

Prolonging the life of fabrics to create new chic clothes that protect the environment and allows the conscious fashionista to keep up with the times, you don't need another reason to check out these reworked clothing stores in Singapore.

Vintagewknd

PHOTO: Vintagewknd

Vintagewknd came on to the fashion scene in 2016 as a curated vintage store, before releasing its first wave of classy reworked pieces in 2019. Priding themselves on keeping things affordable - think sustainable fashion for the mass market - founders Eileen and Eden use discarded and excess fabric to create clothing in a huge variety of styles from the 50s-Y2K eras. Check out their collection online for that caters to people of all ages, sizes, and genders.

Vintagewknd's clothes can be purchased online or at their warehouse, First Center #08-08, 50 Serangoon North Ave 4, Singapore 555856. Open Fri- 6pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 2pm-9pm.

FIN Crafted Goods Co.

PHOTO: FIN Crafted Goods Co.

FIN Crafted Goods Co. is a local creative studio that has partnered with VANS, Uniqlo and Hugo Boss in promoting the good word of culture and sustainability in fashion. Repairing and crafting new pieces from discarded fabric pieces, their garments carry a unique accent that injects a sense of culture and beauty into its style.

Head over their website or physical store in Marymount and choose one of their upcycled tote bags or one of their collaborative sneakers with VANS to spruce up any outfit with some colour.

FIN Crafted Goods Co. is available online or at 39A Jln Pemimpin #03-03A Singapore 577183, p. +65 9690 7130. Open Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 11am-3pm. Physical browsing by appointment only.

Zerrin

PHOTO: Zerrin

A collective platform of sustainable and upcycled clothing based in Singapore, Zerrin puts the spotlight on smaller creators and brands using recycled and sustainable materials to create chic garments and lifestyle products for everyone.

Brands like 1 People and Sui are evaluated for their eco-friendliness against Zerrin's own framework, so customers can rest assured of the quality and sustainability of their purchases while independent creators get to put their craft up for display. Free shipping in Singapore for orders over $100.

Zerrin is available online and at Marina One Residences, Garden Tower, 5 Straits View, Upstairs at The Social Space, #01-03, Singapore 018935. Open Tue-Sat 11am-6pm.

Tasstore

PHOTO: Tasstore

Singapore-favourite Carhartt is reknown for the durability of their clothes, and there's no reason why that should stop after a single tear. Vintage thrift store Tasstore offers reworked tote bags, sling bags, and messenger bags made from the fabric of old Carhartt pieces. Stitched from old work jackets and jeans, these bags come in a variety of colours and sizes perfect for any outfit and occasion, all available at Tasstore's physical outlet.

Pick up some killer vintage finds while you're there!

Tasstore is available online as Tasshop, and is located at Peninsula Shopping Centre #B1-24, 3 Coleman Street, Singapore 179804. Open daily 12pm-8pm.

Syne

PHOTO: Syne

Hidden away at the creative hub of Pearl's Hill Terrace, syne's range specialises in twists on traditional Japanese apparel and in unique accessories with a local flair. Using discarded kimonos straight from Japan, syne works to restore the significance of these historical fabrics by repurposing them into classy pieces that elevate any style.

Now also using other unused fabrics to craft eye-catching accessories, syne has worked with the likes of Fjällräven and Aesop to create a prized selection of reworked fashion.

Syne is available online or at 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, #03-61, Singapore, 168976, p. +65 8793 8275. Open Mon-Fri 11am-6pm, by appointment only.

This article was first published in City Nomads.